Some of the world's most famous, well-loved artists are musicians, especially rappers. Their charisma, lyricism, stage presence, and looks contribute to their stardom, and fans focus on their favourite artist's looks. Height is one of the major factors people seem to obsess over, especially with Lil Wayne, a Louisiana artist with a larger-than-life persona despite his small stature. So, what is Lil Wayne's height? Here, we discuss that and much more.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Lil Wayne attended the event for Emmanuel Acho's new book ‘ILLOGICAL’ on March 2022 in California. Photo: Michael Tullberg.

Source: Getty Images

Lil Wayne in 2022 seems to be doing better than ever, currently travelling to various countries and performing for thousands of fans. Besides, his fanbase seems to be growing too, with the star boasting 34.9 million followers on his Twitter page under @LilTunechi, and 15.4 million followers under his Instagram page, @liltunechi. So, what else is there to know about him? Before we get into the details, here are some basic facts about him.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. Nickname 'Lil Wayne', 'Tunechi, 'Weezy' Date of birth 27 September 1982 Age 39 years old Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace New Orleans, Louisiana, USA Sexuality Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christian Current residence Los Angeles, Californa, USA Current nationality American Marital status Divorced Ethnicity African-American Gender Male Weight 61 kg Height 165 cm Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Dwayne Michael Turner and Jacida Carter Siblings and children Semaj (half brother), Reginae Carter (daughter), Dwayne Michael Carter III (son), Cameron Carter (son), Neal Carter (son) Profession Singer, songwriter, rapper, record executive Education The University of Houston (dropped out) Native language English

Before we detail his private and professional life, let us return to his size. 'Who is the shortest rapper?' is a frequently-asked question surrounding the New Orleans native, as he often finds himself on the list.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Is Lil Wayne Short?

First, let us discuss one of the biggest questions surrounding the rapper, Lil Wayne's height and weight. The star stand's at 165 cm, considerably small for a rapper. So, how much does Lil Wayne weigh, then? At 61 kg, his weight is relatively proportionate to his height.

Lil Wayne’s feet are another major topic when the rapper is brought up. Lil Wayne’s shoe size is a US size 8, European size 39, and UK size 6; considerably tiny feet yet common for someone of his stature.

Who are the shortest rappers?

Although he often pops up as one of the shortest current rappers, there have been many before him who are much smaller. According to multiple sources, the shortest rappers of all time are:

Bushwick Bill (3.67 ft)

Lil’ Kim (4.9 ft)

Missy Elliott (5.15 ft)

Foxy Brown (5.15 ft)

Trina (5.18 ft)

Eazy-E (1.59 ft)

Azealia Banks (5.24 ft)

Lauryn Hill (5.28 ft)

Jermaine Dupri (5.28 ft)

Lil’ Zane (5.4 ft)

It turns out that Lil Wayne does not even make the top 10 shortest rappers.

‘Weezy’ and author Emmanuel Acho posed at the launch party for Acho's new book ‘ILLOGICAL’. Photo: Michael Tullberg.

Source: Getty Images

Lil Wayne’s age

As of June 2022, he is 39 years old and healthier than ever.

What happened to Lil Wayne?

Keywords frequently appearing online when Googling the star are 'Lil Wayne's funeral', but this is misleading as the star is alive and well. However, he does have some health complications. So, what Lil Wayne is suffering from? The artist has been diagnosed with epilepsy and has suffered from seizures since he was a child.

Ludacris, DJ Khaled, and ‘Weezy’ performed onstage during the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend in February 2022. Photo: Arturo Holmes.

Source: Getty Images

Lil Wayne's family

Lil Wayne’s wife, Toya Johnson, has since divorced him, and they were married between the period of 2004 to 2006. The duo share a daughter, Reginae Carter. He has three other children with three other women too.

Are Drake and Lil Wayne still friends?

Many years and collaborations alter, Drake and Weezy still boast a strong friendship, despite other associated acts falling out around them. According to reports, they are still close friends.

What is Lil Wayne’s worth?

With a whopping $170 million net worth, the artist has financially reaped the rewards of his vast commercial success.

Lil Wayne songs download

You can stream his music from platforms like Spotify, iTunes or YouTube to support him and his ever-growing career.

Lil Wayne's height may be an important topic when discussing him, but his impressive career has shown he is more than his small stature and other health complications. Considering he is busier than ever, his career also shows no signs of slowing down.

READ ALSO: 42 Dugg's height, age, full name, arrested, songs, profiles, net worth 2022

Briefly.co.za discussed another beloved American rapper, 42 Dugg. Although he is new on the scene compared with other rappers, he is still making waves in the music industry and is constantly on the rise.

So, what is there to know about the latest star? Click here to learn more about him, including details about his music, private life and net worth.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News