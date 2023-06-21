Steve Harvey's children: what we know about his 7 children

Steve Harvey has established himself as a sought-after TV host with various awards, including 14 NAACP Image Awards and seven Daytime Emmy Awards. He is also an accomplished family man with seven kids, including the ones he adopted. Learn more about each of Steve Harvey's children below.

Steve Harvey has been married three times. He first married Marcia from 1981 to 1994, and they had three children. He tied the knot with Mary Shackelford in 1996, but the union ended in 2005, and they had one son. Two years later, in 2007, the Family Feud host married Marjorie Bridges and adopted her three kids.

How many biological kids does Steve Harvey have?

The Celebrity Family Feud host is a proud father of four biological kids. He adopted Marjorie Harvey's children when he married her in 2007. The comedian previously revealed that he works to leave a legacy and make the world better for his seven kids, listed below.

Brandi Harvey

Brandi is Steve's daughter with his first wife, Marcia. She was born in August 1982 and is 40 years old in 2023. She is an author, entrepreneur, podcast host, and fitness influencer. Brandi Harvey previously trained as a bodybuilder.

The 40-year-old is also the founder of Beyond Her, a lifestyle brand that helps women improve their health. She wrote the book Breakthrough Sold Separately: Get Out of the Boat of Mediocrity and Walk on Water in 2019. Brandi is also the executive director of Steve Harvey's foundation, The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation.

Karli Raymond

Karli is Brandi's twin sister and is 40 years old in 2023. She is an entrepreneur and public speaker. She tied the knot with her husband, Benjamin Raymond, in 2015, and they welcomed their first son, Benjamin Try Raymond II, in June 2016.

When Steve Harvey's twins Karli and Brandi were born, the TV host worked as an insurance salesman before quitting to pursue comedy. His success in entertainment took a toll on his family, leading to his first divorce in 1994.

His relationship with the twins was also strained, but they eventually became close. Talking to People, Steve revealed the experience was emotional.

Years later, they said to me, 'Dad, we didn't understand why you left us, but we know now you had to go. You didn't just belong to us. You belonged to the world.

Broderick Harvey Jr

Broderick Jr is Steve's son with his first wife, Marcia Harvey. He was born on 29th April 1991 in Cleveland and is 32 years old in 2023. He works as a fashion designer, entertainer, and television presenter. He established his label, Need Money Not Friends, in 2010.

The designer founded his shoe company, Steps by Stephens, in 2015. The company donates three meals to a child for every pair of shoes they sell.

Wynton Brycelon Ali Harvey

Wynton is Steve Harvey's son from his second marriage to Mary Shackelford. He is the presenter's lastborn child. He was born on 18th July 1997 and is 25 years old as of June 2023. When Wynton's parents divorced in 2005, Steve was awarded primary custody of the boy. He currently works as a professional photographer based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Morgan Harvey Hawthorne

Morgan is the daughter of Steve Harvey's third wife, Marjorie. The Family Feud host legally adopted her in 2007. She was born on 14th May 1985 and is 38 years old in 2023. Morgan's mother, Marjorie, welcomed her when she was 19.

Morgan works as a professional chef and cookbook author. She also runs a food blog called I Need Some Mo. She tied the knot with Kareem Hawthorne in October 2013. The couple welcomed their first child, Elle Monroe, in March 2015 and their second daughter, Marley Jean, in September 2020.

Jason Harvey

Jason is Marjorie's only son and was legally adopted by the Celebrity Family Feud host. He was born in August 1991 and is 31 years old in 2023.

He works as a fashion designer for Atlanta-based fashion house, Worldly. He launched his fashion line, Eden on Hush, in March 2022. Jason married model Amanda Hill in August 2013. The couple has four children, including daughters Rose and Joey Iris and sons Ezra Nehemiah and Noah Ellington.

Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey became a part of Steve Harvey's family when the Celebrity Family Feud host adopted her after marrying her mother, Marjorie. She is the youngest daughter, born on 13th January 1997 and is 26 years old in 2023.

Lori is a model, socialite, and entrepreneur and has worked with several top brands in the United States, like Michael Kors, Burberry, and Dolce & Gabbana. She launched her skincare company SKN by LH in 2021. Lori Harvey is currently in a relationship with actor Damson Idris.

Who is Steve Harvey married to?

The comedian is currently married to Marjorie, who he married in 2007. The pair first met in 1990 at a comedy club and dated for a while before reconnecting years later. Steve previously revealed that Marjorie changed his life, and the two are best friends.

Does Steve and Marjorie have a child?

Does Steve Harvey and his wife have a child together? The TV host does not have a child with Marjorie, but he adopted her three children, Jason, Morgan, and Lori. When the couple married, Steve's kids were not happy, but Marjorie was determined to bring all the kids together.

We knew this was right. I just told them, 'Everyone is included. Everyone has access to their parents. Whatever you didn't have before, don't let that interfere with what you can have now.

Steve Harvey's kids are all grown up with successful independent lives and careers. The Harvey blended family has proved to the world that they are a strong family unit despite Steve's shortcomings in his early marriages.

