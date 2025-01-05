Who is Cristin Milioti’s husband? Her dating history and love life

The identity of Cristin Milioti’s husband constantly sparks interest among her fans and media, thanks to some of her romantic on-screen roles. From falling in love with Andy Samberg in Palm Springs to portraying Tracey in How I Met Your Mother, she is often romantically entangled.

Cristin Milioti at the Lincoln Center in 2024 (L). The actress during the Black Mirror photo call in 2018 (R). Photo: Theo Wargo, Christopher Polk (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Cristin Milioti is an American actress best known for starring in Once, Made for Love and The Penguin. Some of her accolades include a Grammy and Critics’ Choice Super Award. However, unlike Milioti’s professional life, she is notoriously private about her personal life, specifically her love life. Is the Hollywood star off the market?

Cristin Milioti’s profile summary

Full name Cristin Milioti Gender Female Date of birth 16 August 1985 Age 39 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Cherry Hill, New Jersey, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Cherry Hill High School East Height 5’2” (158 cm) Weight 51 kg (112 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Parents Clark Vincent and Catherine Milioti Siblings Anton Carlo Milioto Profession Actress Years active 2006-present Net worth $4 million Social media Instagram

Who is Cristin Milioti’s husband?

The Simpsons star is unmarried. For years, she has remained remarkably tight-lipped about the affairs of her heart. A deep dive into Cristin’s Instagram further intensifies the mystery behind her romantic life, as all her posts are work-related.

While promoting Palm Springs during a July 2020 interview with Vulture, she hinted about going through a nasty breakup in 2016, saying:

I was sad and experiencing some difficulties in my personal life. One day, I woke up and thought, ‘We have tried the same thing repeatedly for years. How about we try something different?’

Actress Cristin Milioti during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival at Acura Festival Village. Photo: Rich Polk

Source: Original

Is Cristin Milioti dating?

For years, Milioti has not posted photos of a significant other or publicly spoken about being in a romantic relationship. Therefore, it is safe to assume she is presently single or at least guarding her relationship status with the same discretion she applies to most aspects of her personal life.

From Cristin’s rumoured off-screen romance to her only confirmed relationship, here is everything you need to know about the actress’ love life.

Jesse Hooker

Hooker and Milioti at Planet Hollywood Times Square in 2012 (L). Cristin during a 2024 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show (R). Photo: Bruce Glikas, NBC (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

While speaking to The New York Times in September 2013, Milioti confirmed she was dating Jesse Hooker. An actor and furniture maker, Hooker is the son of Lorna Luft and the grandson of Judy Garland. In the interview, Milioti addressed their engagement rumours, stating:

My partner is going to get such a kick out of that. But we are happy.

The couple reportedly began dating in 2008 and made several public appearances, including attending the 27th Annual Lortel Award nominations in 2012. In an October 2014 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cristin shared her ideal date with Jesse, saying:

A mutual friend introduced us; we have been dating for five years. I would love to walk in Paris with champagne on the streets.

However, the pair had reportedly parted ways by 2016. It is unclear why they broke up and unfollowed each other on social media.

Joshua Thomas Radnor

Josh Radnor and Cristin Milioti during a 2013 episode of How I Met Your Mother. Photo: Cliff Lipson

Source: Getty Images

American actor, filmmaker, and musician Josh was once rumoured to be Cristin Milioti’s partner. The How I Met Your Mother co-stars had such intense on-screen chemistry that many believed was the case in real life.

However, neither party ever addressed or confirmed the dating rumours. In January 2024, Josh exchanged nuptials with clinical psychologist Jordana J. Jacobs.

Cristin Milioti’s personal life

Unlike most Hollywood stars, Cristin prefers keeping details about her personal life under wraps. Take a look at some lesser-known facts about the actress:

A look at Cristin Milioti’s roots

Milioti (39 as of 2024) was born on 16 August 1985 in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, USA. Her parents are Clark Vincent and Catherine Milioti.

She graduated from Cherry Hill High School East in 2003. However, Cristin dropped out of New York University during her sophomore year because she was unhappy at the institution.

How did Cristin Milioti start acting?

Cristin’s first acting gig was in a national advertising campaign ad for Ford Edge in 2006. The following year, she portrayed Alice Ashbrook in Coram Boy. Below are Cristin Milioti’s movies and TV shows:

Year of the Carnivore (2009)

(2009) Family Guy (2015)

(2015) Absolute Beginners (2016)

(2016) Breakable You (2017)

(2017) Teenage Euthanasia (2023)

Cristin Milioti during the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Cristin Milioti’s net worth mirrors her successful endeavours in the film industry

As documented by Celebrity Net Worth, the New Jersey native is worth $4 million. Her income is primarily attributed to her illustrious 18-year acting career.

FAQs

In 2018, Milioti received an MTV Movie & TV Award nomination for her role in Black Mirror. Here are some frequently asked questions about the actress:

What is Cristin Milioti’s ethnicity?

According to Cristin Milioti’s IMDb profile, she is of Belgian, Italian, Irish and Slovak descent. The actress calls her family “Olive Garden Italian”.

Is Cristin Milioti married?

Over the years, Cristin Milioti’s relationships have raised eyebrows among her fans. Although it is unclear whether the actress is currently dating, she is not married.

Does Cristin Milioti have kids?

The Hit-Monkey actress does not have kids yet. However, she is a dog mom. Cristin has an adopted West Highland White Terrier dog named Rupert.

Actress Cristin Milioti at the Build Studio in 2018 in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

Does Cristin Milioti have social media?

With only five posts, Cristin Milioti’s Instagram boasts 526k followers. She mainly promotes the films she has starred in on the platform.

This article answers the many searches for “Who is Cristin Milioti’s husband?” The actress is unmarried and is particularly secretive about her current relationship status. Nonetheless, she has carved her niche in the competitive entertainment industry.

