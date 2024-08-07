What is a birdie in golf? Meaning, rules, and how it is scored
Golf is an exciting sport played by people of all ages. Despite its popularity, some people struggle to understand the game's rules and terminologies. This article explains the meaning of birdie in golf and how to score it.
A birdie is among the most commonly used golf terms for scoring. It has a long history spanning over a century since its invention. So, is a birdie in golf good? How difficult is it, and how many points is it worth?
What is a birdie in golf?
The term refers to a score in golf where a player takes one swing less than the par of a hole. For example, in a par-3 format, players have a maximum of three shots to get the ball in the hole, but when they succeed in two shots, it is called a birdie. That means they are less one par or strike.
It is one of the most challenging things to achieve in golf requiring experience and an excellent strike.
Why is it called a birdie in golf?
Multiple sources, such as Konnect Golf and Play Timberstone have tried to explain the term's origin. The sources say the word originated in America in 1903, derived from the old American slang 'bird', which meant 'wonderful' or 'great'.
The term became popular in New Jersey in 1903 at the Atlantic City Country Club, where a player reportedly achieved it for the first time.
How many shots is a birdie in golf?
According to the rules of birdie in golf, it is achieved when a player uses one fewer strokes or shots than the par of the hole.
Who has the most birdies in 2024?
World number one, Scottie Scheffler, recorded the most birdies in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. According to the PGA Tour, the American recorded 340 birdies in 1,206 holes, representing 28.19%. The low percentage reflects how difficult it is to score.
Scottie Scheffler won a gold medal at the Summer Games, defeating runner-up Tommy Fleetwood of Great Britain and Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, who won bronze. Here is a breakdown of the top five highest scorers.
|Player
|World ranking
|Birdies
|Total holes
|Percentage
|Scottie Scheffler
|1
|340
|1,206
|28.19%
|Tommy Fleetwood
|108
|280
|1,098
|25.58%
|Keith Mitchell
|9
|296
|1,170
|25.30%
|Byeong Hun An
|43
|304
|1,206
|25.21%
|Xander Schauffele
|12
|318
|1,278
|24.88%
Legendary golfer Tiger Woods has scored over 5,500 birdies in his PGA Tour career, per Golf Monthly. The athlete topped the PGA Tour stats for most average birdies per 18 holes in eight seasons.
What does a bogey mean in golf?
A bogey is a 1-over par score in a hole. It occurs when a golfer completes a hole-in-one stroke in more than the par listed for the format. For example, when a player takes five strokes to complete a par-4, it is called a bogey.
A Double Bogey means that a player took two strokes over par, for example, taking six strokes to complete a par-4.
What is an eagle in golf?
It is a two-under-par hole. An eagle is a remarkable achievement on the course, where golfers play one stroke better than a birdie. For example, it takes two strokes to get the ball in the hole in par-4 format or three strokes in par-5.
A double eagle, also known as an albatross, scores three under par on a single hole. For example, when a player finishes a par-5 hole in two strokes.
Is a par better than a birdie?
A birdie is a score of 1-under par. It is remarkable because it is worth three points, while a par is worth two.
The sport uses the "Stableford" scoring system to award points for the number of strokes taken. Here is a breakdown of the points awarded as per Golfbit.
|Golf score
|Points
|Double Bogey
|0
|Bogey
|1
|Par
|2
|Birdie
|3
|Eagle
|4
|Double Eagle
|5
|Condor
|6
Take a look at examples of the different golf scores in a par-5 hole format.
- Double eagle: Finishing the hole in two strokes
- Eagle: Finished in three strokes
- Birdie: Finishing in four strokes
- Par: Finishing in five strokes
- Bogey: Finishing in six strokes
- Double bogey: Finishing in seven strokes
- Triple bogey: Finishing in eight strokes
Frequently asked questions
Most golfers score birdies on the par-5s because of the number of times available to hit the ball. Getting the ball within chipping distance is easier after only two strokes. Here are some frequently asked questions about golf terms.
- How is birdie scored? It is when a player takes two strokes more than the designated par to complete a hole.
- How many strokes are in a birdie? It has one stroke less than the par of a hole. On par 5, a birdie has four strokes, while on par 4, it has three hits.
- What is an ostrich in golf? It is a score where golfers complete a hole, having struck the ball five fewer times than the designated par. An ostrich score is ideally impossible on most traditional golf courses because four is the lowest score possible on a par-5.
- Who has the highest number of birdies in one round? C. Beck and A. Hadwin share the record with 13 birdies in one round. Beck set the record in 1991 before Hadwin equalled it in 2017.
Over the years, many have attempted to score a birdie in golf, but only a few have succeeded. Although it is difficult to achieve, you can learn it with some skill and experience.
