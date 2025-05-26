What is DaBaby's full name? 15 things you did not know about the rapper

DaBaby (full name, Jonathan Lyndale Kirk) often tops headlines, and his choices have attracted critics' attention several times. When asked about his stage name on Fuse, he once said:

I wanted to become a distraction from the good news.

Key takeaways

DaBaby became a mainstream success with his Baby on Baby debut studio album in 2019 .

with his debut studio album . He has an older brother, Glenn Johnson, who passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot in 2020.

DaBaby is the father of four babies and assumes co-parenting duties with his ex-girlfriend.

Profile summary

Full name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk Nickname DaBaby, Baby Jesus Gender Male Date of birth 22 December 1991 Age 33 years old (as of May 2025) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Cleveland, Ohio, United States of America Current residence Charlotte, North Carolina, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5’8” (173 cm) Weight 165 lbs (75 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Siblings Two older brothers, including the late Glenn Johnson Marital status Single Ex-girlfriends MeMe and DaniLeigh Children Four Education Zebulon B. Vance High School, (now Julius L. Chambers High School); University of North Carolina (dropped out) Profession Rapper, songwriter Net worth $6 million Social media Instagram Twitter

What is DaBaby’s full name?

DaBaby’s real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio. He believes he is the best among other rappers with the Baby suffix in their stage names and boasts about it. During an XXL interview in 2019, he said:

I feel like, since 2019 ain’t nobody [outworked me]. I have outworked everybody. And if I'm lying, let's line it up. Let's line up music that's been put out, let's line up videos that have [been] put out. Let's line up day-to-day content and shows that have been done.

15 top facts about DaBaby

The Charlotte-based rapper considers himself an inspiration to his generation and those after him. Below are 15 facts about this interesting figure in the music industry

1. DaBaby’s Rockstar single was a hit

The rapper’s single, Rockstar, featuring Roddy Ricch, is one of his most successful singles. Released in 2020, the song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for several weeks.

2. His cars depict his lifestyle

The rapper has a flamboyant lifestyle, evidenced by his ownership of several exquisite cars. His car collection is reportedly worth over $2.5 million. His garage has a Lamborghini Aventador and a Rolls-Royce Wraith.

3. Body measurements

DaBaby's height is 5 feet 8 inches. He also weighs around 75 kilograms and frequents the gym.

4. DaBaby is a millionaire

As Celebrity Net Worth published, DaBaby’s net worth is $5 million. This fortune is courtesy of multiple income streams, including music sales, touring, endorsements, and business ventures.

5. His brother passed away

DaBaby's older brother, Glenn Johnson, took his own life in 2020, as reported by Oldest. This loss was personal to the rapper, and he has used his music to speak about mental health and the importance of being there for one's loved ones.

6. DaBaby is over three decades old in 2025

The rapper is 33 years old as of May 2025. He was born on 22 December 1991. He has contributed immensely to the American rap culture despite his relatively young age.

7. Children from different baby mamas

DaBaby has fathered four children with different women. Capital Xtra reported that he has a daughter with his ex-girlfriend MeMe.

8. DaBaby's wife and girlfriends

The rapper is currently unmarried. He has been in romantic relationships with singer DaniLeigh and MeMe.

9. From grass to grace

DaBaby’s early career in music saw him use the stage name Baby Jesus. He released several mixtapes before his Baby on Baby debut studio album, which received acclaim in 2019.

10. DaBaby has a controversial past

As Billboard reported, the rapper has been involved in serious issues like shooting someone in alleged self-defence and getting arrested for it.

11. BET Hip Hop Awards from 2019

A post by The Fader reported that the rapper was awarded the Best New Hip Hop Artist in 2019. His rise to fame had just begun then, and he was relentless in his music.

12. He collaborates with other musicians

DaBaby constantly features other artists in his music. He has featured popular rappers like Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Rich, and Lil Wayne.

13. DaBaby has a record label

According to Genius, the rapper founded a record label, Billion Dollar Baby, in 2017. Artists like Wisdom, DJ K.i.D, Rich Dunk, Stunna 4 Vegas, and KayyKilo are signed to the label.

14. DaBaby is a stepfather

The rapper has three biological daughters and an adopted son from his ex-girlfriend, MeMe’s previous relationship, per Sportskeeda's report. The boy was born in 2014 and is the oldest of his kids.

15. He honours his father through music

DaBaby’s second album, Kirk, was named after his dad, following the man’s passing in 2019. The rapper’s father passed away when he was beginning to become a global sensation in the music industry.

Frequently asked questions

Is DaBaby alive? The rapper is still alive and posts about his music on social platforms.

The rapper is still alive and posts about his music on social platforms. Where is DaBaby from? He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, United States of America.

He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, United States of America. Who is DaBaby dating? No public record that the rapper is dating someone. The rumour of a blooming romance between him and Yung Miami was a PR stunt to promote a music collaboration.

No public record that the rapper is dating someone. The rumour of a blooming romance between him and Yung Miami was a PR stunt to promote a music collaboration. What was DaBaby's rap name before? He was popularly known as Baby Jesus.

He was popularly known as Baby Jesus. Did DaBaby have a twin brother? He does not, but he has two brothers, including the late Glen Johnson.

He does not, but he has two brothers, including the late Glen Johnson. Who discovered DaBaby? Da’ud Carter, a Livingstone commencement speaker, discovered him.

DaBaby’s full name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, but he goes by DaBaby on stage. He is one of several rappers with the “Baby” title in their name, but he has managed to distinguish himself from the crowd.

