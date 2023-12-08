DC Young Fly's parents: Who are they and what do they do?

DC Young Fly is famous for often making fun of his family dynamics and how old his parents were when they had him. He also recently shared that he had lost his sister, attracting questions about the identity of DC Young Fly's parents and their whereabouts.

DC Young Fly is an American actor, comedian, TV host and internet personality. He is famous for his feature on Wild 'N Out.

Who are DC Young Fly’s parents?

DC Young was born John Whitfield to Betty and Solomon Whitfield, the youngest of their six children. Solomon and Betty divorced in 2006 when DC Young was 14 years old. Therefore, the actor and comedian grew up under his mother's care in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Is DC Young Fly's mother still alive?

The actor's mother came into the limelight after her son's transcendence to fame in the entertainment industry. She is still alive and is presumed to live in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

What is DC Young Fly's mom's age?

Betty Whitfield was born on 25 August 1947. Therefore, she is 76 years old in 2023. She had her youngest son at 45 years old.

Is DC Young Fly's dad alive?

No, DC Young Fly's dad is not alive. He died a few years after separating from his ex-wife. He was born in 1931 in the United States of America.

Did DC Young Fly's dad have him at 61?

Yes, DC was born in 1992. Granted, he was born in 1931; he was 61 when his youngest son was born.

Who is DC Young Fly's family?

Throughout her marriage to Solomon, Betty gave birth to seven kids, and the youngest was born in May 1992. DC has revealed that his family lineage is complicated.

One of the complications is that his father was 61 years old when he was born. He often cracks jokes about the significant age difference between him and his siblings.

Does DC Young Fly have siblings?

The most popular among DC Young Fly's siblings is his brother Richard Richie Whitfield. Richard has secured his spot in the entertainment industry as a hip-hop artist. He is also a TV host, and fans often take interest in the tattoo on his forehead.

There is not much information about the rest of DC Young Fly's siblings and what they do. Nonetheless, he often jokes about how big his family is, how one of his oldest siblings is 66, and how he refers to him as his "grandbrother."

What happened to DC Young Fly's sister?

In October 2023, the comedian shared the news of his sister's demise on his Instagram account. This marked the third loss of a loved one in 2023. He did not disclose the cause of his sister's death.

Who is DC Young Fly?

John Whitfield, popularly known as DC Young Fly, is an American actor, comedian, rapper, singer-songwriter, internet personality and TV host. He is famous for featuring in the following productions:

Year Productions 2023 Da 'Partments 2018 Armed 2016 #DigitalLivesMatter

Where does DC Young Fly come from?

Whitfield was born in Georgia, Atlanta, USA. He is an American national. He went to Benjamin E. Mays High School and was often called the class clown. There are no details to prove he furthered his education after high school.

Unfortunately, the trajectory of DC's life changed when his brother was murdered in 2011. The ordeal triggered him to get into rapping. It also influenced him to get his DC (Da Crew) tattoo on his forehead to honour his brother. His brother was known as Da Crew, which was his stage name.

John Whitfield had his rise to fame for his celeb-roasting videos, which he would share on his social media platforms, especially on Instagram and Vine, before it was shut down. As a result, he became a recurring cast member in the seventh season of Wild 'N Out, the popular comedy show on MTV2. He was considered Rookie of the Year during the show's first season.

As a host, DC has participated in many entertainment-related including the BET Social Awards, which he co-hosted with fellow Jess Hilarious. He opened his improv comedy club, DC Comedy Exchange, in 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. In 2022, Whitfield shared a platform with Jacob Latimore in the remake of House, the 1990 film.

Who is DC Young Fly's baby mama?

The actor is not married; hence, there are no credible details about DC Young Fly's wife's existence. Nonetheless, he was romantically linked to Jacky Oh.

Jacky Oh, the former Wild 'N Out star, died in Miami in May 2023 at 32. DC has paid tribute to her several times on his Instagram account, sharing photos of them and their kids.

How many children did Jackie Oh have?

The actor has three kids, Nova, Nala and Prince Nehemiah, whom he shares with the late Jacky Oh, his longtime partner.

What happened to DC Young Fly's baby momma?

In June 2023, a week after Jacky's demise, Young DC Fly broke his silence on her demise. In his statement, he thanked everyone for their kind words and asked for privacy.

According to a report by the Miami Police Department, Jacky Oh was found unresponsive on the evening of 31 May. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. She had allegedly undergone a mommy makeover surgery. The case is still under investigation.

These details about DC Young Fly's parents let you into the comedian's life. Even though he does not dwell so much on intricate details about his family, he has shared snippets to prove how much he adores his family.

