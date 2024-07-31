The fastest tennis serve speeds ever recorded: 11 incredible records
Tennis has produced incredibly talented athletes who have enthralled fans with their serving skills. Players with the fastest tennis serve speeds have etched their names in history books for their outstanding abilities.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Fastest tennis serve speeds
- 11. Marius Copil: 151.6 mph (244.0 km/h)
- 10. Feliciano Lopez: 152.0 mph (244.6 km/h)
- 9. Joachim Johansson: 152.0 mph (244.6 km/h)
- 8. Chris Guccione: 154.1 mph (248.0 km/h)
- 7. Andrew Roddick: 155.0 mph (249.4 km/h)
- 6. Milos Raonic: 155.3 mph (250.0 km/h)
- 5. Jerzy Janowicz Jr.: 156 mph (251 km/h)
- 4. Ivo Karlovic: 156.0 mph (251.1 km/h)
- 3. John Isner: 157.2 mph (253 km/h)
- 2. Albano Olivetti: 160 mph (257.5km/h)
- 1. Samuel Groth: 263.4 km/h (163.7 mph)
- Frequently asked questions
Hitting a fast serve requires proper body positioning, serve rhythm and concentration. Many players have tried chasing the record for the fastest serve in tennis but without success.
Fastest tennis serve speeds
Australia's Sam Groth holds the record for the fastest tennis serve ever at 263.4 km/h (163.7 mph). Spain's Georgina Pérez holds the record in the women's category at 220 km/h or (136.7 mph).
|Player
|Speed
|Event
|Marius Copil
|151.6 mph (244.0 km/h)
|2016 European Open
|Feliciano Lopez
|152.0 mph (244.6 km/h)
|2014 Aegon Championships
|Joachim Johansson
|152.0 mph (244.6 km/h)
|2004 Davis Cup
|Chris Guccione
|154.1 mph (248.0 km/h)
|2006 Davis Cup
|Andy Roddick
|155.0 mph (249.4 km/h)
|2004 Davis Cup
|Milos Raonic
|155.3 mph (250.0 km/h)
|2012 Rogers Cup
|Jerzy Janowicz Jr.
|156 mph (251 km/h)
|2012 Pekao Szczecin Open
|Ivo Karlović
|156.0 mph (251.1 km/h)
|2011 Davis Cup
|John Isner
|157.2 mph (253 km/h)
|2016 Davis Cup
|Albano Olivetti
|160 mph (257.5km/h)
|2012 Internazionali Trofeo
|Samuel Groth
|263.4 km/h (163.7 mph)
|2012 Busan Open Challenger
According to Tennis Companion, male players dominate the list because of their athleticism. Here is a breakdown of the 11 incredible records in descending order.
11. Marius Copil: 151.6 mph (244.0 km/h)
- Date of birth: 17 October 1990
- Birthplace: Arad, Romania
- Nationality: Romanian
- Height: 1.93 m
- Status: Active
The Romanian recorded a 151.6 mph (244.0 km/h) serve speed in the quarterfinals of the 2016 European Cup. Marius lost the game 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 to Belgian David Goffin.
10. Feliciano Lopez: 152.0 mph (244.6 km/h)
- Date of birth: 20 September 1981
- Birthplace: Toledo, Spain
- Nationality: Spanish
- Height: 1.88 m
- Status: Retired
Lopez has the 10th fastest tennis serve by male athletes as of 2024. His historic speed of 152.0 mph (244.6 km/h) came in the first round of the 2014 Aegon Championships.
9. Joachim Johansson: 152.0 mph (244.6 km/h)
- Date of birth: 1 July 1982
- Birthplace: Lund, Sweden
- Nationality: Swedish
- Height: 1.98 m
- Status: Retired
Joachim hit 152.0 mph (244.6 km/h) serve speed in the 2004 Davis Cup doubles match against Australia. He teamed up with Jonas Bjorkman and won 2-1.
8. Chris Guccione: 154.1 mph (248.0 km/h)
- Date of birth: 30 July 1985
- Birthplace: Melbourne, Australia
- Nationality: Australian
- Height: 2.01 m
- Status: Retired
Guccione's serve speed against Switzerland at the 2006 Davis Cup is one of the fastest. The left-handed Australian tennis legend clocked 154.1 mph (248.0 km/h).
7. Andrew Roddick: 155.0 mph (249.4 km/h)
- Date of birth: 30 August 1982
- Birthplace: Omaha, Nebraska, United States
- Nationality: American
- Height: 1.88 m
- Status: Retired
Andy Roddick's fastest serve came at the 2004 Davis Cup, where he registered 155.0 mph (249.4 km/h). It was the fastest in the Davis Cup before Ivo Karlovic broke it.
6. Milos Raonic: 155.3 mph (250.0 km/h)
- Date of birth: 27 December 1990
- Birthplace: Podgorica, Montenegro
- Nationality: Canadian
- Height: 1.96 m
- Status: Active
The Montenegro-born Canadian star recorded the sixth-fastest speed at the 2012 SAP Open. Raonic blasted the ball at 155.3 mph (250.0 km/h).
5. Jerzy Janowicz Jr.: 156 mph (251 km/h)
- Date of birth: 13 November 1990
- Birthplace: Łódź, Poland
- Nationality: Polish
- Height: 2.04 m
- Status: Retired
Janowicz Jr. was known for his powerful groundstrokes and start shots. His record-breaking serve speed of 156 mph (251 km/h) at the 2012 Pekao Szczecin Open is the fifth fastest.
4. Ivo Karlovic: 156.0 mph (251.1 km/h)
- Date of birth: 28 February 1979
- Birthplace: Zagreb, Croatia
- Nationality: Croatian
- Height: 2.11 m
- Status: Retired
The Croatian broke Roddick's record by blasting the ball at 156.0 mph (251.1 km/h) during the 2011 Davis Cup first-round match.
3. John Isner: 157.2 mph (253 km/h)
- Date of birth: 26 April 1985
- Birthplace: Greensboro, North Carolina, United States
- Nationality: American
- Height: 2.08 m
- Status: Retired
According to AP News, Isner served 14,470 times, with his last one moving at 134 mph. He posted his record of 157.2 mph (253 km/h) at the 2016 Davis Cup.
2. Albano Olivetti: 160 mph (257.5km/h)
- Date of birth: 24 November 1991
- Birthplace: Haguenau, France
- Nationality: French
- Height: 2.03 m
- Status: Active
Olivetti registered the second-fastest serving speed with his start shot in the first round of the 2012 Internazionali Trofeo tournament against Dušan Lajović. The top-ranking French tennis player's ball moved at 160 mph (257.5km/h).
1. Samuel Groth: 263.4 km/h (163.7 mph)
- Date of birth: 19 October 1987
- Birthplace: Narrandera, Australia
- Nationality: Australian
- Height: 1.94 m
- Status: Retired
Sam Groth's fastest serve travelled at 263.4 km/h (163.7 mph). The Australian icon broke the world record at the 2012 ATP Challenger event in Busan.
Frequently asked questions
Groth has achieved what many tennis legends, such as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, and Naomi Osaka have failed to do. Here are some frequently asked questions about the fastest tennis serves.
- What is the fastest serve in men's tennis history? Sam Groth holds the record he achieved at the 2012 ATP Challenger.
- How fast did Sam Groth serve? The Australian clocked the fastest serving speed of 263.4 km/h (163.7 mph).
- How fast is Roger Federer's serve? He recorded his fastest speed at 230 km/h (143 mph) during the 2010 Gerry Weber Open.
- What is Djokovic's fastest serve speed? His fastest speed is 219 km/h (136 mph), registered in the 2009 Madrid Masters.
- What is Kyrgios' serve speed? Nick clocked 230.1 km/h (143.0 mph) while playing Rafael Nadal in the 2019 Wimbledon tournament.
- What is Nadal's serve speed? The Spaniard posted his fastest speed at 217 km/h (135 mph) at the 2010 US Open.
- What is the fastest serve in women's tennis? Georgina Pérez recorded the fastest women's serve in tennis (220 km/h (136.7 mph) at the 2018 Hungarian Ladies Open.
- What was Serena Williams' fastest serve? Her record serving speed is 206.4 km/h (128.3 mph), achieved during the 2013 Australian Open.
- How fast is Naomi Osaka's serve? She reached 125 mph (201 km/h) serve speed at the 2016 US Open.
United States athletes have produced the fastest tennis serve speeds. While recording a fast serve does not guarantee success, top professionals rely on placement, consistency, and quality of serving.
