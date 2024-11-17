Rory McIlroy’s net worth: The golf star’s earnings, cars, homes, private jet

With sporting talent and prowess comes incredible wealth and lucrative contracts. No wonder fans are eager to uncover Rory McIlroy’s net worth. A four-time major champion, the Northern Irish golfer has amassed millions since he went pro in 2007. Discover how his lifetime dedication to the sport has him bagging seven digits with a few playing hours.

Rory McIlroy during the 2023 Masters Tournament (L). The golfer at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in 2024 (R). Photo: Patrick Smith, Richard Heathcote (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

When most people hear golf, they think of Tiger Woods. But did you know Rory McIlroy is a former world number one in the Official World Golf Ranking? He is the only person to win the FedEx Cup thrice and is one of three players to win four majors by age 25. With these achievements, McIlroy earns a hefty income on and off the golf course.

Rory McIlroy’s profile summary

Full name Rory Daniel McIlroy Gender Male Date of birth 4 May 1989 Age 35 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Holywood, County Down, Northern Ireland Nationality Northern Irish Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Sullivan Upper School Height 5’9” (175 cm) Weight 73 kg (161 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Erica Stoll Children 1 Parents Rosie and Gerry McIlroy Profession Golfer Net worth $170 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

What is Rory McIlroy’s net worth in 2024?

According to sources such as Celebrity Net Worth, the golfer is worth $170 million. During an April 2024 podcast interview with Jeg Coughlin III and Morgan Hoffmann, he revealed the secret behind his motivation in golf, saying:

Growing up, we did not have a lot. So, my parents worked extra hard to make ends meet while funding my golf dreams. That instilled a strong sense of hard work and ethics in me. I want to make my parents proud of the sacrifices they made for me.

Golfer Rory McIlroy during a Tokyo 2020 Team Ireland Announcement for Golf at Mount Juliet in Thomastown, Kilkenny. Photo: Ramsey Cardy

Source: Original

How does Rory McIlroy make his money?

Although the professional golfer pockets substantial income with every birdie, he has several other revenue-generating channels. Here is a summary of his sporting career, sponsorship deals and investment projects.

Golfing career

McIlroy was introduced to golf by his dad at a young age and became a member of the Holywood Golf Club at 7. He represented the Irish team at the 2004 European Boys’ Team Championship when he was 15.

Rory turned pro in September 2007, becoming the youngest to earn a tour card on The European Tour. He reportedly made $300,000 in winnings that year alone. McIlroy bagged his first professional win at the Dubai Desert Classic in 2009.

After joining the PGA tour, he won his first championship at the US Open in 2011. In 2015, the athlete won the Omega Dubai Desert Classic a second time.

He won the Players Championship in 2019 and regained the number-one spot on the world rankings in 2020. In 2023, Rory won the Scottish Open and was only one stroke behind Bryson DeChambeau at the 2024 US Open.

In 2013, SportsPro ranked him the world’s third-most marketable athlete. That same year, he inked a rumoured 10-year deal with Nike worth between $100 and $250 million.

As documented by Golf365, McIlroy signed a 10-year, $200 million extension contract with Nike in 2017. Although the company no longer makes golf equipment, the switch helped him bag a 10-year, $100 million endorsement deal with TaylorMade.

Rory McIlroy at Yas Links Golf Course in 2024. Photo: David Cannon

Source: Getty Images

What business does Rory McIlroy own?

McIlroy is the co-founder of TMRW Sports alongside Tiger Woods. In addition, he oversees the Dublin-based company he launched in 2019, Symphony Ventures. Rory has equity in GolfPass, TickPick, Hyperice, Whoop, Puttery and Troon Golf.

What is Rory McIlroy’s salary?

According to Spotrac, Rory McIlroy’s career earnings far exceed $172 million. He allegedly makes between $20 and $50 million annually.

In 2016 and 2019, the golfer won the FedEx Cup and pocketed $10 and $15 million in bonuses, respectively. Rory earned $26.7 million in prize money and a $18 million bonus for claiming the same title in 2022.

Exploring Rory McIlroy’s houses

The golfer sold his Moneyreagh home in 2012 for $2.5 million. He purchased a 10,000-square-foot home in Palm Beach Gardens for $9.5 million in 2013 but sold it in 2018 for $11.5 million.

Currently, Rory lives in a 9,000-square-foot mansion in Jupiter, Florida, with his family. Per Celebrity Net Worth, he bought the property from former PGA star Ernie Els for $10 million in 2017.

Sportsman Rory McIlroy during the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. Photo: Warren Little

Source: Getty Images

What car does Rory McIlroy drive?

Rory McIlroy’s car collection is a testament to his love for luxurious rides. From BMWs to Ferraris, here are some of his favourite wheels and their estimated price per EssentiallySports:

Car Price ($) Range Rover Sport Between 83,600 and 181,775 Ferrari 430 Between 109,290 and 175,000 BMW i8 Hybrid Between 148,495 and 164,295 Ferrari F12 249,900 Lamborghini Aventador Between 789,809 and 825,914 Bugatti Veyron 1.9 million

Rory McIlroy’s private jet

According to Belfast Live, the golfer owns a 2022 Gulfstream G650ER, known for its advanced avionics and luxurious cabin. He previously owned a Bombardier Challenger 605, valued at $30 million.

FAQs

With Rory McIlroy’s celebrity status, it is only natural for fans to gain interest in his personal life. Take a look at some frequently asked questions about him:

How old is Rory McIlroy?

McIlroy (35 as of 2024) was born on 4 May 1989 in Holywood, County Down, Northern Ireland. He is Rosie and Gerry McIlroy’s only child.

Does Rory McIlroy have a wife?

Rory married Erica Stool, an ex-employee of PGA of America, in April 2017. They welcomed their daughter in September 2020.

How much does Rory pay his caddie?

The Holywood native purportedly pays his caddie, Harry Diamond, 10 per cent of his tournament winnings. The duo has worked together since 2017.

Rory McIlroy during day three of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course in St Andrews, Scotland. Photo: Ross Parker

Source: Getty Images

What is Rory McIlroy’s height?

The sportsman is 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) tall and weighs 73 kilograms (161 lbs). He has black hair and brown eyes.

Rory McIlroy’s net worth mirrors his enduring impact on the sports industry. Stemming from a humble background, he has soared to stardom, ultimately accumulating great wealth and a place among the most outstanding golf players.

