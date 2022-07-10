Little known facts about Simphiwe Majozi that you ought to know

Simphiwe Majozi is a South African actor and singer known for his role as Sbusiso' Sbu' Remembrance Makhathini on Uzalo. Since his debut on the local screen, he became a fan favourite and one of the industry's rising stars. How well do you know your beloved Uzalo actor?

Simphiwe is a talented actor and always manages to steal the show with his spectacular performance on Uzalo. His character on the local show is one of the reasons that people tune in to watch.

Simphiwe Majozi's profiles summary and bio

Full name Simphiwe Majozi Date of birth 7th November 1989 Age 32 years in 2022 Birth sign Scorpio Place of birth Mtwalune near Port Shepstone on KwaZulu-Natal's South Coast Nationality South African Languages IsiZulu, IsiXhosa, Sesotho, and English Gender Male Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Democratic Alliance councillor Kekeletso Mahlelebe Siblings Two sisters and seven brothers, including Xolani Majozi Education Universal College Outcomes (Marketing Management) Profession Actor, dancer, and musician Social media profiles Instagram

How old is Simphiwe Majozi from Uzalo?

The Uzalo actor was born on 7th November 1989. Simphiwe Majozi's age is 32 years in 2022. He grew up in Mtwalune near Port Shepstone on KwaZulu-Natal's South Coast. His mother was Xhosa, and she passed away in 1999 when he was in primary school. His late father was Zulu and a church minister. He is fluent in both IsiZulu and IsiXhosa.

Simphiwe Majozi's brothers

The actor is the last-born of ten siblings, including two sisters and seven brothers. One of his siblings, Xolani Majozi, is the manager of the Ladysmith Black Mambazo group where Simphiwe also works as a public relations consultant.

The Majozi brothers had a religious upbringing because their late father was a church pastor. After the actor's mother passed away when he was in primary school, he started living with Xolani, who ensured he finished school.

Simphiwe Majozi's education

The beloved SA actor studied Marketing Management at Universal College Outcomes in Pietermaritzburg. He revealed that his brothers encouraged him to study to ensure he had a solid backup plan in case acting failed to work out.

Who is Simphiwe Majozi's wife?

He has been in a long-term relationship with Kekeletso Mahlelebe, a South African politician and businesswoman. She is a Democratic Alliance councillor in eThekwini ward 45. She also established Kekeletso Mahlelebe, an organization that gives hope to struggling and neglected children, youth, and adults. Kekeletso has been Simphiwe Majozi's girlfriend for more than 13 years. They started dating while still in high school.

Simphiwe Majozi's career

Majozi's love for acting started when he was still young, and he used to participate in church plays. He later kicked off his acting career with stage performances, and his first appearance was in a musical created by Bheki Mkhwane. He later appeared in Mike Mvelase's play, Kwasuka Sukela.

The actor got his big break when he landed the role of Sbu on Uzalo. His character on the soapie is a crooked gangster with a great sense of humour and fans love him on the show.

Simphiwe Majozi’s songs

Music has been Simphiwe's passion since childhood, and he used to sing in church. He has been recording music but never found the right time to release it. In 2020, he released his first single called Izobona Ngomophu (You will reap what you saw). The Covid-19 awareness song received mostly positive feedback from fans, and he plans to release a full album.

Simphiwe Majozi's net worth

The musician has an estimated net worth of $150,000 in 2022. He earns between R20,000 and R30,000 for his role as Sbu on Uzalo.

Simphiwe Majozi's house

The actor is known for keeping his personal life low-key. Therefore, his current residence is not known.

Simphiwe Majozi’s car

He used to take public transport to work soon after landing his role as Sbu on Uzalo. However, as he became a celebrity, it was difficult to get to work early due to people asking for selfies. He switched to meter taxis before earning enough to purchase his own ride.

Simphiwe Majozi's death

In April 2022, the Gogo to his Uzalo character passed away. Some people were heartbroken by granny's death and started sending messages of condolences to Simphiwe and his manager. In 2020, the actor was also a victim of fake news when social media started spreading rumours that he was in hospital after being involved in a car accident.

Is Zulu boy related to Simphiwe Majozi?

It is believed that the actor is the younger brother of Mxolisi Majozi (Zuluboy), who plays the role of MacGyver on eTV's Durban Gen medical drama. Mxolisi was also on Uzalo, where he starred as Last Number, a ruthless thug and Amos' right-hand man. Both Simphiwe and Zuluboy have not confirmed the rumours.

Where is Simphiwe Majozi originally from?

The actor is originally from Mtwalume near Port Shepstone on KwaZulu-Natal's South Coast. He was raised by his older siblings after his mother passed away in 1999.

Simphiwe Majozi is undoubtedly one of the best actors in South Africa at the moment. It is always a pleasure seeing more of him on the local screen!

