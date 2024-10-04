Maria Sakkari’s husband: Is she married to Konstantinos Mitsotakis?

Greek tennis star Maria Sakkari made headlines in 2021 after she defeated Naomi Osaka in the Miami Open. With such international recognition, many fans are curious about her personal life, including her love life. It is no wonder that the question about Maria Sakkari’s husband is one of the most frequently searched topics about the sportswoman.

Maria during the 2024 Ecotrans Ladies Open Berlin (L). Sakkari and Mitsotakis smiling for the camera (R). Photo: Robert Prange via Getty Images, @mariasakkari on Instagram (modified by author)

Widely recognised for her strong serves and powerful groundstrokes, Sakkari has won two single titles on the WTA Tour. In 2020 and 2021, she was named the Greek Female Athlete of the Year. But beyond her career achievements, Maria has also been fortunate regarding matters of her heart. How much do you know about her boyfriend, Konstantinos Mitsotakis?

Konstantinos Mitsotakis’ profile summary

Full name Konstantinos Mitsotakis Gender Male Date of birth 1 August 1998 Age 26 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Athens, Greece Nationality Greek Ethnicity Mixed Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Dating Girlfriend Maria Sakkari Father Kyriakos Mitsotakis Famous as Maria Sakkari’s boyfriend

Who is Maria Sakkari’s husband?

Maria is currently unmarried. However, she is in a romantic relationship with Konstantinos Mitsotakis, who stems from a well-known and politically connected family.

During a June 2021 interview on Alpha TV, Sakkari shared intricate details about her boyfriend and the nature of their relationship, saying:

Mitsotakis is an extremely simple guy. I can talk to him for hours. His personality makes our relationship so easy.

Read on to learn more about Maria Sakkari’s boyfriend, Konstantinos Mitsotakis, the man who swept her off her feet.

Konstantinos Mitsotakis and Maria Sakkari having a good time at the beach. Photo: @mariasakkari on Instagram

Konstantinos Mitsotakis is the son of Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Konstantinos might be dating one of the most famous women in tennis, but he comes from one of Greece’s most powerful families. His dad, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has been serving as the Prime Minister of Greece since 2019.

Mitsotakis' grandfather, Konstantinos Mitsotakis Sr., also held the position from 1990 to 1993. Interestingly, they are not the only political relatives in his family.

Konstantinos’ aunt, Dora Bakoyannis, previously worked as the country’s Foreign Minister, while his cousin, Kotas Bakoyannis, is the mayor of Athens. His great, great, great uncle Eleftherios Venizelos was one of Greece’s most famous Prime Ministers.

He enlisted in the Greek military in 2020

Since military service is mandatory in Greece, Mitsotakis enlisted in the country’s Artillery in September 2020. On 25 September of that year, his father posted a photo of him in uniform on Instagram with a Greek caption that read:

I am a proud father! I am sorry that COVID-19 prevented me from coming to Alexandroupolis.

Mitsotakis rocking his military uniform (L). Maria Sakkari during the 2024 US Open (R). Photo: @kyriakos_ on Instagram, Robert Prange via Getty Images (modified by author)

Konstantinos Mitsotakis and Maria Sakkari’s relationship began in 2020

Although it is unclear when the duo met, the sportswoman revealed in her interview with Alpha TV that they have been exclusive since 2020. She explained:

It has been a year since we met, and he has helped me in many ways. Konstantinos is a special guy. I have disclosed the relationship; it is no longer hidden.

On 1 August 2021, the tennis player celebrated her partner during his special day via an Instagram post that she captioned:

Happy birthday, Love. Never stop smiling!

He keeps his relationship with Maria relatively private

While the couple rarely talk about their relationship publicly, Sakkari briefly touched on their romance while speaking to DownTown Magazine per Tennis World USA, stating:

I have the right person by my side. He makes me so happy; I want to focus on that. Malicious people will always have something negative to say, but I know I am content with this man. We have a great time together, and that is all that matters.

Konstantinos Mitsotakis plays a significant role in Maria’s career

Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ son is very supportive of his girlfriend’s sporting career. In her interview on Alpha TV, she credited him with helping her perform well. The tennis star said, in Greek:

I spent my free time with him differently from when I was alone. That was a big part of why I did so well at Roland Garros. Konstantinos was very supportive. He is a very simple guy.

Maria during the 2024 Olympic Games (L). The couple posing for a pic (C). Sakkari at the US Open in 2024 (R). Photo: Clive, Robert via Getty Images, @mariasakkari on Instagram (modified by author)

He is also good at tennis

Maria might be a tennis pro, but surprisingly, her boyfriend is also pretty good at the sport. While speaking on Alpha TV, she disclosed how he has a good tennis serve, adding:

We will play many times. He enjoys us playing together.

FAQs

In 2020, Sakkari served the sixth most aces of any WTA player. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

Does Maria Sakkari have a husband?

Maria is not married and does not have a spouse yet. She prefers to keep this aspect of her life out of the limelight.

Who is Maria Sakkari dating?

Tennis player Sakkari has been dating Konstantinos Mitsotaki since 2020. According to a report by Who’s Dated Who?, she was previously romantically linked with Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas.

What is Maria Sakkari’s boyfriend’s age?

Konstantinos Mitsotakis Jr. (aged 26 as of 2024) was born on 1 August 1998 in Athens, Greece. He is three years younger than his girlfriend Maria, born on 25 July 1995.

Maria Sakkari during the 2024 Internazionali BNL D'Italia at Foro Italico in Rome, Italy. Photo: Robert Prange

What languages does Maria Sakkari speak?

Sakkari is multilingual, fluent in Spanish, English, and Greek. She enjoys reading and watching movies.

What is Maria Sakkari’s net worth?

As documented by FirstSportz, the Athens native is worth $10 million. She has amassed this wealth from her successful sporting career and lucrative endorsement deals.

Ever since she began making major waves in the sporting world, Maria Sakkari's husband has been a topic of interest. While many are curious about the man behind the successful tennis pro, it is worth noting that she is presently unmarried. Nonetheless, her boyfriend, Konstantinos Mitsotaki, is her greatest cheerleader.

