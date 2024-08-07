What is a birdie in golf? Meaning, rules, and how it is scored

Golf is an exciting sport played by people of all ages. Despite its popularity, some people struggle to understand the game's rules and terminologies. This article explains the meaning of birdie in golf and how to score it.

Jon Rahm (L) of Spain chips in for birdie on the 16th hole during The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin. Photo: Andy Lyons, Miguel Tovar (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

A birdie is among the most commonly used golf terms for scoring. It has a long history spanning over a century since its invention. So, is a birdie in golf good? How difficult is it, and how many points is it worth?

What is a birdie in golf?

The term refers to a score in golf where a player takes one swing less than the par of a hole. For example, in a par-3 format, players have a maximum of three shots to get the ball in the hole, but when they succeed in two shots, it is called a birdie. That means they are less one par or strike.

It is one of the most challenging things to achieve in golf requiring experience and an excellent strike.

Bob Estes hits from the green side bunker for a birdie on the 17th hole during the second round of the Sporting Goods Open on 22 June 2024 in New York. Photo: Drew Hallowell

Source: Getty Images

‌Why is it called a birdie in golf?

Multiple sources, such as Konnect Golf and Play Timberstone have tried to explain the term's origin. The sources say the word originated in America in 1903, derived from the old American slang 'bird', which meant 'wonderful' or 'great'.

The term became popular in New Jersey in 1903 at the Atlantic City Country Club, where a player reportedly achieved it for the first time.

How many shots is a birdie in golf?

According to the rules of birdie in golf, it is achieved when a player uses one fewer strokes or shots than the par of the hole.

Who has the most birdies in 2024?

World number one, Scottie Scheffler, recorded the most birdies in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. According to the PGA Tour, the American recorded 340 birdies in 1,206 holes, representing 28.19%. The low percentage reflects how difficult it is to score.

Scottie Scheffler of Team United States tees off on the fourth hole during a practice at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Golf National on 30 July 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Andrew Redington

Source: Getty Images

Scottie Scheffler won a gold medal at the Summer Games, defeating runner-up Tommy Fleetwood of Great Britain and Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, who won bronze. Here is a breakdown of the top five highest scorers.

Player World ranking Birdies Total holes Percentage Scottie Scheffler 1 340 1,206 28.19% Tommy Fleetwood 108 280 1,098 25.58% Keith Mitchell 9 296 1,170 25.30% Byeong Hun An 43 304 1,206 25.21% Xander Schauffele 12 318 1,278 24.88%

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods has scored over 5,500 birdies in his PGA Tour career, per Golf Monthly. The athlete topped the PGA Tour stats for most average birdies per 18 holes in eight seasons.

What does a bogey mean in golf?

A bogey is a 1-over par score in a hole. It occurs when a golfer completes a hole-in-one stroke in more than the par listed for the format. For example, when a player takes five strokes to complete a par-4, it is called a bogey.

A Double Bogey means that a player took two strokes over par, for example, taking six strokes to complete a par-4.

Nelly Korda of Team United States putts on the 10th green during a practice at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Golf National on 5 August 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Kevin C. Cox

Source: Getty Images

What is an eagle in golf?

It is a two-under-par hole. An eagle is a remarkable achievement on the course, where golfers play one stroke better than a birdie. For example, it takes two strokes to get the ball in the hole in par-4 format or three strokes in par-5.

A double eagle, also known as an albatross, scores three under par on a single hole. For example, when a player finishes a par-5 hole in two strokes.

Is a par better than a birdie?

A birdie is a score of 1-under par. It is remarkable because it is worth three points, while a par is worth two.

The sport uses the "Stableford" scoring system to award points for the number of strokes taken. Here is a breakdown of the points awarded as per Golfbit.

Golf score Points Double Bogey 0 Bogey 1 Par 2 Birdie 3 Eagle 4 Double Eagle 5 Condor 6

Take a look at examples of the different golf scores in a par-5 hole format.

Double eagle: Finishing the hole in two strokes

Finishing the hole in two strokes Eagle: Finished in three strokes

Finished in three strokes Birdie: Finishing in four strokes

Finishing in four strokes Par: Finishing in five strokes

Finishing in five strokes Bogey: Finishing in six strokes

Finishing in six strokes Double bogey: Finishing in seven strokes

Finishing in seven strokes Triple bogey: Finishing in eight strokes

Frequently asked questions

Most golfers score birdies on the par-5s because of the number of times available to hit the ball. Getting the ball within chipping distance is easier after only two strokes. Here are some frequently asked questions about golf terms.

How is birdie scored? It is when a player takes two strokes more than the designated par to complete a hole.

It is when a player takes two strokes more than the designated par to complete a hole. How many strokes are in a birdie? It has one stroke less than the par of a hole. On par 5, a birdie has four strokes, while on par 4, it has three hits.

It has one stroke less than the par of a hole. On par 5, a birdie has four strokes, while on par 4, it has three hits. What is an ostrich in golf? It is a score where golfers complete a hole, having struck the ball five fewer times than the designated par. An ostrich score is ideally impossible on most traditional golf courses because four is the lowest score possible on a par-5.

It is a score where golfers complete a hole, having struck the ball five fewer times than the designated par. An ostrich score is ideally impossible on most traditional golf courses because four is the lowest score possible on a par-5. Who has the highest number of birdies in one round? C. Beck and A. Hadwin share the record with 13 birdies in one round. Beck set the record in 1991 before Hadwin equalled it in 2017.

Over the years, many have attempted to score a birdie in golf, but only a few have succeeded. Although it is difficult to achieve, you can learn it with some skill and experience.

