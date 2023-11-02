Tyler Hynes' relationships: Full list of the actor's dating history

Actor Tyler Haynes is one of Hallmark's most recognisable faces, featured in many feel-good TV movies. What we know about Tyler Hynes' relationships has taken centre stage since fans are curious whether the on-screen heartthrob is also involved in a serious off-screen relationship. Here is what we know.

Tyler Hynes is unmarried as of 2023. Photo: Michael S. Schwartz

Tyler Hynes’ illness is a trending topic online, and the basis for these rumours remains unknown. He is happy and healthy as of 2023. Here is the talented actor's biography before we go into what we know about Tyler Hynes' relationships and personal life.

Full name Tyler Jeffrey Hynes Date of birth May 6, 1986 Age 37 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Toronto, Ontario, Canada Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Toronto, Ontario, Canada Current nationality Canadian Marital status Single Ethnicity White Gender Male Height 177 cm Hair colour Black Eye colour Hazel Parents Betty Robichaud Hynes (father unknown) Siblings One brother (Brandon Hynes) Profession Actor, director, producer, and screenwriter Education North Dundas District High School St. Francis Xavier Catholic High School St. Mother Teresa Catholic School Native language English Net worth Between $5 million and $10 million (most widely reported) Social media profiles Instagram X (Twitter)

Tyler is one of the Hallmark cable channel's most well-loved actors, usually being front and centre of a long list of Hallmark films that tug at the heartstrings, from themes of romance to themes of Christmas and family ties. What do we know of his off-screen love life?

Tyler Hynes' relationships

Fans are constantly searching online regarding whether Tyler Hynes is in a relationship. The actor has been linked to limited women over the years. He was first linked to Racquel Natasha in 2017, fueled by a photo he posted of a woman seemingly identified as Racquel Natasha next to a dog and pumpkin.

Tyler and fellow actress Erin Krakow had real-life romance rumours swirling in 2021 following their on-screen relationship in the Hallmark Channel movie It Was Always You. Despite the on-screen couple spending time together publicly and documenting it online, there has yet to be any public confirmation on whether they will continue their relationship behind the scenes.

Actress Erin Krakow at Universal Studios Hollywood on April 07, 2021, in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Is Racquel Natasha married to Tyler Hynes?

There is much speculation on whether Tyler Hynes is married and who Tyler Hynes' wife is. Racquel Natasha and Tyler Hynes have been potentially romantically linked in the past during 2017, but the outcome remains unclear, and Tyler is legally single in 2023.

Tyler Hynes' age

Born on May 6, 1986, Tyler is 37 years old in 2023. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Does Tyler Hynes really drive a motorcycle?

According to Us Weekly, the small-screen sweetheart is an avid motorcyclist fan. He can be seen cruising on the road and taking in the stunning scenery on his black Harley Davidson.

Where does Tyler Hynes live now?

Hallmark actor Tyler Hynes was born and raised in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It is believed he currently resides there today.

Tyler in an episode of Rookie Blue on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. Photo: Ken Woroner

Is Tyler Hynes still with Hallmark?

Tyler Hynes’ Hallmark movies made him a well-known name on the small screen. His latest movie with the channel is A Picture of Her (2023), and another is reported to be on the way.

Who is Tyler Hynes related to?

Tyler Hynes’ known family consists of his mother, Betty Robichaud Hynes, and one sibling; as their father remains unknown. Tyler and Andrew Walker, a fellow Hallmark movie actor, are cousins.

Tyler and Andrew are associated through marriage, with Andrew marrying Cassandra Troy, Tyler's cousin. The family has been close-knit for many years.

Tyles Hynes at a special screening of Hallmark's ‘Unthinkably Good Things’ at The Athenaeum on August 10, 2022, in Pasadena, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Does Tyler Hynes have any siblings?

The actor has one sibling, Brandon Hynes. There needs to be more information on Brandon, including his occupation or who his father is, like Tyler.

Tyler Hynes' net worth

His net worth is reported differently, ranging from about $100,000 upwards. However, his most widely reported net worth is between $5 million and $10 million.

Tyler Hynes' social media profiles

Tyler Hynes’ Instagram page has 141K followers as of October 27, 2023. His X (Twitter) page has 27.6K followers.

Tyler Hynes' relationships have been an ever-trending topic since the actor began making a name for himself on the small screen, capturing the hearts of many fans of the film genre along with Tyler's clear talent.

