From struggling to gain attention to becoming a Hall of Famer, David Ortiz has become one of baseball’s richest legends. With over $160 million earned in salary during his MLB career and business moves, he has become a sports legend. Despite David Ortiz's net worth, he once said:

It's not even all about the money. It's all about respect.

David Ortiz posed for a photo on November 8, 2024, at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel (L) and on a Fox Sports broadcast on July 15, 2024 (R). Photo: Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

David Ortiz's career began after his 17th birthday celebration .

. In his 20-year MLB career, he earned over $160 million in salary .

. He has partnered with multinationals, including JetBlue Airways, MasterCard, Coca‑Cola, and Buffalo Wild Wings.

Full name David Américo Ortiz Arias Gender Male Date of birth November 18, 1975 Age 49 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Current residence Miami, Florida, USA (also owns property in the Dominican Republic) Nationality Dominican-American Ethnicity Afro-Latino Religion Christian (Roman Catholic) Sexuality Straight Height 6 ft 3 in (190 cm) Weight 230 lbs (104 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Ángela Rosa Arias (deceased) Father Enrique (Leo) Ortiz Siblings 3 younger siblings Relationship status Engaged to María Yeribel Martínez (as of Ex-wife Tiffany Ortiz School Estudia Espaillat High School (Dominican Republic) Profession Former MLB player, Sports Analyst, Entrepreneur Net worth $55 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

David Ortiz's net worth places him among the highest-paid players

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Big Papi's net worth is $55 million. During an interview session with For The Win, he said:

I consider myself a blessed man when it comes to my career, as I have had many incredible moments.

Facts about David Ortiz. Photo: (modified by author)

Source: Original

David's career began after his 17th birthday celebration

Shortly after celebrating his 17th birthday, the Seattle Mariners signed David Ortiz in 1992. Four years later, he was traded to the Minnesota Twins in 1996 as part of a deal for Dave Hollins.

On September 2, 1997, he made his MLB debut and played for six seasons at Minnesota. Struggles with consistency and injuries characterised his tenure with the team before he was released in 2002.

After the Twins released him, The Players' Tribune said Ortiz met Pedro Martínez at a restaurant in the Dominican Republic. After discussions, Boston Red Sox team officials signed a one-year contract with David Ortiz worth $1.25 million.

That year, he hit 31 home runs, helping lead Boston to the ALCS. Ortiz sealed his status as a legendary player and eventually became a 10-time All-Star. He helped the Red Sox win three World Series titles: 2004, 2007, and 2013. The 2004 championship broke the franchise’s 86-year title drought and is arguably his most iconic.

As the NY Times reported, he was given a formal ambassador role with the Red Sox following his retirement, which allows him to serve in various ambassadorial capacities.

Former MLB player David Ortiz during Game Three of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on October 30, 2023. Photo: Christian Petersen

Source: Getty Images

Entrepreneurial endeavours

Ortiz partnered with El Artista, a Dominican-based Tabacalera, in 2016 and launched the Big Papi cigar line. Cigar Aficionado said United Cigars also released the Big Papi Firecracker vitola, selling at $7.99 per cigar.

Other business interests he is involved in are Big Papi’s Kitchen, a snack and food product line and Arias Wine, a private-label wine collection. Investments in tequila and spirits companies all contribute to David Ortiz's fortune.

David Ortiz's endorsement deals earned him millions of dollars

Big Papi, as he is fondly called, has successfully partnered with several expensive brands, increasing his net worth. He campaigned for Dunkin’ Donuts, beginning around 2014. In a tweet he shared on his official X (Twitter) handle, Big Papi wrote:

BIG news: I’m the new Dunkin’ Donuts spokesperson. Lots of Iced Coffees in my future! Follow @DunkinBoston & look for my commercials soon.

David also signed deals with JetBlue Airways, MasterCard, Coca‑Cola, and Buffalo Wild Wings. His partnership, as Forbes shared, saw him making $6 million, which is the third-best in baseball in 2022.

David Ortiz’s 2.15-acre Boston mansion. Photo: @BostonStrong_34 (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Real estate

The former MLB player and his then-wife bought an acre of land in Pinecrest in 2016 for $1.5 million and built a 10,178-10,200 sq ft contemporary mansion on it. The mansion has five bedrooms, six full plus two half bathrooms, an Italian chef’s kitchen, and floor-to-ceiling glass.

David Ortiz's house was listed in early 2023 for $12.5 million and eventually sold in June 2023 for $10.55 million, according to Sportskeeda. The sale reportedly made it one of the highest-priced home ever sold in Pinecrest.

Ortiz runs charity programmes to support the less privileged

The Hall of Famer is the founder of the David Ortiz Children’s Fund. It was established in 2007 with an aim to support children who cannot afford critical cardiac care in New England and the Dominican Republic.

As published on Fox Sports, the organisation has raised millions of dollars to support this vision and provided surgeries, while building hospital wings.

David Ortiz earned over $160 million in his MLB career

In two decades of his MLB career, Ortiz earned over $160 million in salary. At the peak of his career, as Spotrac shared, in 2015 and 2016, he earned $16 million per season.

What car does David Ortiz drive?

The baseball legend’s garage is adorned with expensive cars, though he was gifted a few ones to appreciate his impact on the Boston Red Sox club. Below is a look at David Ortiz's cars and their estimated worth.

Car brand Estimated worth 2017 Mercedes-AMG S63 $32,724 Customised Range Rover $109,725 Rolls-Royce $450,000 Lamborghini Aventador $507,353

FAQs

How old was David Ortiz when he retired? He announced his retirement on his 40th birthday.

He announced his retirement on his 40th birthday. Why did Ortiz retire? He retired due to severe foot pain.

He retired due to severe foot pain. What does David Ortiz do now? The baseball legend works for the Boston Red Sox as a special assistant while running his businesses.

David Ortiz’s net worth shows that greatness does not have to end once a person retires. With smart investments, high-yielding partnerships, and a passion for legacy, he continues to leave his mark on history.

