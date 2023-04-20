Michael Ciminella (Naomi Judd's Ex-Husband): Age, family, profiles and net worth

Michael Ciminella was the first husband of American country singer Naomi Judd. Naomi is known for songs like Love Can Build a Bridge (1990), Turn It Loose (1988), Girls' Night Out (1985) and Mama He's Crazy (1984). She had several projects that were multi-platinum and gold certified. What happened to Naomi Judd's ex-husband Michael Ciminella after their divorce five decades ago?

Michael Ciminella and singer Naomi Judd were married from 1964 to 1972. Photo: @michael.ciminella on Facebook, Roy Rochlin on Getty Images (modified by author)

Singer Naomi Judd passed away in April 2022 from an apparent suicide at the age of 76 (born on 11th January 1946). In a statement, her daughters Ashley and Wynonna revealed that the singer was suffering from mental illness and depression. Naomi was supposed to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame a day before her unfortunate demise.

Michael Ciminella's profiles summary and age

Full name Michael Charles Ciminella Year of birth 1945 Age About 78 years in 2023 Place of birth Ashland, Kentucky, United States Current residence Louisville, Kentucky, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Mollie Wells Whitelaw (Married in 2010), Singer Naomi Judd (1964 to 1972) Children Daughter Ashley Judd, stepdaughter Wynonna Judd Parents The late Michael Lawrence Ciminella and Mary Bernadine Ciminella Alma mater UCLA (MBA), Transylvania University (Business degree), Fork Union Military Academy PG Football Profession Marketing specialist, businessman, sports producer Known for Being the first husband of late country singer Naomi Judd Social media Facebook

Michael Ciminella's age

Ciminella was born in 1945 in Kentucky, United States, but his exact date of birth is not known. He is around 78 years old in 2023.

Michael Ciminella's parents

Michael was his parents' only child. His father was Michael Lawrence Ciminella, born in 1914 in Westfield, Chautauqua, New York, to Italian-Sicilian immigrants. He passed away in 1997 at 83 and was buried in Kentucky. His mother, Mary Bernadine Ciminella (born in 1916), was a distant descendant of Mayflower pilgrim William Brewster. Mary and Lawrence were married in 1945.

Michael Ciminella's ex-wife and children

Michael and Naomi are parents to actress Ashley Judd. Photo: Roy Rochlin on Getty Images, @michael.ciminella on Facebook (modified by author)

Michael Ciminella and Naomi Judd were married for about eight years, from 1964 to 1972. He tied the knot with Naomi after she turned 18 and was pregnant with daughter Wynonna. Their daughter, actress Ashley Judd (born Ashley Tyler Ciminella), was born on 19th April 1968 in Los Angeles, California.

After their divorce, the singer moved on and married Gospel and bass singer Larry Strickland in 1989, who was with her for 32 years until her unfortunate passing in April 2022. Naomi had a long battle with depression and was a vocal advocate for mental health awareness. She opened up about her struggles in her 2016 book, River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Emerged with Hope.

Does Ashley Judd have a relationship with her biological father?

Michael Ciminella and his daughter, actress Ashley, have a close relationship. Photo: @ashley_judd on Instagram (modified by author)

The father-daughter duo has a strong bond, and Ashley often posts Michael Ciminella's photos on her Instagram. In a 2021 Instagram post, the actress appreciated her father for being there for her when she was injured while hiking in the DRC jungle.

Do Ashley and Wynonna have the same father?

No. Wynonna's father is Charles Jordan, who dated her then-teenage mother, Naomi Judd, before she married Michael Ciminella. Wynonna (born Christina Claire Ciminella) always knew that Michael was her father when she was growing up. She learnt about her biological father in the early 1990s when she was 30.

During an interview with Andy Cohen in 2020, Wynonna opened up about not knowing the existence of her half-brother (also called Michael) until 2020.

Wynonna was her mother's singing partner, and together they formed the highly successful band The Judds. They released over ten chart-topping tracks and were the recipients of five Grammys, seven ACM Awards, and nine CMA Awards. The country music duo stopped performing together in 1991 after Naomi was diagnosed with hepatitis C.

What happened to Wynonna Judd's father?

Wynonna's father, Charles Jordan, left singer Naomi Judd when she was pregnant with her. The two were high school sweethearts. Charles, unfortunately, passed away in 2000.

Naomi Judd (in pink) formed The Judds country music band with her daughter Wynonna. Photo: Terry Wyatt

What does Michael Ciminella do for a living?

Michael is an American entrepreneur and marketing specialist in the horse racing industry. From his Facebook profile, he previously worked as a freelance sports producer for NBC Sports, ABC, CBS, and ESPN. Michael has a business degree from Transylvania University and got his MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Michael Ciminella's net worth

Michael's exact net worth is not known, but various sources estimate it to be over $1 million. His family is also doing well financially. Ciminella's daughter, actress Ashley Judd, has an estimated worth of $14 million in 2023, while his ex-wife Naomi Judd had a net worth of about $25 million at the time of her passing in 2022. Michael's stepdaughter Wynonna is worth about $12 million in 2023.

Where is Michael Ciminella today?

Ciminella resides in Louisville, Kentucky, with his wife, Mollie Wells Whitelaw. He married Mollie, a Louisville native, in November 2010.

Michael Ciminella married Mollie in 2010. Photo: @michael.ciminella on Facebook (modified by author)

Michael Ciminella stayed out of the limelight when his ex-wife became an international country singer after their divorce in 1972. He remained supportive of his daughter Ashley and stepdaughter Wynonna, who has always considered him a father.

