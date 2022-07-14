If you are well-acquitted with Jim Carrey, the rib-tickling American-Canadian actor and entertainer renowned for his top-notch performances, then you would be excited to know about his only daughter, Jane Erin Carrey. So, who exactly is she? Here is a glimpse of everything you need to know about her.

Singer Jane Erin Carrey performs on stage at A Night Of Music And Comedy at Vibrato Jazz Grill on April 04, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Bezjian

Source: Getty Images

Like the saying, the apple does not fall far from the tree, and so is Jane Carrey's story. She has followed in her father's footsteps and made a name for herself. Today, she is a remarkable and talented actress, singer, producer, and writer. Her net worth has also been on the rise as a result of a successful career. She is estimated to have a net worth of about $1 million.

Jane Erin Carrey's profiles and bio

Full name Jane Erin Carrey Stage name Jane Carrey Year of birth September 6, 1987 Jane Erin Carrey's age 34 years in 2022 Place of birth Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Gender Female Zodiac sign Virgo Famous as Singer, actress, producer, writer Father Jim Carrey Mother Melissa Carrey Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Alex Santana Jane Erin Carrey's children Jackson Riley Santana Height 5 feet 8 inches Twitter @JaneCarrey23

Who is Jane Erin Carrey?

She is a celebrity child to the Hollywood actor James Carrey and his ex-wife, Melissa Womer.

Early life

The singer was born on September 6, 1987, to her parents. She is currently 34 years in 2022. She was raised in Los Angeles, where she is believed to have completed her basic and higher education. However, like most celebrities, she has not disclosed most of her details to the public.

Actor Jim Carrey (center), daughter Jane Carrey and actress Jenny McCarthy arrive at "Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears A Who" premiere at The Mann Village in 2008 in Westwood. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Who does Jim Carrey have a child with?

Jane Erin Carrey's mother is known as Melissa Womer. She works as an actor and producer. Jim and Melissa Womer married in 1987, a few months before she was welcomed into the world.

However, their marriage came to an end in 1995. Her award-winning father went ahead to date other popular Hollywood stars such as Jenny McCarthy and Renee Zellweger, among others.

Is Jane Erin Carrey Jim Carrey's daughter?

Yes, she is the daughter of the Hollywood actor James (Jim Carrey) and his ex-wife, Melissa Womer.

Career

Before commencing a career in the showbiz industry, Jane worked on and off as a waitress for about six years. However, the actress's popularity grew after she auditioned and participated to be part of the 11th season of American Idol.

What movies has Jane Carrey been in?

Jane Erin Carrey's movies include a 2017 TV documentary known as Jim Carrey: I Needed Color featuring her father. She also co-hosted the popular television show Catfish in 2018. In addition, the actress was also featured in an episode of the television series Kidding.

Jane Erin Carrey's American idol audition

At 24, the singer participated in the 2012 edition of the famous television singing competition, American Idol.

However, she did not win the competition as the judges were not impressed with her Creedence Clearwater Revival's Looking out My Back Door performance. However, her music career continued to shine brightly as she founded her band, The Jane Carrey Band.

Jane Erin Carrey's songs

The singer leads an indie rock band, The Jane Carrey Band, based in Santa Monica, California. She is the lead vocalist. The band made their first release in September 2009, and they have performed at various events. Some of their popular songs include:

S*xy Man in a Death Metal Band

Simple Beauty

Sticky Situation

Oh Lover

Blank Face

Is Jane Erin Carrey married?

The actress was once married to the lead singer of the metal band Blood Money. Jane Erin Carrey's husband was known as Alex Santana. The couple got married in 2009 and welcomed their son on February 26, 2010.

However, the Hollywood star filed for divorce on October 20, 2011, just ten months into their marriage, after citing irreconcilable differences. Despite the couple not being together, they remain good friends.

Does Jane Erin Carrey have children?

Yes, the actress has one son named Jackson Riley Santana. He was born in 2010. Her son's father is known as Alex Santana.

Jane Erin Carrey is a singer born to celebrity parents who paved her way into the American entertainment world. Over the years, she has made tremendous strides in her career, and the world continues cheering her on as she thrives.

