Who is Taj Cross? Age, girlfriend, height, movies, profiles, net worth

Taj Cross is a young and upcoming American actor. He is widely recognized for his role as Sam in the Hulu comedy series PEN15. How well do you know the teenage actor? Read on below to learn more fascinating facts about him!

Taj Cross has not been in the acting industry for long, but his talent makes him one of the best young and upcoming actors that Hollywood should watch out for. After his spectacular performance in PEN15, he landed the role of Gabe in the Young Rock NBC biopic sitcom that is based on the life of the actor and wrestler Dwayne Johnson.

Taj Cross’s profiles summary and bio

Full name Taj Cross Date of birth 11th February 2004 Age 18 years in 2022 Birth sign Aquarius Place of birth Venice, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed British/Irish Religion Christianity Height 5 feet 4 inches (1.62 m) Hair colour Black Eye colour Light brown Gender Male Sexual orientation Not known Relationship status Single Parents Jake Cross and Christina Karras Siblings Sister Camille Cross Education Ruskin Group Company (acting) Profession Actor, painter Years active 2019 to present Known for Starring as San on Hulu’s comedy series PEN15 Social media profiles Instagram

How old is Taj Cross from PEN15?

The actor was born on 11th February 2004 in Venice, California, United States. Taj Cross’s age is 18 years in 2022, and his birth sign is Aquarius.

Taj Cross’s parents

The actor’s mother is known as Christina Karras. She works as a stage performer and owns an interior design studio called Studio Karras in Venice, California. His father is Jake Cross, but little is known about him. He also has a sister called Camille Cross. The actor’s parents divorced when he was young.

Taj Cross’s girlfriend

The teenage actor is yet to introduce his girlfriend to the public. He seems to be focused on his acting career, which is just taking off.

Taj Cross’s career

Taj Cross made his acting debut in 2019 in the Hulu comedy series PEN15, in which he starred as a 13-year-old boy, Sam. The show follows the journey of two middle school girls in 7th grade dealing with teenagehood issues. Taj’s character in the series is based on the life of Sam Zablowski, one of the show’s writers. The actor has since landed roles in several films and television shows.

The PEN15 actor is a skilled painter and was doing painting work before fame. He is also a dancer and often dances at the DC dance centre.

What has Taj Cross played in?

Here is a list of all Taj Cross’s movies and TV shows

Young Rock on NBC (2021) as Gabe

on NBC (2021) as Gabe In Creative Company (2020), as himself

(2020), as himself PEN15 on Hulu (2019 to 2021) as Sam Zvibleman

Taj Cross’s net worth

The actor has an estimated net worth of $100 thousand in 2022. He takes home a salary of between $21 thousand and $25 thousand. His career in Hollywood is just starting, and he is expected to earn more as he lands more major roles.

Taj Cross’s height

The actor stands at 5 feet 4 inches (1.62 m). He has black hair and light brown eyes.

Who is the actor who plays Sam in PEN15?

The character is portrayed by actor Taj Cross and is based on the life of one of the show’s writers, Sam Zvibleman. Sam is Taj’s debut role in the acting industry.

Why was PEN15 cancelled?

The Hulu comedic series comedy series was cancelled in 2021 after airing for two seasons. The COVID-19 pandemic caused production to shut down. The series was originally planned to air for three seasons.

Did they use body doubles in PEN15?

Body doubles and camera tricks were used when producing the show. Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, who are in their 30s, play middle schoolers, but it was hard to shoot romantic scenes when their characters had to interact with children.

How old was Maya when she played in PEN15?

Maya played a 13-year-old teenage girl in the series, but she was 31 when the show debuted on Hulu in 2019. The American actress, born on 7th May 1987, is 35 years old in 2022.

Who plays Steve in PEN15?

Steve’s character is portrayed by actor Chau Long. He is also an adult actor playing the role of a high school student on the show.

Who plays Derek in PEN15?

Derek is portrayed by actor Bill Kottkamp. Derek is the most unlikeable character in the PEN15 series.

Who plays Gabe on Young Rock?

Gabe’s character on NBC’s Young Rock is played by actor Taj Cross. Gabe is young Dwayne Johnson’s 15-year-old best friend, whose character on the show is portrayed by actor Bradley Constant.

Is the storyline for Young Rock true?

Major events highlighted in the NBC series are true and happened in young Dwayne Johnson’s life. However, not all the scenes occurred in real life or in the order portrayed on the show.

Is Andre the Giant in Young Rock?

The late Andre the Giant made an appearance in Young Rock, and his role was portrayed by retired NFL player Matthew Willig. Andre the Giant’s character is Matthew’s acting debut role, and he delivered a critically acclaimed performance.

Did Andre the Giant know The Rock?

The late wrestling legend knew The Rock as a kid. Andre the Giant, real name Andre Roussimoff, was best friends with Dwayne’s grandfather, the High Chief Peter Maivia. Dwayne had regular interactions with the legend, often referred to him as Uncle Andre.

Who is Karen in Young Rock?

Karen is teenage Rock’s girlfriend. The character is portrayed by Australian actress Lexie Duncan.

Taj Cross has experienced one of the quickest rises in Hollywood as a teenage actor. Fans should get ready to see more of him on the big screen!

