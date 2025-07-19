Hozier’s ex-girlfriend's history: Inside the Irish musician's love life

A look at Hozier’s ex-girlfriend's history reveals that the artist rarely shares details about his personal life. While he continues to explore new relationships, balancing his career with personal relationships has proven challenging. He once admitted:

I’m a musician, so my relationships are only ever at a distance. It’s tough because you’ve got to bring yourself fully to it.

Profile summary

Full name Andrew John Hozier-Byrne Gender Male Date of birth 17 March 1990 Age 35 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland Nationality Irish Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height 6'5" (196 cm) Weight 68 kg (150 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Mother Raine Hozier-Byrne Father John Byrne Siblings Jon Hozier-Byrne Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Hana Mayeda School Delgany National School, St. Gerard's School College Trinity College Dublin Profession Singer, songwriter, musician Net worth $6 million Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook X (Twitter)

Exploring the history of Hozier’s ex-girlfriends

Despite the ongoing interest in Hozier's dating history, the Irish musician has remained firm about keeping his personal life private. In a May 2023 interview with The Telegraph, he made this clear, saying:

It would be a shame if I couldn’t just sit in a bar with friends. There’s something wonderful about watching people interact, being a witness to the world. That’s very hard when you walk in a door and feel people are watching you. So yeah, I keep my head down.

A few past relationships and rumoured romances have drawn attention. Here are some of the most notable:

Sallay Matu Garnett (2014)

Loah and Hozier were briefly romantically involved in 2014, parting ways before the Irish singer rose to fame. Loah, born Sallay Matu Garnett, is an Irish musician of Sierra Leonean descent.

The two collaborated on Someone New, a track Hozier described as reflecting “futile and shallow” love, written with an ex widely believed to be Loah.

While speaking about her relationship with Hozier, Sallay Matu Garnett confirmed they were dating during the songwriting process. In a 2017 interview with The Irish Times, she said:

I can say this because he has said it a thousand times in interviews, but we were dating at the time.

Saoirse Ronan (2017)

In 2017, the Take Me to Church hitmaker was linked to Irish-American actress Saoirse Ronan after she starred in his music video Cherry Wine. Hozier and Saoirse Ronan's dating rumours intensified following reports of secret outings in Dublin.

The acclaimed actress, known for her roles in Lady Bird, The Lovely Bones, and The Host, reportedly shared a close bond with the singer. A source told the Irish Sun:

They really enjoy each other’s company. They seemed to be having a ball. They make a very cute and extremely talented couple.

They neither confirmed nor denied the rumours.

Lyra McNamara (2022)

In May 2022, searches for Hozier’s wife surged after reports linked the Irish singer-songwriter to fellow musician Lyra McNamara. Speculation began when Lyra posted a black-and-white photo of the two on Instagram with the caption:

So I got to meet one of my icons @hozier. Not only is he the man who wrote one of the best songs EVER, but he is the nicest, most genuine soul. They say, ‘Never meet your heroes.’ Well, I’m bloody delighted to have met mine. The wedding of dreams and a memory of a lifetime.

The post sparked false rumours of a wedding, with fans flooding the comments with heartwarming messages. Lyra later addressed the speculation in an interview with Goss.ie, saying:

Well, I did not get the ring, and I did not go up the aisle. I was literally at a wedding with [Hozier] and I massively fan-girled. I probably shouldn’t have, but I was like, ‘Look, I’m a massive fan, would you mind if we got a photo?’

Is Hozier in love with Brittany Broski?

There is no romance between the artist and the TikTok celebrity. While Broski called him her “favourite person” after their 2023 interview, it was a lighthearted fan moment that added to the ongoing rumours.

Hozier’s girlfriend is model Hana Mayeda

As J-14 reported, Hozier is dating California-born model Hana Mayeda, who appeared with him at the TIME 100 Gala in April 2025. According to her LinkedIn profile, Hozier’s partner is also a certified health coach and yoga instructor who previously worked in a nonprofit organisation in Haiti.

Their relationship drew attention after she shared a vacation photo in July 2023, which Hozier confirmed in a now-deleted comment in September 2024, asking fans to respect their privacy.

Despite being in the public eye, Hozier’s ex-girlfriend's history shows his commitment to keeping his private life discreet. While his music is public, his relationships remain a more personal and guarded part of his journey.

