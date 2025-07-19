Hozier’s ex-girlfriend's history: Inside the Irish musician's love life
A look at Hozier’s ex-girlfriend's history reveals that the artist rarely shares details about his personal life. While he continues to explore new relationships, balancing his career with personal relationships has proven challenging. He once admitted:
I’m a musician, so my relationships are only ever at a distance. It’s tough because you’ve got to bring yourself fully to it.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- In 2014, Hozier dated Irish singer Loah, co-writing Someone New, which he later confirmed was about their relationship.
- He was linked to actress Saoirse Ronan in 2017 after she starred in his Cherry Wine video, though neither confirmed the rumours.
- By 2024, the singer acknowledged his relationship with Hana Mayeda and urged fans to respect their privacy.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Andrew John Hozier-Byrne
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|17 March 1990
|Age
|35 years old (as of 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Pisces
|Place of birth
|Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland
|Nationality
|Irish
|Ethnicity
|White
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height
|6'5" (196 cm)
|Weight
|68 kg (150 lbs)
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Mother
|Raine Hozier-Byrne
|Father
|John Byrne
|Siblings
|Jon Hozier-Byrne
|Relationship status
|Dating
|Girlfriend
|Hana Mayeda
|School
|Delgany National School, St. Gerard's School
|College
|Trinity College Dublin
|Profession
|Singer, songwriter, musician
|Net worth
|$6 million
|Social media
|InstagramTikTokFacebook X (Twitter)
Exploring the history of Hozier’s ex-girlfriends
Despite the ongoing interest in Hozier's dating history, the Irish musician has remained firm about keeping his personal life private. In a May 2023 interview with The Telegraph, he made this clear, saying:
It would be a shame if I couldn’t just sit in a bar with friends. There’s something wonderful about watching people interact, being a witness to the world. That’s very hard when you walk in a door and feel people are watching you. So yeah, I keep my head down.
A few past relationships and rumoured romances have drawn attention. Here are some of the most notable:
Sallay Matu Garnett (2014)
Loah and Hozier were briefly romantically involved in 2014, parting ways before the Irish singer rose to fame. Loah, born Sallay Matu Garnett, is an Irish musician of Sierra Leonean descent.
The two collaborated on Someone New, a track Hozier described as reflecting “futile and shallow” love, written with an ex widely believed to be Loah.
While speaking about her relationship with Hozier, Sallay Matu Garnett confirmed they were dating during the songwriting process. In a 2017 interview with The Irish Times, she said:
I can say this because he has said it a thousand times in interviews, but we were dating at the time.
Saoirse Ronan (2017)
In 2017, the Take Me to Church hitmaker was linked to Irish-American actress Saoirse Ronan after she starred in his music video Cherry Wine. Hozier and Saoirse Ronan's dating rumours intensified following reports of secret outings in Dublin.
The acclaimed actress, known for her roles in Lady Bird, The Lovely Bones, and The Host, reportedly shared a close bond with the singer. A source told the Irish Sun:
They really enjoy each other’s company. They seemed to be having a ball. They make a very cute and extremely talented couple.
They neither confirmed nor denied the rumours.
Lyra McNamara (2022)
In May 2022, searches for Hozier’s wife surged after reports linked the Irish singer-songwriter to fellow musician Lyra McNamara. Speculation began when Lyra posted a black-and-white photo of the two on Instagram with the caption:
So I got to meet one of my icons @hozier. Not only is he the man who wrote one of the best songs EVER, but he is the nicest, most genuine soul. They say, ‘Never meet your heroes.’ Well, I’m bloody delighted to have met mine. The wedding of dreams and a memory of a lifetime.
The post sparked false rumours of a wedding, with fans flooding the comments with heartwarming messages. Lyra later addressed the speculation in an interview with Goss.ie, saying:
Well, I did not get the ring, and I did not go up the aisle. I was literally at a wedding with [Hozier] and I massively fan-girled. I probably shouldn’t have, but I was like, ‘Look, I’m a massive fan, would you mind if we got a photo?’
Is Hozier in love with Brittany Broski?
There is no romance between the artist and the TikTok celebrity. While Broski called him her “favourite person” after their 2023 interview, it was a lighthearted fan moment that added to the ongoing rumours.
Hozier’s girlfriend is model Hana Mayeda
As J-14 reported, Hozier is dating California-born model Hana Mayeda, who appeared with him at the TIME 100 Gala in April 2025. According to her LinkedIn profile, Hozier’s partner is also a certified health coach and yoga instructor who previously worked in a nonprofit organisation in Haiti.
Their relationship drew attention after she shared a vacation photo in July 2023, which Hozier confirmed in a now-deleted comment in September 2024, asking fans to respect their privacy.
Frequently asked questions
- Has Hozier been in a relationship? He has been in a few confirmed and rumoured relationships, including one with Irish artist Loah.
- Is Hozier single? He is reportedly in a relationship.
- Who is Hozier's lover? His lover is Hana Mayeda, a model, integrative nutrition health coach, former development director, and yoga instructor.
- Did Hozier date Saoirse Ronan? Neither of them confirmed nor denied their dating rumours.
- Is Hozier married? He has not revealed any marriage or confirmed being married.
- Does Hozier have a wife? The Irish musician does not have a wife or a known marital history.
Despite being in the public eye, Hozier’s ex-girlfriend's history shows his commitment to keeping his private life discreet. While his music is public, his relationships remain a more personal and guarded part of his journey.
READ ALSO: Who is Cristin Milioti’s husband? Her dating history and love life
As Briefly.co.za published, Cristin Milioti is an American actress best known for her roles in Once, Made for Love, and The Penguin. Some of her accolades include a Grammy and a Critics’ Choice Super Award.
Unlike Milioti’s professional life, Cristin is notoriously private about her personal life, specifically her love life. Who is the Hollywood star married to?
Source: Briefly News
Favour Adeaga (Lifestyle writer) Dr. Favour Adeaga is an author, speaker, and coach. He graduated with a degree in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Nigeria. He did his internship at The Nation Newspaper and taught diploma students in Newspaper and Magazine courses at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi. He has curated the facts and life hacks category since 2018. Dr Favour is the author of several books available on Amazon. He currently lives in Nigeria. Email: favouradeaga@gmail.com