Loretta Swit’s net worth, age, children, spouse, parents, movies, profiles, net worth
Loretta Swit is an American multi-award-winning actress and animal rights activist. She is widely recognized for her role as Major Margaret ‘Hot Lips’ Houlihan in the M*A*S*H television series. What is Loretta Swit’s net worth in 2022, and where is she today?
New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!
Loretta was one of the most sought-after television actresses of the 1970s and remained at the top until the early 2000s. She received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1989. The actress is a strict vegan and has been honoured numerous times for her advocacy against animal suffering and cruelty.
Loretta Swit’s profiles summary and bio
|Full name
|Loretta Jane Swit
|Birth name
|Loretta Szwed
|Date of birth
|4th November 1937
|Age
|84 years in 2022
|Birth sign
|Scorpio
|Place of birth
|Passaic, New Jersey, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Polish
|Height
|5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m)
|Shoe size
|7 US
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Gender
|Female
|Marital status
|Divorced
|Ex-spouse
|Dennis Holahan (from 1983 to 1995)
|Parents
|Nellie and Lester Szwed
|Education
|American Academy of Dramatic Arts
|Profession
|Actress, animal rights activist
|Social media profiles
|InstagramFacebookTwitter
Loretta Swit’s net worth
The actress has an estimated net worth of $4 million in 2022. She made her fortune from acting and other entrepreneurial ventures.
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
Loretta Swit’s career
Loretta started doing stage performances at the age of 7, but she began with a career in the corporate world before transitioning to acting. After graduating from Katharine Gibbs School in Montclair in 1957, she did clerical jobs at several companies while developing her acting skills. The actress attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, from where she graduated in 1959.
Swit made her stage acting debut in 1967 and later moved to Hollywood in 1970. She had her big break two years later, in 1972, when she landed the role of Major Margaret ‘Hot Lips’ Houlihan in the M*A*S*H television series. She was the only lead female on the show and starred in all eleven seasons.
Loretta Swit’s M*A*S*H performance earned her multiple Emmy nominations, and she won two Emmy Awards. She made her debut on Broadway in 1975 in Same Time, Next Year. The actress has since been part of countless films, television shows, and stage performances.
Loretta Swit’s movies and TV shows
|Project
|Year
|Role
|Play the Flute
|2019
|Mrs. Kincaid
|Hollywood Squares
|1999 to 2004
|Herself
|Forest Warrior
|1996
|Shirley
|A Killer Among Friends
|1992
|Detective Patricia Staley
|Hell Hath No Fury
|1991
|Connie Stewart
|14 Gong on 30
|1988
|Miss Louisa Horton
|Dreams of Gold: The Mel Fisher Story
|1986
|Deo Fisher
|Whoops Apocalypse
|1986
|President Barbara Adams
|Miracle at Moreaux
|1985
|Sister Gabrielle
|Beer
|1985
|B.D. Tucker
|The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
|1983
|Grace Bradley
|First Affair
|1983
|Jane Simon
|Cagney & Lacey
|1981
|Detective Christine Cagney
|Password Plus
|1979 to 1980
|Herself
|Mirror, Mirror
|1979
|Sandy McLaren
|The Hostage Heart
|1977
|Chris LeBlanc
|It’s a Bird… It’s a Plane… It’s Superman
|1975
|Sydney
|Race with the Devil
|1975
|Alice
|Freebie and the Bean
|1974
|Mildred Meyers
|Match Game
|1973 to 1979
|Herself
|Pyramid
|1973 to 1979
|Herself
|M*A*S*H
|1972 to 1983
|Major Margaret ‘Hot Lips’ Houlihan
|Deadhead Miles
|1973
|Lady with a glass eye
|Stand U and Be Counted
|1972
|Hilary McBride
How old is Loretta Swit today?
The actress was born on 4th November 1937 in Passaic, New Jersey, United States. Loretta Swit’s age is 84 years in 2022.
Loretta Swit’s parents and siblings
Loretta’s father was known as Lester Szwed, and he worked as a salesperson and upholsterer, while her mother was called Nellie Szwed. The actress has an older brother known as Robert. Loretta Swit’s family has Polish roots.
Loretta Swit’s spouse
The actress tied the knot with actor Dennis Holahan in 1983. They met on the set of M*A*S*H and were together for about 12 years before divorcing in 1995.
Loretta Swit’s children
The actress did not have children from her marriage with actor Dennis, but she was the stepmother to his two kids, Belle and Nicholas. After her divorce, she decided to remain single and focused on her then-blossoming career. The actress revealed that she does not regret her decision to remain childless.
Where is Loretta Swit today?
After having a successful Hollywood career, the actress decided to retreat from the limelight in the early 2000s and focus on other affairs. She ventured into business and owns a line of jewellery. She also exhibits watercolour paintings and continues to stand against the killing of fur-bearing animals for high fashion wear.
Are Loretta Swit and Sally Kellerman the same person?
No. The late actress Sally Kellerman starred in the 1970 M*A*S*H film as Major Margaret ‘Hot Lips’ Houlihan, while actress Loretta Swit reprised the role in the subsequent TV series that ran for 11 seasons from 1972 to 1983.
Is Margaret Houlihan from M*A*S*H still alive?
Sally Kellerman, who played the role in the M*A*S*H (1970) film, passed away in February 2022, aged 84. Loretta Swit reprised the role in the television series, and she is still alive. Swit is 84 years in 2022.
Loretta Swit may have retired from acting, but her influence and legacy in the industry live on. She made the 1970s and 1980s fun and entertaining and continues to channel her efforts toward ending animal cruelty.
READ ALSO: Who is Woody McClain? Age, real name, height, movies, and TV shows, profiles, worth
Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts regarding Woody McClain. He is an American actor, comedian, and dancer. Woody is best known for his role as superstar Bobby Brown in BET’s The New Edition Story (2017) and The Bobby Brown Story (2018).
McClain was discovered by comedian Kevin Hart, who signed him to his production company HartBeat Digital in 2015. Woody had a smooth transition from comedy to acting and currently has a short but impressive filmography.
New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News