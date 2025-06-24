Who is Tiffany Ortiz? All about David Ortiz's ex-wife and their 25-year marriage

Tiffany Ortiz is an American philanthropist and humanitarian, widely known as the ex‑wife of former MLB star David “Big Papi” Ortiz. The two were married for over 25 years. Tiffany has made a name for herself through her humanitarian efforts and role in the David Ortiz Children's Fund.

Key takeaways

Tiffany Ortiz first came into the spotlight due to her marriage to MLB legend David Ortiz.

Tiffany and David were married for nearly 25 years, having tied the knot in 2002.

They first parted ways in 2013 but reconciled in 2014.

The former couple co-founded the David Ortiz Children's Fund .

. Tiffany has largely kept a low profile outside of her philanthropic work.

Tiffany Ortiz's profile summary

Full name Tiffany Brick Ortiz Date of birth 13 May 1974 Age 51 (as of 2025) Place of birth Kaukauna, Wisconsin, United States Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 5 ft 6 in (168 cm) Weight 121 Ibs (55 kg) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Terry Brick Mother Lorraine Brick Siblings Kerri Marital status Divorced Ex-husband David Ortiz (m. 2002–2023) Children Alexandra, D'Angelo College Madison College Profession Humanitarian, philanthropist

A closer look at Tiffany Ortiz's age and early life

The American humanitarian is 51 years old as of 2025. She was born on 13 May 1974 in Kaukauna, Wisconsin, United States. Her parents are Terrence “Terry” Brick and Lorraine Brick. Tiffany's parents are both deceased. Her father died in 2013, and her mother died in 2014.

The ex-celebrity wife grew up alongside three siblings: two sisters and a brother. One of her sisters is called Kerri. On 19 June 2022, on Instagram, Tiffany Ortiz shared an emotional Father's Day tribute to her late father, writing:

This man was a real one. Always present, always put family first. I miss you every day, but I'm so grateful for the beautiful examples of living life you left with me.

Tiffany Ortiz's educational background

Big Papi's ex-wife attended Madison College in Madison, Wisconsin, United States, where she studied photography. She played softball and had been voted “Most Athletic Girl” in high school.

Building her own legacy: Tiffany Ortiz’s career highlights

Tiffany has built a successful career centred on philanthropy, leadership, and voluntary work. She is a co‑founder and serves on the board of the David Ortiz Children's Fund, established in 2007 to improve paediatric services for disadvantaged children in the Dominican Republic and New England.

Tiffany holds a seat on the New England Regional Board of UNICEF USA, engaging in advocacy, education, and fundraising efforts to support vulnerable children worldwide. She also took on the role of Director of Title Operations at Beazer Homes in January 2021, where she manages title services and operations.

Love before the spotlight: How did David Ortiz meet his ex-wife?

According to Boston Magazine, David and Tiffany reportedly met at a bar in Wisconsin in 1996. At the time, David was playing minor league baseball for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in Appleton, Wisconsin. They soon began dating, and after several years together, they married in 2002.

Are David and Tiffany still together?

In April 2013, the couple announced a separation, and Ortiz filed for divorce, saying the relationship was not working, after being together for almost a decade. In a 2013 interview with MLB.com, David said:

There are some situations in life that work out for a period of time, and at some point, they don't work out anymore, and you have to move on. I'm moving on. She’s moving on. Hopefully, everybody respects that.

In 2014, the Boston Herald reported that Tiffany Ortiz and David Ortiz had reconciled after a period apart. Tiffany explained that they had missed each other deeply, saying:

We separated for a while. We did, but we missed each other terribly.

David Ortiz and Tiffany Ortiz's marriage lasted until December 2021, when Tiffany confirmed via Instagram that they were ending their marriage after 25 years together. She wrote:

Over the past 25 years, David and I have shared a beautiful adventure in love and partnership. We have made the decision to go into a new phase of our life journey together, not as a couple, but as friends and co-parents to our amazing children.

David Ortiz's divorce from Tiffany Ortiz was officially finalised in March 2023.

How many children does Tiffany Ortiz have?

Tiffany Ortiz has two biological kids with her ex-husband, David Ortiz: a daughter, Alexandra Ortiz, born in 2001, and a son, D'Angelo Ortiz, born in 2004. Tiffany is also the former stepmother to David's older daughter, Jessica Ortiz, from a previous relationship.

Frequently asked questions

Where is Tiffany Ortiz now?

Tiffany has stepped away from the spotlight and now leads a private life. She resides in Miami, Florida, USA.

Does Big Papi have a wife?

The former baseball player is not married. He has been engaged to María Yeribel Martínez, a Dominican model and influencer, since March 2025.

Who are David Ortiz's kids?

David has four children: Jessica with an ex-girlfriend, Alexandra and D'Angelo with ex-wife Tiffany Ortiz, and Diego with fiancée María Yeribel.

Tiffany Ortiz is the ex-wife of baseball legend David Ortiz and the mother of two of his children. The couple shared a 25-year relationship, which began in 1996 and officially ended in 2023. Though they eventually divorced, they remain committed co-parents and supportive friends.

