Who is Juan Soto's girlfriend? Inside the MLB star's personal life

Dominican baseball sensation Juan Soto has won many people's hearts with his unique playing skills, raising interest in his private life. But who is Juan Soto's girlfriend? The MLB outfielder is reportedly single and focused on his family and career.

Key takeaways

As of May 2025, Juan Soto plays for the New York Mets .

. He made his MLB debut in 2018 .

. Juan Soto is single and not in any relationship.

and not in any relationship. He has an estimated net worth of $100 million.

Profile summary

Full name Juan José Soto Pacheco Gender Male Date of birth 25 October 1998 Zodiac sign Scorpio Age 26 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Current residence United States of America Nationality Dominican Ethnicity Latino Sexuality Straight Height 6’2’’ (188 cm) Weight 224 lbs (102 kg) Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Parents Juan Soto Sr. and Belkis Pacheco Siblings 2 Marital status Single Profession Professional baseball player (MLB outfielder) Net worth $100 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok

Who is Juan Soto's girlfriend?

As Marca published, the baseball player is single and fully committed to his career, so no one is known as Juan Soto's wife-to-be. Despite being single, he continues to show deep devotion to his family.

His comments regarding his family and their influence on his career show how much of a bond he shares with them. As reported by Today, he shared his parents’ reaction towards his career:

They're really proud. They're really proud of what I do, and they're really happy with everything that I do. I'm happy that they're enjoying it because I do this for them, and for my whole family to enjoy, have those emotions and look for the best living.

Who is Juan Soto?

Born Juan José Soto Pacheco, he is a baseball outfielder in the MLB. He was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and raised in a household with a love for baseball.

Juan Soto’s parents are Juan Soto Sr. and Belkis Pacheco. His father played in a local men's league as a catcher, significantly impacting his passion for sports. The star has an older sister and a younger brother. They spent most of their childhood practising in the backyard of their house.

According to MLB.com, Juan's younger brother, Elian Soto, is also pursuing a professional baseball career. He plays for the Washington Nationals.

Does Juan Soto have a daughter?

No verifiable information suggests that the Mets star has children or a family of his own. In all his interviews, he has never mentioned ever having a family of his own. Therefore, no one is known as Juan Soto’s daughter as of May 2025.

Who does Juan Soto play for?

Per ESPN, Juan plays for the New York Mets, an American professional baseball team based in the New York City borough of Queens, as a left fielder. Before joining the team, he was with the Dominican Prospect League, where he attracted the attention of MLB scouts.

Juan made his Major League Baseball debut for the Washington Nationals on 20 May 2018. He impressed everyone with his plate approach and power-hitting ability in his first match. In his inaugural season, he hit .292 with 22 home runs. Juan won the 2020 NL batting title and was selected as a multi-time All-Star.

Despite the World Series Game 1 falling on Juan Soto’s birthday, he played and became the fourth player in MLB history to play on his birthday in the World Series multiple times, according to Sports Illustrated.

How many years has Juan Soto been in the MLB?

According to his MLB profile, he made his debut in 2018, making it seven years in 2025. A year after his debut, in 2019, he played a key part in the Nationals' first World Series championship, earning him the Babe Ruth Award.

What is Juan Soto's record?

Juan has impressive stats since he started pursuing his baseball career. According to Baseball Reference, below is a summary of his stats as of 15 May 2025:

Batting average Hits Home runs Runs batted in Stolen bases Wins above replacement Runs scored .283 974 209 612 60 38.1 686

Why is Juan Soto so famous?

The MLB baseball outfielder is famous for his unique plate discipline, known as The Soto Shuffle. ESPN writer Alden Gonzalez described his skills, saying:

He'll swing his hips or spread his legs or sweep his feet or shimmy his shoulders or lick his lips or squeeze his, um, junk, sometimes all at once.

This playing style, according to Juan, is a strategy to get in the minds of the pitchers because, sometimes, they get scared.

Juan ranks fifth all-time in walk rate and 17th all-time in career on-base percentage among hitters. As MLB.com reported, the New York Mets offered him the biggest contract in professional sports history, a 15-year deal for $765 million. He signed it on 11 December 2024.

What is Juan Soto's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is worth $100 million. His contracts, sponsorship deals, and performance bonuses contribute to his high net worth.

Frequently asked questions

Is Juan Soto married? The MLB professional player is not married.

Does Juan Soto have a family? He has yet to raise a family.

How much does Juan Soto weigh? The MLB star weighs 224 lbs.

What is Juan Soto's ethnicity? He is Latino.

What language does Juan Soto speak? The outfielder is fluent in Spanish and English. Since he was born and raised in the Dominican Republic, his native language is Spanish.

The outfielder is fluent in Spanish and English. Since he was born and raised in the Dominican Republic, his native language is Spanish. Does Juan Soto have a sister? He has a sister called Elian. She is also a baseball player, playing for the Washington Nationals in the Minor League.

While rumours have persisted about Juan Soto's girlfriend, the star focuses on his career. Though a celebrity athlete, he maintains a private life. He clarified that he is single, dismissing speculations that he has a girlfriend.

