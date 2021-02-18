Who was Robert Griffin III first wife? Rebecca Liddicoat is the ex-wife of Robert Griffin III, an American NFL football player. The housewife resolved to pursue her career after divorcing Robert on 16th August 2016 over mutual disagreements. She did not explain the nature of her career. Rebecca is still single, while her ex-spouse married Grete Sadeiko.

Rebecca Liddicoat is a millionaire, and most of her wealth is from the divorce settlement.

The court granted her a $1.1 million settlement and full child custody. The divorce settlement agreement amount is half their Texas home's value, and Robert also provides $36,000 monthly as Rebecca Liddicoat's child's support allowance. The money also helps her manage the Virginia and Texas expensive mansions because Griffith cancelled her credit cards. Rebecca Liddicoat's net worth is more than $2 million, while her ex-spouse owns around $13 million net worth.

Rebecca Liddicoat profile summary

Full name: Rebecca Liddicoat

Rebecca Liddicoat Date of birth: 13th August 1988

13th August 1988 Age: 34 years as of 2022

34 years as of 2022 Nationality: American

Rebecca Liddicoat biography

Rebecca was born on 13th August 1988 in Boulder, USA's Colorado region, to Edward and Laura Liddicoat. She is close to Lindsey, her elder sister, and both of them grew up in Boulder. Rebecca Liddicoat's height is 5 feet 9 inches. Her angelic face, slim body, and height make her look like a runway model. However, Rebecca has never tried modelling.

Rebecca Liddicoat with her ex-spouse before the divorce. The American NFL football quarterback player is famously known as RG3.

Miss Liddicoat is an alumnus of Copperas Cove High School. The school is in Texas, USA. She is a bachelor's degree holder from Baylor University. Liddicoat did a biology course and graduated with the class of 2020. The outgoing and social lady was a member and the president of the university's Chi Service Club.

How did Rebecca Liddicoat and Robert Griffin III meet?

The couple met at Baylor University in 2009. It is a private higher learning institution located in Waco, Texas. The love birds got engaged in 2010. Destiny placed a mutual friend in a strategic position to connect these college sweethearts. On 6th July 2013, they held their wedding at the Denver Four Seasons in Denver, Colorado.

Rebecca's sister was the maid of honour. Photos of prominent NFL players like Kirk Cousins and Santana Moss at the wedding venue circulated on social media. They showed up at the event to celebrate with their friend and colleague. Rebecca Liddicoat's daughter, Reese Ann, was born on 21st May 2015. She will be turning six years old on the same day this year.

Robert Griffin III cheating scandal

It is alleged that Rebecca attempted to bar her ex-husband from seeing his daughter. She discovered Griffith's extra-marital affair with the other woman, Grete Sadeiko, a few months after giving birth to their daughter.

Robert Griffin III married his alleged mistress, Grete Sadeiko, in Miami.

Grete is a globally-recognized athlete. Her specialization is the heptathlon, whereby the athlete combines seven varying track and field events into one race. Grete held the fourth position at the 2010 World Junior Championships. Robert and Grete's luxurious wedding happened on 10th March 2018. In the same year, the couple welcomed a bouncing baby boy in December and was blessed with a daughter in September 2019.

Rebecca Liddicoat is a strong woman. Many couples confess that cheating is the main factor that can compel them to divorce their partners. Once a spouse admits to adultery, trust is broken, and the marriage does not last long before deciding to part ways.

