Who is Alex Curry's husband? All about her love life and marriage

Alex Curry is a beloved Fox Sports reporter known for her engaging presence and insightful sports coverage. She has worked with the network since the early 2010s, winning three Telly awards. Behind the scenes, Alex Curry's husband, who she has known for almost two decades, has been her strongest support system.

Alex Curry's husband, Jeff Nisen, during the Telly Awards in July 2022 (L).

Source: Instagram

Alex Curry's husband, Jeff, is a native of California where the sportscaster was also born and raised. They have both built successful independent careers in music and sports media.

Full name Alexandra Rose Curry Date of birth May 27, 1987 Age 37 years old in 2024 Birth sign Gemini Place of birth Manhattan Beach, California, United States Current residence Southern California, United States Nationality American Eye colour Light brown Hair colour Brown Height 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m/165 cm) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Jeff Nisen (2016 to date) Children None (as of 2024) Parents Peggy Sue and Tim Curry Siblings Three sisters Education San Diego State University (Journalism Media Studies/Marketing) Profession Journalist, writer, producer Employer Fox Sports Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok Website alexcurry.com

Who is Alex Curry's husband?

The Fox Sports reporter is currently married to Jeff Nisen, an American singer-songwriter and guitarist. He has worked with different bands, including Pepper, Lose Control, Bret Bollinger and the Bad Habits, and Sand Section, according to his official website.

Alex Curry's husband co-owns Kona Town Recording located in Redondo Beach, California. At the label, he helps with writing, recording, and producing music for artists. He also has a rehearsal studio in Redondo Beach called Total Access Rehearsal.

Nisen was born in April 1987 in South Bay, South California, where he grew up listening to 90s punk rock bands and 70s blues. Some of his single releases include I Will, Times in Life, Stuck Inside with You, and Turn Out the Light.

Top 5 facts about sportscaster Alex Curry.

Source: Original

Alex Curry and Jeff Nisen's relationship timeline

Jeff and Alex started dating in 2006 when they were still in college. Alex attended San Diego State University, where she pursued a bachelor's degree in journalism media studies with a minor in Marketing. Jeff went to the University of California, Santa Barbara.

The couple tied the knot on July 2, 2016, at a private ceremony held at Curry's hometown in Manhattan Beach, California, and later went for their honeymoon in Spain. Nisen announced their marriage in an Instagram post, writing,

Last night, in a surprise ceremony I married my best friend, said I'm down instead of I do, and loved every second of a perfect evening! Today we party with family and friends. Couldn't be happier.

Alex Curry in Paris, France, during the 2024 Summer Olympics (R); Alex and Jeff with their two dogs (L).

Source: Instagram

Alex Curry's kids

Alex and her husband, Jeff, are yet to welcome any kids. They have two dogs, Ozzy and Penny Lane, who have their own Instagram account, @ozzythemini.

The couple and their furry 'kids' still reside in Southern California, United States. Jeff Nisen's wife has not shared her motherhood plans, but she has been working with kid-related charities around California.

According to her Fox Sports profile, Curry works with the Richstone Family Center and their Kids Club After School Program. She is also an active volunteer for GrowingGreat, a non-profit dedicated to educating and inspiring kids to lead healthy lives through science-based nutrition and gardening programs.

Alex Curry's family

Alex was born on May 27, 1987, in Manhattan Beach, California, to Peggy Sue and Tim Curry. Her father, Tim, is a businessman who founded a natural drink company, while her mother is a food coach known for her gluten-free recipes, which she shares on her Instagram, @currygirlskitchen.

The journalist grew up alongside her three younger sisters: Megan, Annie, and Samantha. She occasionally features her close-knit family on social media.

Alex Curry with her parents (L) and her three sisters (R).

Source: Instagram

What is Alex Curry doing now?

Alex continues to work for Fox Sports as a host and reporter. She co-hosts Fox Sports Saturday with Alex Curry and Monse Bolanos. She is also a regular on the FS1 studio show, The Herd with Colin Cowherd and previously hosted Fox Bet Live.

The sportscaster started her career working behind the scenes for the Joe Lewis Production Company and Fuel TV. She went on to work as a production assistant on Last Call with Carson Daly and as a talent manager for ESPN's X Games.

While talking to The Ballers Magazine, she said that saying yes to all opportunities helped her get ahead in her career.

I literally said yes to every single opportunity—even if I had no idea what I was doing. In my mind I was like, 'You never know who you're going to meet. You never know what experience you're going to get'...I have been on every single level, on every single show starting from the ground up — So I think it actually taught me a lot: to be grateful, to be respectful of every single person that's working on a job or on your production.

Alex and her husband Jeff Nisen at the Manhattan Beach Pier in November 2021 (R).

Source: Instagram

FAQs

Alex Curry has been in sports media for over a decade during which she has built a strong connection with her audience, both on-air and on social media. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about her personal life;

Is Alex Curry still married?

Fox Sports reporter Alex Curry is still married. She tied the knot with her college sweetheart, Jeff Nisen, in July 2016.

Who is Alex Curry married to?

Alex Curry's husband, Jeff Nisen, is a singer-songwriter and guitarist based in Southern California. The couple started dating in 2006 and married in 2016.

Is Alex Curry related to Stephen Curry?

Sportscaster Alex Curry is not related to NBA star Stephen Curry. They only share the same last name.

Alex Curry and Jess Nisen in Hermosa Beach, California, in March 2021 (L) and in San Diego, California, in July 2021 (R).

Source: Instagram

Alex Curry's husband, Jeff Nisen, continues to be her number one fan on and off the camera. As a talented musician, he complements Alex's vibrant career in sports broadcasting.

