The fastest tennis serve speeds ever recorded: 11 incredible records

Tennis has produced incredibly talented athletes who have enthralled fans with their serving skills. Players with the fastest tennis serve speeds have etched their names in history books for their outstanding abilities.

John Isner (L) of the USA, Sam Groth (C) of Australia at Pat Rafter Arena, and Albano Olivetti (R) have the fastest serves in tennis. Photo: Pascal Guyot, Bradley Kanaris (modified by author)

Hitting a fast serve requires proper body positioning, serve rhythm and concentration. Many players have tried chasing the record for the fastest serve in tennis but without success.

Fastest tennis serve speeds

Australia's Sam Groth holds the record for the fastest tennis serve ever at 263.4 km/h (163.7 mph). Spain's Georgina Pérez holds the record in the women's category at 220 km/h or (136.7 mph).

Player Speed Event Marius Copil 151.6 mph (244.0 km/h) 2016 European Open Feliciano Lopez 152.0 mph (244.6 km/h) 2014 Aegon Championships Joachim Johansson 152.0 mph (244.6 km/h) 2004 Davis Cup Chris Guccione 154.1 mph (248.0 km/h) 2006 Davis Cup Andy Roddick 155.0 mph (249.4 km/h) 2004 Davis Cup Milos Raonic 155.3 mph (250.0 km/h) 2012 Rogers Cup Jerzy Janowicz Jr. 156 mph (251 km/h) 2012 Pekao Szczecin Open Ivo Karlović 156.0 mph (251.1 km/h) 2011 Davis Cup John Isner 157.2 mph (253 km/h) 2016 Davis Cup Albano Olivetti 160 mph (257.5km/h) 2012 Internazionali Trofeo Samuel Groth 263.4 km/h (163.7 mph) 2012 Busan Open Challenger

According to Tennis Companion, male players dominate the list because of their athleticism. Here is a breakdown of the 11 incredible records in descending order.

11. Marius Copil: 151.6 mph (244.0 km/h)

Romania's Marius Copil returns the ball to Belgian David Goffin during the quarterfinal match of the first edition of the European Open tennis tournament on 21 October 2016 in Antwerp. Photo: AFP

Date of birth: 17 October 1990

17 October 1990 Birthplace: Arad, Romania

Arad, Romania Nationality: Romanian

Romanian Height: 1.93 m

1.93 m Status: Active

The Romanian recorded a 151.6 mph (244.0 km/h) serve speed in the quarterfinals of the 2016 European Cup. Marius lost the game 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 to Belgian David Goffin.

10. Feliciano Lopez: 152.0 mph (244.6 km/h)

Feliciano Lopez of Spain plays a backhand against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic during the Aegon Championships at Queens Club on 13 June 2014 in London, England. Photo: Jan Kruger

Date of birth: 20 September 1981

20 September 1981 Birthplace: Toledo, Spain

Toledo, Spain Nationality: Spanish

Spanish Height: 1.88 m

1.88 m Status: Retired

Lopez has the 10th fastest tennis serve by male athletes as of 2024. His historic speed of 152.0 mph (244.6 km/h) came in the first round of the 2014 Aegon Championships.

9. Joachim Johansson: 152.0 mph (244.6 km/h)

Joachim Johansson of Sweden during the Davis Cup Doubles match against Sweden at Memorial Drive on 7 February 2004 in Adelaide, Australia. Photo: Tony Lewis

Date of birth: 1 July 1982

1 July 1982 Birthplace: Lund, Sweden

Lund, Sweden Nationality: Swedish

Swedish Height: 1.98 m

1.98 m Status: Retired

Joachim hit 152.0 mph (244.6 km/h) serve speed in the 2004 Davis Cup doubles match against Australia. He teamed up with Jonas Bjorkman and won 2-1.

8. Chris Guccione: 154.1 mph (248.0 km/h)

Australia's Chris Guccione plays a forehand during an Australian practice session on 9 February 2006. Photo: Paul Gilham

Date of birth: 30 July 1985

30 July 1985 Birthplace: Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne, Australia Nationality: Australian

Australian Height: 2.01 m

2.01 m Status: Retired

Guccione's serve speed against Switzerland at the 2006 Davis Cup is one of the fastest. The left-handed Australian tennis legend clocked 154.1 mph (248.0 km/h).

7. Andrew Roddick: 155.0 mph (249.4 km/h)

Andy Roddick during the 2004 David Cup semifinal against Vladimir Voltchkov. Roddick won 6-1, 6-4, 6-4. Photo: A. Messerschmidt

Date of birth: 30 August 1982

30 August 1982 Birthplace: Omaha, Nebraska, United States

Omaha, Nebraska, United States Nationality: American

American Height: 1.88 m

1.88 m Status: Retired

Andy Roddick's fastest serve came at the 2004 Davis Cup, where he registered 155.0 mph (249.4 km/h). It was the fastest in the Davis Cup before Ivo Karlovic broke it.

6. Milos Raonic: 155.3 mph (250.0 km/h)

Milos Raonic of Canada hits a return during his match against John Isner of the USA at the 2012 Rogers Cup Presented By National Bank in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Andy Lyons

Date of birth: 27 December 1990

27 December 1990 Birthplace: Podgorica, Montenegro

Podgorica, Montenegro Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Height: 1.96 m

1.96 m Status: Active

The Montenegro-born Canadian star recorded the sixth-fastest speed at the 2012 SAP Open. Raonic blasted the ball at 155.3 mph (250.0 km/h).

5. Jerzy Janowicz Jr.: 156 mph (251 km/h)

Jerzy Janowicz of Poland plays a forehand against Andy Murray of Great Britain during the 2015 Hopman Cup at Perth Arena on 7 January 2015 in Perth, Australia. Photo: Will Russell

Date of birth: 13 November 1990

13 November 1990 Birthplace: Łódź, Poland

Łódź, Poland Nationality: Polish

Polish Height: 2.04 m

2.04 m Status: Retired

Janowicz Jr. was known for his powerful groundstrokes and start shots. His record-breaking serve speed of 156 mph (251 km/h) at the 2012 Pekao Szczecin Open is the fifth fastest.

4. Ivo Karlovic: 156.0 mph (251.1 km/h)

Ivo Karlovic of Croatia returns the ball to Philipp Petschner of Germany during their Davis Cup match between Croatia and Germany on 6 March 2011 in Zagreb. Photo: Stringer

Date of birth: 28 February 1979

28 February 1979 Birthplace: Zagreb, Croatia

Zagreb, Croatia Nationality: Croatian

Croatian Height: 2.11 m

2.11 m Status: Retired

The Croatian broke Roddick's record by blasting the ball at 156.0 mph (251.1 km/h) during the 2011 Davis Cup first-round match.

3. John Isner: 157.2 mph (253 km/h)

John Isner of the USA hits a forehand to Bernard Tomic on Day 3 of the Davis Cup 1st Round between Australia and the USA on 6 March 2016 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Chris Putnam

Date of birth: 26 April 1985

26 April 1985 Birthplace: Greensboro, North Carolina, United States

Greensboro, North Carolina, United States Nationality: American

American Height: 2.08 m

2.08 m Status: Retired

According to AP News, Isner served 14,470 times, with his last one moving at 134 mph. He posted his record of 157.2 mph (253 km/h) at the 2016 Davis Cup.

2. Albano Olivetti: 160 mph (257.5km/h)

Albano Olivetti of France plays a backhand against Matthew Barton of Australia during the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships on 30 June 2016 in London, England. Photo: Adam Pretty

Date of birth: 24 November 1991

24 November 1991 Birthplace: Haguenau, France

Haguenau, France Nationality: French

French Height: 2.03 m

2.03 m Status: Active

Olivetti registered the second-fastest serving speed with his start shot in the first round of the 2012 Internazionali Trofeo tournament against Dušan Lajović. The top-ranking French tennis player's ball moved at 160 mph (257.5km/h).

1. Samuel Groth: 263.4 km/h (163.7 mph)

Sam Groth of Australia serves against Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan during the 2015 Davis Cup World quarterfinal between Australia and Kazakhstan at Marrara Sporting Complex. Photo: Scott Barbour

Date of birth: 19 October 1987

19 October 1987 Birthplace: Narrandera, Australia

Narrandera, Australia Nationality: Australian

Australian Height: 1.94 m

1.94 m Status: Retired

Sam Groth's fastest serve travelled at 263.4 km/h (163.7 mph). The Australian icon broke the world record at the 2012 ATP Challenger event in Busan.

Frequently asked questions

Groth has achieved what many tennis legends, such as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, and Naomi Osaka have failed to do. Here are some frequently asked questions about the fastest tennis serves.

What is the fastest serve in men's tennis history? Sam Groth holds the record he achieved at the 2012 ATP Challenger.

Sam Groth holds the record he achieved at the 2012 ATP Challenger. How fast did Sam Groth serve? The Australian clocked the fastest serving speed of 263.4 km/h (163.7 mph).

The Australian clocked the fastest serving speed of 263.4 km/h (163.7 mph). How fast is Roger Federer's serve? He recorded his fastest speed at 230 km/h (143 mph) during the 2010 Gerry Weber Open.

He recorded his fastest speed at 230 km/h (143 mph) during the 2010 Gerry Weber Open. What is Djokovic's fastest serve speed? His fastest speed is 219 km/h (136 mph), registered in the 2009 Madrid Masters.

His fastest speed is 219 km/h (136 mph), registered in the 2009 Madrid Masters. What is Kyrgios' serve speed? Nick clocked 230.1 km/h (143.0 mph) while playing Rafael Nadal in the 2019 Wimbledon tournament.

Nick clocked 230.1 km/h (143.0 mph) while playing Rafael Nadal in the 2019 Wimbledon tournament. What is Nadal's serve speed? The Spaniard posted his fastest speed at 217 km/h (135 mph) at the 2010 US Open.

The Spaniard posted his fastest speed at 217 km/h (135 mph) at the 2010 US Open. What is the fastest serve in women's tennis? Georgina Pérez recorded the fastest women's serve in tennis (220 km/h (136.7 mph) at the 2018 Hungarian Ladies Open.

Georgina Pérez recorded the fastest women's serve in tennis (220 km/h (136.7 mph) at the 2018 Hungarian Ladies Open. What was Serena Williams' fastest serve? Her record serving speed is 206.4 km/h (128.3 mph), achieved during the 2013 Australian Open.

Her record serving speed is 206.4 km/h (128.3 mph), achieved during the 2013 Australian Open. How fast is Naomi Osaka's serve? She reached 125 mph (201 km/h) serve speed at the 2016 US Open.

United States athletes have produced the fastest tennis serve speeds. While recording a fast serve does not guarantee success, top professionals rely on placement, consistency, and quality of serving.

