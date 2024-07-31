Global site navigation

The fastest tennis serve speeds ever recorded: 11 incredible records
Sports

The fastest tennis serve speeds ever recorded: 11 incredible records

by  Helix Odhiambo 5 min read

Tennis has produced incredibly talented athletes who have enthralled fans with their serving skills. Players with the fastest tennis serve speeds have etched their names in history books for their outstanding abilities.

What is the fastest serve in men's tennis history?
John Isner (L) of the USA, Sam Groth (C) of Australia at Pat Rafter Arena, and Albano Olivetti (R) have the fastest serves in tennis. Photo: Pascal Guyot, Bradley Kanaris (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Hitting a fast serve requires proper body positioning, serve rhythm and concentration. Many players have tried chasing the record for the fastest serve in tennis but without success.

Fastest tennis serve speeds

Australia's Sam Groth holds the record for the fastest tennis serve ever at 263.4 km/h (163.7 mph). Spain's Georgina Pérez holds the record in the women's category at 220 km/h or (136.7 mph).

PlayerSpeedEvent
Marius Copil151.6 mph (244.0 km/h)2016 European Open
Feliciano Lopez152.0 mph (244.6 km/h)2014 Aegon Championships
Joachim Johansson152.0 mph (244.6 km/h)2004 Davis Cup
Chris Guccione154.1 mph (248.0 km/h)2006 Davis Cup
Andy Roddick155.0 mph (249.4 km/h)2004 Davis Cup
Milos Raonic155.3 mph (250.0 km/h)2012 Rogers Cup
Jerzy Janowicz Jr.156 mph (251 km/h)2012 Pekao Szczecin Open
Ivo Karlović156.0 mph (251.1 km/h)2011 Davis Cup
John Isner157.2 mph (253 km/h)2016 Davis Cup
Albano Olivetti160 mph (257.5km/h)2012 Internazionali Trofeo
Samuel Groth263.4 km/h (163.7 mph)2012 Busan Open Challenger

Read also

Top 35 fastest soccer players in the world right now

According to Tennis Companion, male players dominate the list because of their athleticism. Here is a breakdown of the 11 incredible records in descending order.

11. Marius Copil: 151.6 mph (244.0 km/h)

Marius Copil of Romania
Romania's Marius Copil returns the ball to Belgian David Goffin during the quarterfinal match of the first edition of the European Open tennis tournament on 21 October 2016 in Antwerp. Photo: AFP
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 17 October 1990
  • Birthplace: Arad, Romania
  • Nationality: Romanian
  • Height: 1.93 m
  • Status: Active

The Romanian recorded a 151.6 mph (244.0 km/h) serve speed in the quarterfinals of the 2016 European Cup. Marius lost the game 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 to Belgian David Goffin.

10. Feliciano Lopez: 152.0 mph (244.6 km/h)

Feliciano Lopez at the Aegon Championships
Feliciano Lopez of Spain plays a backhand against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic during the Aegon Championships at Queens Club on 13 June 2014 in London, England. Photo: Jan Kruger
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 20 September 1981
  • Birthplace: Toledo, Spain
  • Nationality: Spanish
  • Height: 1.88 m
  • Status: Retired

Lopez has the 10th fastest tennis serve by male athletes as of 2024. His historic speed of 152.0 mph (244.6 km/h) came in the first round of the 2014 Aegon Championships.

9. Joachim Johansson: 152.0 mph (244.6 km/h)

Read also

Top 30 most expensive watches in the world in 2024

Fastest serve in tennis
Joachim Johansson of Sweden during the Davis Cup Doubles match against Sweden at Memorial Drive on 7 February 2004 in Adelaide, Australia. Photo: Tony Lewis
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 1 July 1982
  • Birthplace: Lund, Sweden
  • Nationality: Swedish
  • Height: 1.98 m
  • Status: Retired

Joachim hit 152.0 mph (244.6 km/h) serve speed in the 2004 Davis Cup doubles match against Australia. He teamed up with Jonas Bjorkman and won 2-1.

8. Chris Guccione: 154.1 mph (248.0 km/h)

Australia's Chris Guccione
Australia's Chris Guccione plays a forehand during an Australian practice session on 9 February 2006. Photo: Paul Gilham
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 30 July 1985
  • Birthplace: Melbourne, Australia
  • Nationality: Australian
  • Height: 2.01 m
  • Status: Retired

Guccione's serve speed against Switzerland at the 2006 Davis Cup is one of the fastest. The left-handed Australian tennis legend clocked 154.1 mph (248.0 km/h).

7. Andrew Roddick: 155.0 mph (249.4 km/h)

Andy Roddick's fastest serve
Andy Roddick during the 2004 David Cup semifinal against Vladimir Voltchkov. Roddick won 6-1, 6-4, 6-4. Photo: A. Messerschmidt
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 30 August 1982
  • Birthplace: Omaha, Nebraska, United States
  • Nationality: American
  • Height: 1.88 m
  • Status: Retired

Andy Roddick's fastest serve came at the 2004 Davis Cup, where he registered 155.0 mph (249.4 km/h). It was the fastest in the Davis Cup before Ivo Karlovic broke it.

Read also

AmaZulu FC players' salaries in rands: who is the highest paid player?

6. Milos Raonic: 155.3 mph (250.0 km/h)

Tennis serve speed
Milos Raonic of Canada hits a return during his match against John Isner of the USA at the 2012 Rogers Cup Presented By National Bank in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Andy Lyons
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 27 December 1990
  • Birthplace: Podgorica, Montenegro
  • Nationality: Canadian
  • Height: 1.96 m
  • Status: Active

The Montenegro-born Canadian star recorded the sixth-fastest speed at the 2012 SAP Open. Raonic blasted the ball at 155.3 mph (250.0 km/h).

5. Jerzy Janowicz Jr.: 156 mph (251 km/h)

Jerzy Janowicz of Poland
Jerzy Janowicz of Poland plays a forehand against Andy Murray of Great Britain during the 2015 Hopman Cup at Perth Arena on 7 January 2015 in Perth, Australia. Photo: Will Russell
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 13 November 1990
  • Birthplace: Łódź, Poland
  • Nationality: Polish
  • Height: 2.04 m
  • Status: Retired

Janowicz Jr. was known for his powerful groundstrokes and start shots. His record-breaking serve speed of 156 mph (251 km/h) at the 2012 Pekao Szczecin Open is the fifth fastest.

4. Ivo Karlovic: 156.0 mph (251.1 km/h)

Ivo Karlovic of Croatia
Ivo Karlovic of Croatia returns the ball to Philipp Petschner of Germany during their Davis Cup match between Croatia and Germany on 6 March 2011 in Zagreb. Photo: Stringer
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 28 February 1979
  • Birthplace: Zagreb, Croatia
  • Nationality: Croatian
  • Height: 2.11 m
  • Status: Retired

The Croatian broke Roddick's record by blasting the ball at 156.0 mph (251.1 km/h) during the 2011 Davis Cup first-round match.

Read also

SuperSport United players’ salaries in South Africa as of 2024

3. John Isner: 157.2 mph (253 km/h)

Fastest tennis serve by male
John Isner of the USA hits a forehand to Bernard Tomic on Day 3 of the Davis Cup 1st Round between Australia and the USA on 6 March 2016 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Chris Putnam
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 26 April 1985
  • Birthplace: Greensboro, North Carolina, United States
  • Nationality: American
  • Height: 2.08 m
  • Status: Retired

According to AP News, Isner served 14,470 times, with his last one moving at 134 mph. He posted his record of 157.2 mph (253 km/h) at the 2016 Davis Cup.

2. Albano Olivetti: 160 mph (257.5km/h)

Albano Olivetti at the 2016 Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships
Albano Olivetti of France plays a backhand against Matthew Barton of Australia during the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships on 30 June 2016 in London, England. Photo: Adam Pretty
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 24 November 1991
  • Birthplace: Haguenau, France
  • Nationality: French
  • Height: 2.03 m
  • Status: Active

Olivetti registered the second-fastest serving speed with his start shot in the first round of the 2012 Internazionali Trofeo tournament against Dušan Lajović. The top-ranking French tennis player's ball moved at 160 mph (257.5km/h).

1. Samuel Groth: 263.4 km/h (163.7 mph)

How fast did Sam Groth serve?
Sam Groth of Australia serves against Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan during the 2015 Davis Cup World quarterfinal between Australia and Kazakhstan at Marrara Sporting Complex. Photo: Scott Barbour
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 19 October 1987
  • Birthplace: Narrandera, Australia
  • Nationality: Australian
  • Height: 1.94 m
  • Status: Retired

Read also

Who is the highest-paid model in the world in 2024? Top 20 list

Sam Groth's fastest serve travelled at 263.4 km/h (163.7 mph). The Australian icon broke the world record at the 2012 ATP Challenger event in Busan.

Frequently asked questions

Groth has achieved what many tennis legends, such as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, and Naomi Osaka have failed to do. Here are some frequently asked questions about the fastest tennis serves.

  • What is the fastest serve in men's tennis history? Sam Groth holds the record he achieved at the 2012 ATP Challenger.
  • How fast did Sam Groth serve? The Australian clocked the fastest serving speed of 263.4 km/h (163.7 mph).
  • How fast is Roger Federer's serve? He recorded his fastest speed at 230 km/h (143 mph) during the 2010 Gerry Weber Open.
  • What is Djokovic's fastest serve speed? His fastest speed is 219 km/h (136 mph), registered in the 2009 Madrid Masters.
  • What is Kyrgios' serve speed? Nick clocked 230.1 km/h (143.0 mph) while playing Rafael Nadal in the 2019 Wimbledon tournament.
  • What is Nadal's serve speed? The Spaniard posted his fastest speed at 217 km/h (135 mph) at the 2010 US Open.
  • What is the fastest serve in women's tennis? Georgina Pérez recorded the fastest women's serve in tennis (220 km/h (136.7 mph) at the 2018 Hungarian Ladies Open.
  • What was Serena Williams' fastest serve? Her record serving speed is 206.4 km/h (128.3 mph), achieved during the 2013 Australian Open.
  • How fast is Naomi Osaka's serve? She reached 125 mph (201 km/h) serve speed at the 2016 US Open.

Read also

The best 7 seater cars in South Africa suitable for families (2024)

United States athletes have produced the fastest tennis serve speeds. While recording a fast serve does not guarantee success, top professionals rely on placement, consistency, and quality of serving.

READ ALSO: Coco Gauff's boyfriend: Who is he and what does he do?

Briefly.co.za revealed who Coco Gauff's boyfriend is and what he does for a living. Coco is a young American tennis player and one of the best. Discover what their lives are like off the court.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Helix Odhiambo avatar

Helix Odhiambo (Lifestyle writer) Helix Odhiambo is an award-winning Kenyan journalist and content creator with over 6 years of experience. He graduated with a Degree in Mass Comm & Journalism from Moi University in 2017. In 2016, he won the Goal Blaze Correspondent Award for young writers. He previously worked at Goal.com Kenya, Sportsbrief.com and Legit.ng. Helix joined Briefly in 2024 to cover sports. In 2023, Helix finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Email: xileh10@gmail.com

Hot: