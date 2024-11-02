Anna Sawai's relationship status, net worth, and full biography

Anna Sawai made headlines in September 2024 after she won an Emmy Award for her lead role in Shōgun. This attracted interest in her professional life and sparked curiosity about certain aspects of her personal life. It is no wonder fans are eager to uncover Anna Sawai’s relationship status and the identity of the man who won her heart off-screen.

Anna during the 2024 Los Angeles premiere of Shōgun (L). Sawai at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2024 (R). Photo: Jerod Harris, Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sawai is a Japanese actress and singer who debuted in 2004, starring in Annie. However, her international breakthrough came with roles in Panchiko and F9. From 2013 to 2018, she was one of the lead vocalists of the Faky girl group. But how much do you know about the man behind the successful on-screen star? Explore juicy details about Anna’s love life.

Anna Sawai's profile summary

Full name Anna Sawai Gender Female Date of birth 11 June 1992 Age 32 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Wellington, New Zealand Current residence Tokyo, Japan Nationality Japanese Ethnicity Asian Alma mater Sophia University Height 5’1’’ (155 cm) Weight 54 kg (119 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Siblings Reina Profession Actress, singer Years active 2004-present Net worth $4 million Social media Instagram

Anna Sawai's relationship status

In the glitzy entertainment world, relationships often become as intriguing as the work itself. However, Anna prefers keeping her fans glued to her career. Over the years, she has remained tight-lipped about her romantic life.

Who is Anna Sawai's dating?

According to a report by Who’s Dated Who, Sawai is possibly single. In addition, there has never been any dating rumour surrounding her. While speaking to Awards Radar’s Stevem Prusakowski in August 2024, Anna hinted at not having met her Mr Right yet, saying:

You meet people meant to be in your life at the right time. It is fate.

The actress appears to be fully focused on her acting career, and her recent wins make it evident that her sacrifice is paying off.

Actress Anna Sawai during the Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA's 5th Annual Emmy Nominees Night at Stanley II in 2024. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Original

Anna Sawai's personal life

When it comes to Sawai, there is more than what meets the eye. Here are some fascinating details about who she is when the cameras are not rolling.

She is a Gemini

The Colors star (aged 32 as of 2024) was born on 11 June 1992 in Wellington, New Zealand. Anna Sawai's parents are of Japanese descent. Her father worked for an electronics company, while her mother was a piano teacher.

Due to her dad's job, the actress moved frequently during her childhood. Her family lived in Hong Kong and the Philippines before settling in Yokohama, Japan, when she was 10.

Anna Sawai's mom inspired her love for music

From age 3, the celebrity mother taught her daughter to sing and play the piano. Sawai first dreamed of stardom after watching Britney Spears’ music videos.

During her acceptance speech after bagging an Emmy Award in 2024, she acknowledged her mom’s input in the woman she is today, stating:

Mom, I love you. You taught me stoicism, which is partly why I am here today.

In a September 2024 interview with Vogue, Anna revealed how he rewarded her mother after she finished filming Shōgun.

I gave her a Cartier Love ring. Although I did not get one for myself, I wanted to gift the most important person in my life.

Anna Sawai during Monarch: Legacy of Monsters 2023 photocall at The London West Hollywood in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

She was a member of Faky

The Wellington joined the musical group in 2013 under the Rhythm Zone record label. Their debut single, Better Without You, was released in July of the same year.

On 16 November 2018, she announced her intention to leave the girl group. Anna performed with the group for the last time on 20 December as part of their Four headline tour.

Sawai is the first Japanese actress to win a Primetime Emmy Award

As of 2024, Sawai is the first actress of Asian descent to bag an Emmy for her role as Mariko in Shōgun. Her other accolades include an Independent Spirit Award and a Television Critics Association Award. Below are some of Anna Sawai’s movies and TV shows:

Our Love Song (2007)

(2007) Giri/ Haji (2019)

(2019) Pachinko (2020-present)

(2020-present) Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (2023-present)

Anna Sawai's net worth mirrors her successful acting career

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Anna is worth $4 million. She amassed part of her wealth from her early musical endeavours. Currently, Sawai’s income stems from her illustrious acting career.

Actress Anna Sawai during Shōgun's FYC event at the DGA Theater in 2024. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Public scrutiny is the ultimate price to pay for celebrity status. Here are some frequently asked questions about the Emmy-award-winning actress Anna Sawai:

Is Anna Sawai Japanese or Chinese?

Anna Sawai's nationality is Japanese. Although she was born in New Zealand, both her parents are Japanese. Anna is fluent in Japanese and English.

Is Anna Sawai married?

The topic surrounding Anna Sawai’s husband constantly piques fans’ interest. However, the actress has never married and is not publicly known to be in a romantic relationship.

What is Anna Sawai’s height?

Sawai is 5 feet 1 inch (155 cm) tall and weighs 54 kilograms (119 lbs). She has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Is Anna Sawai in season 2 of Shōgun?

The on-screen star will likely not return to the drama series, considering her character Mariko died in the season one finale. Nonetheless, she might come back through flashbacks.

Why did Anna Leave Faky?

Sawai left the musical group to pursue her acting career. Juggling both careers was daunting, so she settled on the one for which she had great love.

Anna Sawai during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in 2023. Photo: Monica Schipper

Source: Getty Images

Where does Anna Sawai live now?

The Shōgun star currently resides in Tokyo, Japan. However, her acting endeavours have beamed her into every corner of the world.

This article answers the many searches for, ‘’What is Anna Sawai’s relationship status?’' Unlike most celebrities, she has never been romantically linked with anyone. It is, therefore, safe to assume the actress is presently single.

