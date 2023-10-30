Storm Reid's parents: Facts about Rodney and Robyn Simpson Reid

Storm Reid is a force to reckon with among the young actresses in Hollywood. She is famously known for her unmatched roles in movies and television series like the HBO series Euphoria and 12 Years a Slave. Do you know she has achieved this much because of her parents' support? Here are all the exciting details you need to know about Storm Reid's parents!

Storm Reid and her mother, Robyn Simpson, at the Jazzy Jumpers Clips and Conversation in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. Photo: Arturo Holmes (modified by author)

Storm Reid is one of the most promising stars of her generation and has a bright future ahead of her. She is not only a talented actress but also a smart, kind, and generous person who cares about making a positive impact on the world. Her parents have played a significant role in the feat she has achieved since she started pursuing an interest in the entertainment industry.

Storm Reid's profile summary and bio

Full name Storm Reid Gender Female Date of birth 1 July 2003 Age 20 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence Los Angeles Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 112 Weight in kilograms 51 Mother Robyn Simpson Reid Father Rodney Reid Siblings 3 Marital status Dating Boyfriend Shedeur Sanders University University of California Profession Profession Net worth $2 million Instagram handle @stormreid

Who are Storm Reid's parents?

Storm Reid's dad is Rodney Reid. Information about his background and career has yet to be discovered. However, he is a fan of his daughter, and although he lives a private life, he still links up with his daughter for some events.

Who is Robyn Simpson?

Storm Reid's mom is Robyn Simpson Ried. She also has scarce information about her on the internet. She has been a backbone for her daughter and manages her career. They have graced red carpet events and shows together.

Storm and her mother founded A Seed & Wings Productions, a multimedia production company. When the young star was featured in Bustle's Without This Woman series, she had this to say:

My mom is also my business partner. She's guided me through all the opportunities I've been afforded in my career. We have conversations about our production company, how to look at a contract, and how to work with my accountants, attorneys, and management team.

Storm Reid at the panel for Jazzy Jumpers during the 21st Annual Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. Photo: Nick Hunt

Storm Reid's family

Her parents gave birth to four children, and Storm is the last. She was born on 1 July 2003 in Atlanta, Georgia. As of 2023, she is 20 years old. Her brother is Josh, and her two sisters are Paris and Iman.

Storm Reid's ethnicity

She has a mixed ethnicity of African-American from her parents. However, she holds an American nationality. Her father is of Jamaican and African American descent, and her mother is African American and European-American ancestry.

What does Storm Reid do for a living?

She is a young actress in Hollywood. Her passion for acting became visible when she was three. Her first movie debut was in 2012 in the television film A Cross To Bear. The young actress has also appeared in other hit movies and TV series like A Wrinkle in Time, Sleight, The Invisible Man, and Missing.

Besides the independent multimedia production house that she runs, she promotes her swimwear collection with PacSun. The actress teamed up with Dark & Lovely as an ambassador.

She started an initiative, the #Bamazing initiative, with her mother. The campaign encourages young girls to cultivate self-love and adopt positive attitudes.

How did Storm Reid become an actress?

Though she nursed the dream of becoming an actress when she was three, at nine, her parents relocated with her to Los Angeles so her dreams could find an expression. In Los Angeles, she landed her first movie role and has since then been thriving in her career pursuit.

Who played Bloodsport's daughter?

Storm played Tyla, the sixteen-year-old daughter of Bloodsports in The Suicide Squad. Bloodsports is the villain in the TV series, and Idris Elba played it.

Storm Reid and Robyn Simpson Reid at the amfAR Cannes Gala at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France. Photo: Neilson Barnard/amfAR

Are Storm Reid and Zendaya friends?

They are close friends that people mistake for sisters. The duo met in an ice cream parlour after Storm moved to Los Angeles. She acted as the younger sister to Zendaya in Euphoria.

Storm sees her as a big sister in real life. She noted that she has looked up to her in her entire life. As such, seeking and following her advice happens without stress.

Storms Reid's parents, like other parents in the entertainment industry, have committed to their daughter's breakthrough in the industry. They have groomed their daughter to become a big-time celebrity, and as a young actress, several opportunities await her in the industry.

