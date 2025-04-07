The media was shocked when news of Rory McIlroy’s divorce broke. The golfer’s marriage had deteriorated to the point of a looming separation. What became more interesting was when the couple made a U-turn and Rors said:

Erica and I have realised that our best future was as a family together.

Rory McIlroy with his wife Erica McIlroy at the 2023 Ryder Cup. Photo: Jonathan Bachman, Brendan Moran/Sportsfile (modified by author)

Key takeaways

McIlroy filed for divorce in May 2024 but withdrew the petition weeks later, announcing they would stay together.

but withdrew the petition weeks later, announcing they would stay together. Reports suggest that the initial split was a result of career pressures , distance, and disagreements over parenting

, distance, and disagreements over parenting McIlroy did not have a prenuptial agreement , making the divorce proceedings potentially costly.

, making the divorce proceedings potentially costly. Rumours of infidelity with Meghan Markle as a reason for the split have been debunked.

Profile summary

News behind Rory McIlroy’s divorce

Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll tied the knot in Ashford Castle, Cong, County Mayo, in April 2017. Seven years later, rumours that the love birds were considering divorce were confirmed after they were both seen without engagement rings.

Rors showed his discomfort with having his private life in public while filming a Netflix series. According to The Mirror, he said:

There are parts of my life I like to keep as private as possible. Unfortunately, in this line of work, that isn’t always possible. I have always been protective of my loved ones from people who have ill intentions.

Facts about Rory McIlroy. Photo: Jared C. Tilton on Getty Images (modified by author)

Why did Rory McIlroy file for divorce?

Detailed reasons behind Rory McIlroy's divorce have been subject to media speculation. Some observers suggested that Rory was having an extramarital affair with other women, including Meghan Markle at the time. This rumour is unfounded. In the official trailer of Full Swing season 3, he said:

I've struggled with trying to be the best golfer, the best husband, the best dad. Some people work as hard as they can, but you don't always get the payoff.

The divorce was reportedly mandated by the golfer’s inability to balance his professional golf career and family matters. Per Marca, Erica reached a breaking point in the marriage due to loneliness.

Rory McIlroy with his wife Erica Stoll and daughter Poppy in November 2024. Photo: David Cannon

Why did Rory stop divorcing?

The lovebirds revealed how important their future together is compared to parting ways. In an interview with The Guardian, he said:

Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realised that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning.

During an interview with Patrick Kielty on The Late Late Show, the professional golfer also noted how well he has learned to prioritise family and relationships. In his words:

Sometimes, life can get a lot and it can get too much... I had to take a little break and get away from the game more than anything else. Golf and the business of golf had become all-consuming for me for the last couple of years and I needed to take a bit of time away to realise what was actually important to me - friends, family, enjoying myself.

Are Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll still together?

Erica Stoll remains Rory McIlroy's wife. The lovers reconciled their differences to continue living as a couple.

Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll separated for about a month after the divorce process was filed in May 2024. According to TMZ, McIlroy's lawyer filed a Notice of Voluntary Dismissal in the Palm Beach County Courthouse for his client.

Rory McIlroy at TPC Sawgrass in March 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Photo: David Cannon

Frequently asked questions

Is Rory McIlroy getting a divorce? He filed a Notice of Voluntary Dismissal which nullified the initial divorce papers served to Erica.

He filed a which nullified the initial divorce papers served to Erica. What happened between Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll? The lovebirds experienced a brief fallout in 2024 , leading Rors to initiate a divorce process.

The lovebirds experienced a , leading Rors to initiate a divorce process. Why did Rory McIlroy split from his wife? The couple has not gone public with specific reasons. The difference in prioritising family over work was rumoured to be the major reason.

The couple has with specific reasons. The difference in prioritising family over work was rumoured to be the major reason. Did Rory McIlroy reconcile with his wife? Rory and his wife reconciled on good terms after a series of conversations to resolve their differences.

Rory and his wife reconciled on good terms after a series of conversations to resolve their differences. Did Rory McIlroy have a prenup with his wife? He did not. Spear’s Magazine analysed that this would have made the divorce expensive for Rory if he had gone on with it.

He did not. Spear’s Magazine analysed that this would have made the divorce expensive for Rory if he had gone on with it. Did Meghan Markle have a relationship with Rory McIlroy? It has not been confirmed that Rory was involved in any extra-marital affair with Meghan or any woman.

It has that Rory was involved in any extra-marital affair with Meghan or any woman. How much is Rory McIlroy worth? Celebrity Net Worth estimates he is worth $200 million, making him one of the highest-paid athletes.

Rory McIlroy’s divorce was dramatic for everyone involved. The golfer suffered a tournament defeat when he lost to Bryson DeChambeau at Pinehurst, North Carolina. He has moved on to working out a balance in his family and career.

