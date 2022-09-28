Who is Alicia Grimaldi? Age, parents, nationality, career, profiles, net worth

Who is Alicia Grimaldi? She is an aspiring actress and digital artist from the United Kingdom. He came into the limelight for being romantically involved with Bryan Adams, a prominent Canadian guitarist, singer, songwriter, and photographer. She is also known for her roles in the television series Strange Days at Blake Holsey High, Saturday Night, and Saturday Night Live: The Best of Saturday TV Funhouse.

Who is Bryan Adams' partner? She is called Alicia Grimaldi, his former personal assistant and currently a trustee and co-founder of his namesake foundation. They have two daughters. However, the couple has been tight-lipped about their relationship since they have not disclosed anything to date.

Alicia Grimaldi's profile summary and bio

Full name Alicia Grimaldi Gender Female Year of birth 1981 Age 41 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth Isle of White, Newport, England, United Kingdom Current residence England, United Kingdom Nationality British Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 134 Weight in kilograms 61 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Bryan Adams Children 2 Education University Of Cambridge Profession Actress, digital artist Net worth $500 thousand

Where is Alicia Grimaldi from?

The rising actress was born in Isle of White, Newport, England, United Kingdom. What is Alicia Grimaldi's nationality? She is a British national of white ethnicity. The identity of Alicia Grimaldi's parents is unknown since she has not disclosed any information about them.

After completing her high school education, the British actress attended the University of Cambridge, where she graduated with her Bachelor’s degree.

How old is Alicia Grimaldi?

Alicia Grimaldi’s age is 41 years old as of 2022. She was born in 1981. However, her exact date of birth remains a mystery.

Alicia Grimaldi's career

Alicia Grimaldi is an actress and digital artist. She made her professional acting debut in 2002 in the television series Strange Days at Blake Holsey High, where she played the character of Josie's stunt double. She was also featured as a digital artist in the television series Saturday Night and Saturday Night Live: The Best of Saturday TV Funhouse.

She currently works as a trustee and co-founder of Bryan Adams foundation. Before that, she was Bryan Adams’s personal assistant.

Alicia, however, gained immense popularity after she began dating Bryan Adams, a renowned Canadian singer, guitarist, songwriter, and photographer.

What is Alicia Grimaldi's net worth?

According to Popular Bio, the British actress has an alleged net worth of $500 thousand. However, this source is not verified. She primarily earns her income as an actress and digital artist.

How rich is Bryan Adams?

According to Wealthy Gorilla, Alicia Grimaldi’s partner has a net worth of $75 million. His primary source of income is his successful music career. Brayan is one of the world's best-selling music artists and the best-selling Canadian rock artist. He sold more than 100 million records and singles worldwide over a multi-decade career.

Is Bryan Adams married to Alicia Grimaldi?

No, they are yet to marry. They have not either shared any information on whether they will get married or not. The pair reportedly have been dating since 2009.

Together, they have two daughters named Mirabella Bunny Adams, born on 22 April 2011, and Lula Rosylea Adams, born in February 2013.

What is Alicia Grimaldi’s height?

The aspiring actress stands at 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 134 pounds (61 kilograms).

Alicia Grimaldi is a rising actress who is still making her name in the Hollywood entertainment industry. She made her acting debut in the television series Strange Days at Blake Holsey High. She is currently a trustee and co-founder of the Bryan Addams foundation.

