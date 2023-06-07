Meet actress Rafaela Pugh, Florence Pugh's youngest sister

Rafaela Pugh is an upcoming English actress and singer from Oxford, England. She is famous for being the younger sister of Black Widow actress Florence Pugh and actor Toby Sebastian. Learn more about Rafaela's personal life and career.

Raffie is the younger sister of actress Florence Pugh. Photo: @raffie_pugh on Instagram (modified by author)

The Pugh siblings are establishing themselves in the British and American entertainment industries. Florence has managed to penetrate both and is currently one of the biggest young actors in Hollywood. She made her MCU debut in 2021 as Yelena in Black Widow, and Time Magazine named her among the 2023 Next Generation Leaders.

Rafaela Pugh's profiles summary and bio

Full name Rafaela Pugh Other names Raffie Date of birth 6th September 2003 Age 19 years in 2023 Birth sign Virgo Place of birth Oxford, Oxfordshire, England, United Kingdom Current residence England Nationality English Height 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m) Weight Approx. 158 kg (127.8 pounds) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Parents Deborah Mackin and Clinton Pugh Siblings Three, including Toby Sebastian, Arabella Gibbins, and Florence Pugh Profession Actress, singer Known for Being actress Florence Pugh's younger sibling Social media Instagram

What is Raffie Pugh's full name?

Raffie's full name is Rafaela Pugh. Her family surname is pronounced as 'pew'.

Rafaela Pugh's age

Raffie was born on 6th September 2003 in Oxford, Oxfordshire, England, United Kingdom. She is 19 years old in 2023, and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Rafaela Pugh's family

Rafaela has three older siblings. Photo: @tobysebastian1 on Instagram (modified by author)

Rafaela is the youngest daughter of Clinton Pugh and his wife, Deborah. Her father is a restaurateur based in Oxford, England and runs The Grand Café, Kazbar, and the Café Coco chain. Her mother is a dancer and dance teacher in England.

She has three older siblings: actress Florence Pugh, Arabella Gibbins, and Toby Sebastian. Her sister Florence Pugh is known for her roles in Black Widow, The Little Drummer Girl, Fighting with My Family, Don't Worry Darling, and Midsommar.

Rafaela's older brother Toby Sebastian is an actor and musician known for his roles in Game of Thrones and The Music of Silence. Her sister Arabella is also an actress with extensive theatrical performance experience.

Rafaela Pugh's movies

She made her on-screen acting debut as a child actor in the 2014 British action thriller Born of War, in which she portrayed the role of Dee. She is also a great singer and often performs on stage alongside her brother Toby Sebastian.

Raffie often performs on stage with her elder brother Toby Sebastian. Photo: @raffie_pugh on Instagram (modified by author)

Rafaela Pugh's net worth

Her exact net worth is unknown, but various online sources estimate it to be between $100,000 and $1 million. Her more famous sister, Florence Pugh, has an estimated fortune of $8 million in 2023. Florence appeared on Forbes' 30 Under 30 Europe Entertainment list in 2019.

Rafaela Pugh's height

Florence Pugh's sister is 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m) tall and weighs about 58 kg (127.8 pounds). She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Rafaela Pugh's quick facts

Her sister Florence Pugh suffered from tracheomalacia as a child. Doctors placed a tube in her trachea to help her breathe properly, resulting in her having a raspy voice.

She has two older sisters, Florence and Arabella Gibbins, and one older brother, Toby Sebastian. All her siblings are actors.

Raffie's looks have been compared to those of English-Albanian singer Dua Lipa.

She is adventurous and regularly posts outing photos with her friends on Instagram.

Does Florence Pugh have a kid?

The Don't Worry Darling actress does not have children. She previously dated actor and filmmaker Zach Braff from early 2019 to 2022 despite facing backlash for their 21-year age difference. The exes remained close after their breakup and have been spotted together on multiple occasions.

Florence and actor Zach Braff dated from 2019 to 2022. Photo: Tristan Fewings

Where is Florence Pugh now?

Florence Pugh is filming We Live in Time, directed by Irish filmmaker John Crowley. The actress will star alongside actor Andrew Garfield in the movie. She was also cast as Princess Irulan in Dune: Part Two, which will be shown in theatres from November 2023.

Florence is set to portray Jean Tatlock in the biographical film Oppenheimer, which will be released in July 2023. The movie stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves Jr, Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer, and Robert Downey Jr as Lewis Strauss.

Rafaela Pugh is following in her elder siblings' footsteps, although her acting career is yet to peak. Her last known on-screen appearance was in 2014.

