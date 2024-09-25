Jim Carrey's relationships and dating history: All about his love life

Jim Carrey is one of Hollywood's most recognisable faces. However, behind his bright on-screen presence comes a complex and often turbulent love life that has impacted much of his personal story. Jim Carrey's relationships have been as unpredictable as his successful career.

Jim Carrey and Renee Zellweger in 2000 (L-R). Jim Carrey and Anastasia Vitkina in 2012. Jim Carrey and Jenny McCarthy in 2007. Photos: Vince Bucci, Ignat, Noel Vasquez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian-American actor and comedian became well-known in the 1990s. This page looks deeply into Jim Carrey's relationships, dating history, and the major partners in his life, answering concerns regarding his ex-girlfriends, ex-wives, and present situation.

Profile summary

Name James Eugene Carrey Date of birth January 17, 1962 Place of birth Newmarket, Ontario, Canada Age 62 years (as of 2024) Gender Male Nationality Canadian-American Zodiac sign Capricorn Father Percy Mother Kathleen Marital status Divorced Ex-wives Melissa Womer (1987–1995), Lauren Holly (1996–1997) Children Jane Erin Carrey Siblings John, Rita, Patricia Net worth Estimated at $180 million

Early life

Jim Carrey's early years in Canada were anything but easy. Raised in a working-class family, his early experiences with adversity and instability would have a lasting impact on his personal life and relationships.

Jim Carrey at Regency Village Theatre on April 05, 2022, in Los Angeles. Photo: Kevin Winter (modified by author)

Source: Original

The Hollywood star's father lost his job when he was 12, leaving the family to live in a van for a while. This harsh background influenced the formation of Carrey's sense of humour, which he first utilised to make his ailing mother laugh. When questioned about where he got his sense of humour, Carrey told CBS:

"Depression. I had a sick mom, man. I wanted to make her feel better."

Jim Carrey's relationships

These early hardship experiences influenced his emotional depth in relationships, which was a mix of love, insecurity, and sometimes sadness. Here is the comedian's love tale.

Linda Ronstadt

American singer Linda Ronstadt performs on stage at the Poplar Creek Music Theater in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, on July 26, 1981. Photo: Paul Natkin

Source: Getty Images

He began his love journey with Linda Ronstadt, whom he dated for eight months in 1983. According to the New Zealand Herald, Carrey was then a 21-year-old promising comedian, while Ronstadt, 36, had been a household figure for a decade.

Melissa Womer

Jim Carrey's first marriage was with actress and former waiter Melissa Womer. The couple married in March 1987, amid the early stages of Carrey's climb to prominence.

The couple's marriage lasted eight years, and their daughter, Jane Erin Carrey, was born in September 1987. Jane went on to have her career in the entertainment world, appearing on American Idol in 2012.

Jim Carrey with his family in January 1991. Photo: Richard Perry

Source: Getty Images

The pair were divorced in 1995. As Today states, during an interview on The Howard Stern Show in July 2020, he stated:

"She was special to me, very special. I think she was lovely."

Melissa Womer, now Jim Carrey's ex-wife, lives a somewhat secluded existence away from the public eye. She told The Spokesman-Review after they announced their divorce.

"You do not have to be a rocket scientist to figure out what happened."

Lauren Holly

According to Nicki Swift, by the time Jim Carrey's divorce from his first wife was official, he was already seeing Lauren Holly, his Dumb and Dumber co-star. They married in 1996.

Jim Carrey and Lauren Holly during "Dumb and Dumber" Hollywood Premiere at Cinerama Dome Theater in Hollywood, California, United States. Photo: Jim Smeal

Source: Getty Images

According to Soap Hub, the wedding took place on September 23, 1996, on top of a mountain overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Unfortunately, the marriage lasted only nine months and two days.

Jim Carrey's girlfriends list

Following the dissolution of his second marriage, the actor began dating several well-known actresses and models, each relationship becoming a media sensation. His romantic past reads like a who-is-who of Hollywood stars from the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Renée Zellweger

Perhaps the most well-known of these relationships was with Me, Myself, & Irene co-star Renée Zellweger. The couple got engaged in 1999, but the engagement was called off in 2000.

Jim Carrey & Renee Zellweger during "Man on the Moon" - Hollywood Premiere at Mann Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States. Photo: SGranitz

Source: Getty Images

Carrey has publicly said that Zellweger was one of his greatest loves. According to Vanity Fair, in a 2020 interview, he referred to her as his "last great love," indicating that the relationship, while brief, had a lasting influence.

"She definitely was special to me, very special; I think she is lovely."

Following Zellweger, the actor was linked to actress January Jones, Russian dancer Anastasiya Volochkova, and Danish model Anine Bing. However, each romance was short-lived.

Jenny McCarthy

Jim Carrey's relationship with actress and former Playboy model Jenny McCarthy is another key chapter in his love life. The couple started dating in 2005.

They were regarded as one of Hollywood's power couples for almost five years. According to ABC News, Carrey rented a jet to scrawl "J Hearts J" on Valentine's Day across the Los Angeles skyline.

Was Jenny McCarthy married to Jim Carrey?

They were not married. However, their partnership appeared to be completely bonded.

Jim Carrey and Jennifer McCarthy pose at the Premiere of 'A Christmas Carol' on 3rd November 2009, Leicester Square, London. Photo: Phil Dent

Source: Getty Images

McCarthy, a passionate advocate for autism awareness because of her son Evan Joseph Asher, has thanked the comedian for his support throughout their relationship. The Ontario-born was close to McCarthy's son, and their relationship was widely known. Fans were surprised when the pair announced their breakup in 2010.

What happened to Jim and Jenny McCarthy?

The two stayed extremely secretive about the reasons for their split, claiming only that they had "amicably parted ways." McCarthy later expressed gratitude for the time they spent together, and Carrey spoke about her warmly in interviews.

Cathriona White

Perhaps the most heartbreaking chapter in Jim Carrey's dating history is his romance with Cathriona White, an Irish makeup artist. The comedian and White began dating in 2012 and had an on-and-off affair for three years.

In 2015, White tragically committed suicide at her Sherman Oaks, California home. The incident sparked a media frenzy for the actor, with lawsuits from White's family compounding the tragedy. According to ABC News, Carrey expressed tremendous sorrow after her death, describing it as a great loss.

Who is Jim Carrey dating now? Is he single?

His most recent girlfriend is Ginger Gonzaga, with whom he attended Carrey's Golden Globes 2019 party in January. The pair separated after less than a year of dating. The Hollywood star has generally kept his love life out of the spotlight in recent years.

Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: David Crotty

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Jim Carrey's relationships have often mirrored the complexity of his personality—passionate, intense, and, at times, turbulent. His romantic life has been characterised by highs and lows, much like the emotional depth he brings to his roles.

Who is Jim Carrey married to? There are no details about his current partner. The actor might be single, focusing on his personal projects.

There are no details about his current partner. The actor might be single, focusing on his personal projects. How many marriages has Jim Carrey had? The actor was married twice: Melissa Womer from 1987 to 1995 and Lauren Holly from 1996 to 1997.

The actor was married twice: Melissa Womer from 1987 to 1995 and Lauren Holly from 1996 to 1997. Who was Jim Carrey's first girlfriend? Linda Ronstadt was his first companion, and they dated for eight months.

Linda Ronstadt was his first companion, and they dated for eight months. How rich is Jim Carrey? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Canadian-American actor, comedian, and producer's net worth is $180 million.

Jim Carrey's love story is far from typical but undeniably human—marked by love, loss, and the constant search for connection. Whether the Hollywood star finds lasting love again or continues his life as a single man, his relationships remain an integral part of his legacy, shaping the man and the artist.

READ ALSO: Emily Blunt's dating history and current relationship timeline

Briefly published an article about Emily Blunt's dating history and current relationship. Emily Blunt is a British actress known for her roles in The Devil Wears Prada, The Young Victoria, Edge of Tomorrow and The Girl on the Train.

Emily has won numerous accolades, including a Golden Globe Award and four British Academy Film Awards. Due to her worldwide popularity, many are interested in her dating life.

Source: Briefly News