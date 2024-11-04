Kountry Wayne’s net worth and earnings: How rich is he today?

If you are sceptical about how much wealth a person can accumulate by making people laugh, Kountry Wayne’s net worth will show you how lucrative a comedy career can be. For a decade, his hilarious content has entertained crowds, ultimately having him smile to the bank. Here is the tale of how a former drug dealer made his millions.

Kountry Wayne at The Fox Theatre in 2023 (L). The comedian during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater (R). Photo: Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kountry Wayne (born Dewayne Jamarr Colley) Wayne is an American comedian and actor. Having gained traction from his viral digital sketches, he is now selling out theatres across the US for his series of stand-up shows. However, Wayne’s journey is not merely one of amassing wealth; it is a narrative that intertwines his unique comedic style with savvy business moves.

Kountry Wayne’s profile summary

Birth name Dewayne Jamarr Colley Famous as Kountry Wayne Gender Male Date of birth 9 December 1987 Age 36 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Millen, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Height 5’11” (180 cm) Weight 79 kg (174 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Children 10 Profession Actor, comedian, content creator Years active 2014-present Net worth $5 million Social media Instagram Facebook YouTube TikTok

Kountry Wayne’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth and National Today, Kountry is worth $5 million. His income primarily stems from his endeavours in the digital space, entertainment and film industry. During a March 2024 interview on BigBoyTV, Wayne revealed the reason why he works so hard, saying:

Before I started comedy, I did many things to fend for my kids. My greatest motivation was the strong desire to take care of my family.

Below is a summary of Kountry’s professional journey and earnings, a testament to how hard work and consistency can lead to a life-changing moment.

Actor Kountry Wayne during the Atlanta screening of Dashing Through The Snow at Regal Atlantic Station in 2023. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Original

How does Kountry Wayne make his money?

While speaking with Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast in January 2024, Wayne disclosed that he made $600,000 from online comedic skits in a slow month. Here is a look at some of the income streams that pour into his financial portfolio:

Early career

Having become a dad at a young age, Kountry had to find a way to provide for his kids. Therefore, he began engaging in criminal activities, moving drugs.

This put food on his table but eventually landed him a felony charge. With his record, it was difficult for Wayne to secure a job. He decided to visit Atlanta to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

The creative began observing other comedians and entertainers in comedy clubs before deciding what to do next. Despite Kountry’s bad credit score, a sympathetic bank officer helped him secure a bank loan to launch his career.

How much money does Kountry Wayne make on social media?

Wayne began posting his comedic skit on the now-defunct app Vine in October 2014. He was particularly inspired by comedians such as DC Young Fly and King Bach.

Kountry Wayne during Sheen Magazine's PrettyVee cover release party at Nouveau Bar & Grill in 2021. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

He began creating a loyal following across various social media platforms from that point onwards, thanks to his relatable content. In September 2018, Kountry made his TV debut on the battle rap series Wild’ N Out.

The same year, he released a comedy album, Help Is On The Way. Variety named Dewayne as one of the 10 Comics to Watch in 2021. In 2022, he performed at the Place Theatre as part of the Netflix is a Joke Festival.

Kountry Wayne’s Netflix deal made headlines in 2023 after the streaming platform announced the future release of his first one-hour comedy special, A Woman’s Prayer.

By now, it is clear that Wayne’s comedy and social media career are closely related as he regularly posts his skits online. In a November 2021 interview with DJ Vlad, he revealed his income from both these channels, stating:

I made $7 million in one year on social media and touring. I will make between $200,000 and $300,000 from this interview.

During his interview with Shannon Sharpe in 2024, Dewayne also narrated how he had made about $20 million on social media in the last three years.

Acting career

Comedian Dewayne Jamarr Colley wears many hats. Take a look at his acting credits as per his IMDb profile:

Brazilian Wavy (2016)

(2016) The Turnaround (2017)

(2017) Holiday Heartbreak (2020)

(2020) Strange Love (2022)

(2022) Praise This (2023)

Comedian Kountry Wayne during the Atlanta premiere of Strange Love at Regal Hollywood in 2023. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Other ventures

Kountry released his first book, Help Is On the Way: Stay Up and Live Your Truth, in April 2023. The foreword was written by comedian and actor Cedric the Entertainer, who Wayne has cited as one of his comedic influences.

Kountry Wayne’s house

During his interview on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Wayne disclosed he has an apartment in Atlanta and a condo in Bel-Air. He reportedly purchased his Atlanta mansion for $1.6 million.

FAQs

Jamarr’s popularity constantly attracts interest in his personal life, and many are curious about the man behind the comedy skits. Below are some frequently asked questions about him:

How old is Kountry Wayne?

Dewayne Jamarr Colley (aged 36 as of 2024) was born on 9 December 1987 in Millen, Georgia, USA. Little is known about his parents besides the fact that his mother died when he was 11 and his dad was in jail for some time.

Is Kountry Wayne married?

Over the years, the topic surrounding Kountry Wayne’s wife has always piqued fans’ interest. Although he is currently unmarried, the actor has previously been romantically linked to comedian Jess Hilarious.

Does Kountry Wayne have kids?

Stand-up comedian Kountry Wayne is the father of 10 kids, 7 of whom he had before 22. He has five baby mamas.

Kountry Wayne during the 2023 Pan African Film & Arts Festival (L). The actor at SiriusXM Studios in 2023 (R). Photo: Santiago Felipe, Unique Nicole (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

How much does Kountry Wayne pay child support?

The Georgia native purportedly spends $200,000 monthly supporting his 10 kids and baby mamas. In addition, he uses $100,000 on his other family members.

Is Kountry Wayne a billionaire?

Kountry has yet to attain billionaire status. Nonetheless, his grit makes it clear he is on the right road to achieving anything he puts his mind to.

Kountry Wayne’s net worth has significantly increased since his career debut in 2014. His journey mirrors the potential of digital platforms in launching illustrious careers and the importance of authenticity in building an enduring legacy.

