Loretta Swit is an American multi-award-winning actress and animal rights activist. She is widely recognized for her role as Major Margaret ‘Hot Lips’ Houlihan in the M*A*S*H television series. What is Loretta Swit’s net worth in 2022, and where is she today?

Loretta Swit is known for her role as Margaret Houlihan in the M*A*S*H television series. Photo: Bobby Bank

Source: Getty Images

Loretta was one of the most sought-after television actresses of the 1970s and remained at the top until the early 2000s. She received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1989. The actress is a strict vegan and has been honoured numerous times for her advocacy against animal suffering and cruelty.

Loretta Swit’s profiles summary and bio

Full name Loretta Jane Swit Birth name Loretta Szwed Date of birth 4th November 1937 Age 84 years in 2022 Birth sign Scorpio Place of birth Passaic, New Jersey, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Polish Height 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m) Shoe size 7 US Hair colour Blonde Gender Female Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Dennis Holahan (from 1983 to 1995) Parents Nellie and Lester Szwed Education American Academy of Dramatic Arts Profession Actress, animal rights activist Social media profiles Instagram Facebook Twitter

Loretta Swit’s net worth

The actress has an estimated net worth of $4 million in 2022. She made her fortune from acting and other entrepreneurial ventures.

Loretta Swit’s career

Swit was one of the most sought-after television actresses of the 1970s and 1980s. Photo: Gary Gershoff

Source: Getty Images

Loretta started doing stage performances at the age of 7, but she began with a career in the corporate world before transitioning to acting. After graduating from Katharine Gibbs School in Montclair in 1957, she did clerical jobs at several companies while developing her acting skills. The actress attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, from where she graduated in 1959.

Swit made her stage acting debut in 1967 and later moved to Hollywood in 1970. She had her big break two years later, in 1972, when she landed the role of Major Margaret ‘Hot Lips’ Houlihan in the M*A*S*H television series. She was the only lead female on the show and starred in all eleven seasons.

Loretta Swit’s M*A*S*H performance earned her multiple Emmy nominations, and she won two Emmy Awards. She made her debut on Broadway in 1975 in Same Time, Next Year. The actress has since been part of countless films, television shows, and stage performances.

Loretta Swit’s movies and TV shows

Project Year Role Play the Flute 2019 Mrs. Kincaid Hollywood Squares 1999 to 2004 Herself Forest Warrior 1996 Shirley A Killer Among Friends 1992 Detective Patricia Staley Hell Hath No Fury 1991 Connie Stewart 14 Gong on 30 1988 Miss Louisa Horton Dreams of Gold: The Mel Fisher Story 1986 Deo Fisher Whoops Apocalypse 1986 President Barbara Adams Miracle at Moreaux 1985 Sister Gabrielle Beer 1985 B.D. Tucker The Best Christmas Pageant Ever 1983 Grace Bradley First Affair 1983 Jane Simon Cagney & Lacey 1981 Detective Christine Cagney Password Plus 1979 to 1980 Herself Mirror, Mirror 1979 Sandy McLaren The Hostage Heart 1977 Chris LeBlanc It’s a Bird… It’s a Plane… It’s Superman 1975 Sydney Race with the Devil 1975 Alice Freebie and the Bean 1974 Mildred Meyers Match Game 1973 to 1979 Herself Pyramid 1973 to 1979 Herself M*A*S*H 1972 to 1983 Major Margaret ‘Hot Lips’ Houlihan Deadhead Miles 1973 Lady with a glass eye Stand U and Be Counted 1972 Hilary McBride

How old is Loretta Swit today?

The actress was born on 4th November 1937 in Passaic, New Jersey, United States. Loretta Swit’s age is 84 years in 2022.

Loretta Swit’s parents and siblings

Loretta’s father was known as Lester Szwed, and he worked as a salesperson and upholsterer, while her mother was called Nellie Szwed. The actress has an older brother known as Robert. Loretta Swit’s family has Polish roots.

Loretta Swit’s spouse

Loretta Swit and Dennis Holahan were married for 12 years, from 1983 to 1995. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd

Source: Getty Images

The actress tied the knot with actor Dennis Holahan in 1983. They met on the set of M*A*S*H and were together for about 12 years before divorcing in 1995.

Loretta Swit’s children

The actress did not have children from her marriage with actor Dennis, but she was the stepmother to his two kids, Belle and Nicholas. After her divorce, she decided to remain single and focused on her then-blossoming career. The actress revealed that she does not regret her decision to remain childless.

Where is Loretta Swit today?

After having a successful Hollywood career, the actress decided to retreat from the limelight in the early 2000s and focus on other affairs. She ventured into business and owns a line of jewellery. She also exhibits watercolour paintings and continues to stand against the killing of fur-bearing animals for high fashion wear.

Are Loretta Swit and Sally Kellerman the same person?

No. The late actress Sally Kellerman starred in the 1970 M*A*S*H film as Major Margaret ‘Hot Lips’ Houlihan, while actress Loretta Swit reprised the role in the subsequent TV series that ran for 11 seasons from 1972 to 1983.

Is Margaret Houlihan from M*A*S*H still alive?

Sally Kellerman, who played the role in the M*A*S*H (1970) film, passed away in February 2022, aged 84. Loretta Swit reprised the role in the television series, and she is still alive. Swit is 84 years in 2022.

Loretta Swit may have retired from acting, but her influence and legacy in the industry live on. She made the 1970s and 1980s fun and entertaining and continues to channel her efforts toward ending animal cruelty.

