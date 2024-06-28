Tracy Chapman's children and partner: What we know about her private life

Tracy Chapman is an American singer-songwriter and activist. She is best known for her hit songs Fast Car and For My Lover. Some of her accolades include two BRIT Awards and four Grammy Awards. With this popularity, the star’s fans naturally are curious about her personal life, including her family and marital status. What is known about Tracy Chapman’s children and partner?

Guinevere Turner at the Build Studio in 2019 (L). Tracy Chapman performing in 2009 in Cologne, Germany (R). Photo: Jim Spellman, Brill (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The star released her debut album, Tracy Chapman, to commercial acclaim in 1988. Her thought-provoking lyrics, soulful voice, and candid social criticism have made her a household name in the entertainment industry. While Chapman enjoys an illustrious career, find out if the same can be said about her private life, especially the romantic bit.

Tracy Chapman's profile summary

Full name Tracy Chapman Nickname Tracy Gender Female Date of birth 30 March 1964 Age 60 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Cleveland, Ohio, USA Current residence San Francisco, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Alma mater Wooster School, Tufts University Height 5’5’’ (165 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Gay Marital status Dating Partner Guinevere Turner (Rumoured) Parents Hazel and George Chapman Profession Singer-songwriter, social activist Years active 1986-present Net worth $6 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

Who are Tracy Chapman’s children?

The Another Sun hitmaker does not have any children. The reason behind her decision not to have kids remains a mystery.

Singer Tracy Chapman during the 2014 Cirque du Soleil Kurios opening night at AT&T Park. Photo: Trisha Leeper

Source: Original

Is Tracy Chapman in a relationship?

Considering Chapman’s popularity, how much of her personal life she has managed to keep away from the limelight is impressive. According to Smooth Radio, Tracy prefers to maintain a strong separation between her personal and professional life. She once revealed:

I have a public life, my work, and my personal life. In some ways, the decision to keep the two separate relates to my work.

Therefore, it remains unclear whether the singer is currently dating. However, as documented by Distractify, she is reportedly in a relationship with openly lesbian actress, screenwriter, and film director Guinevere Turner.

Some of her acting credits include Go Fish (1994), Dogma (1999), I Am Fear (2020), and Candy Land (2022). Neither party has commented on or confirmed these dating speculations.

Although the Cleveland native has never publicly discussed her sexuality, she was romantically linked to Rose Troche, an American producer/director between 1993 and 1996, and Australian-American on-screen star Portia de Rossi from 1998 to 2000.

Tracy Chapman during the 2012 Kennedy Center Honors (L). Alice Walker at the Michigan State University campus in 1998 (R). Photo: Riccardo S. Savi, Douglas Elbinger (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

While speaking to The Guardian in 2006, The Color Purple author Alice Walker confirmed that she was in a romantic relationship with Tracy during the mid-1990s, saying:

It was delicious, lovely and wonderful and I enjoyed it. I was utterly in love with her, but it was not anybody’s business but ours.

Despite the duo’s 20-year age difference, Walker asserted that although they kept their relationship private, it was common knowledge to the people in their neighbourhood.

During a 2022 interview with VCNN, Alice spoke about what attracted the songwriter:

It was her voice. Some voices can carry the entire culture and make an emotional sense. Such voices liberate you into a deep love of that.

Tracy Chapman’s career

The late record label executive Bob Krasnow signed Chapman to Elektra Records in 1987. Her debut album was certified 6x Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

In 2023, the singer became the first Black person to score a country number one with a solo composition. Here are some of her most popular songs with their amount of YouTube views as of 26 June 2024:

Fast Car (1988) 94 million views

(1988) 94 million views Talkin’ About A Revolution (1988) 19 million views

(1988) 19 million views Crossroads (1989) 13 million views

(1989) 13 million views Give Me One Reason (1995) 54 million views

(1995) 54 million views Baby I Can Hold You (2020) 163 million views

Tracy has won a Danish Music Award, an American Music Award and a Country Music Association Award for her natural talent.

Musician Tracy Chapman during the 2005 Make A Difference Today event at Humanity Plaza in New York City. Photo: Bryan Bedder

Source: UGC

Why did Tracy Chapman quit singing?

Tracy did not quit her musical career. Nonetheless, she has not released any originals since 2008 and did her last tour in 2009. The Grammy-Award-winning singer left the limelight because she was uncomfortable with being a celebrity. She told the Irish Times in 2015:

Being in the spotlight and the public eye was and still is, to some extent, uncomfortable for me. However, there are ways in which everything that has happened in my life has prepared me for this career, But I am a bit shy.

What is Tracy Chapman’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chapman's estimated net worth is $6 million. She has amassed this wealth from her successful 38-year-old musical career.

What is Tracy Chapman doing these days?

The Sing For You hitmaker resides in San Francisco, California, USA. She appeared at the 2024 Grammy Awards, delivering a spectacular performance of Fast Car alongside country music singer Luke Combs.

FAQs

Tracy remains a timeless musical icon. Therefore, details about her personal life are constantly under public scrutiny. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about her:

When did Tracy Chapman come out?

The songwriter has never announced her sexual orientation. However, based on her relationship history, it is safe to assume she is gay.

Tracy Chapman during the 1998 Amnesty International Concert at Bercy. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

Who is Tracy Chapman dating?

Chapman is rumoured to be dating Hollywood star Guinevere Turner. She has yet to confirm whether this is true or not.

This article answers the many searches for, ‘’ Who are Tracy Chapman’s children?’’ The music artist does not have any kids. Unlike most celebrities, she prefers a private lifestyle away from the red carpet and the paparazzi.

Source: Briefly News