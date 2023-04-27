Who is Emmeline Bale, Christian Bale's daughter? All about the actress

Emmeline Bale is the firstborn child of English actor Christian Bale. He ensured she had a normal childhood by shielding her from the limelight. Emmeline is also being mentored to join Hollywood and has made several cameos in her dad's films.

Emmeline Bale walked the Dolce & Gabbana 2021 Alta Moda show in Venice. Photo: @dolcegabbana, @bazaarvietnam on Instagram (modified by author)

Christian Bale (born in Wales to English parents) made his acting debut in the early 1980s as a child actor. He is known for his versatility and ability to play any character from any genre effortlessly. His most notable leading roles are Patrick Bateman in American Psycho, Trevor Reznik in The Machinist, and Batman in Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises.

Emmeline Bale's profiles summary and bio

Full name Emmeline Luka Bale Date of birth 27th March 2005 Age 18 years in 2023 Birth sign Aries Place of birth Brentwood, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Serbian and English roots Height 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Gender Female Parents Actor Christian Bale and Sibi Blazic Siblings Brother Joseph Relatives Jennifer James and David Bale (paternal grandparents) Slobodan Blazi and Nadezda Topalski (maternal grandparents) Profession Model, actress Known for Being actor Christian Bale's daughter Social media Instagram

Emmeline Bale's age

Christian Bale's daughter was born on 27th March 2005. She is 18 years old in 2023, and her zodiac sign is Aires.

Emmeline Bale's nationality

She was born in Brentwood, California, United States, and holds American nationality. She is of mixed ethnicity with Serbian roots from her mother's side and English roots from her father's side.

Emmeline Bale's parents and siblings

Christian Bale and Sibi Blazic have been married since 2000. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

She is the daughter of actor Christian Bale and his wife, Sandra 'Sibi' Blazic. Her mother is a former model, stuntwoman, and makeup artist who previously worked as actress Winona Ryder's personal assistant. Sibi has a bachelor's degree in business from the University of Southern California.

Her parents met through Winona Ryder and tied the knot in January 2000 in a Las Vegas ceremony officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator. Emmeline Bale's younger brother, Joseph, was born in August 2014.

Emmeline Bale's movies

Christian Bale's children seem to be following in their parents' footsteps. Emmeline appeared in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) as Infinity Conez Vendor alongside her father, who played Gorr's character, and her brother Joseph who was cast as Asgardian Kid.

Emmeline had a cameo in her father's racing blockbuster, Ford vs Ferrari (2019), as Le Mans Flower Girl. She made her modelling debut at the Venezia 2021: the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Fashion Show in Piazzetta San Marco.

Emmeline Bale's height

The celebrity daughter is approximately 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m) tall. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Who is Christian Bale's look alike?

Actors Christian Bale and James Brolin have a striking resemblance. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/John Lamparski (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The renowned actor has been likened to American actor James Brolin, who has been in the industry since the 1960s and is known for his roles in hits like Catch Me If You Can, Life in Pieces, Hotel and Lightyear. He has two Golden Globes, an Emmy, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Emmeline Luka Bale's relation to Christian Bale has given her immense opportunities to join the entertainment industry. The 18-year-old is also being nurtured to enter the modelling world but has yet to reveal her preferred career path.

