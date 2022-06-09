Top 50 richest actors in the world 2022 | What is their net worth?

It is unsurprising that some of the world's richest actors are worth billions of dollars. The glittering and glamorous film business is constantly appealing to the general population. It is not only because the actors and producers work tirelessly to create ground-breaking motion films as a medium of entertainment for viewers but also because they can make enormous money in the show business.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg. Photo: Michael Loccisano, Neil Mockford (Modified by author)

Source: UGC

Many of the wealthiest actors have been extremely wise with their money, investing in several other enterprises and initiatives. But then, the more startling reality is that the actors' rankings have nothing to do with their global fame or the box office success of their particular feature films.

50 richest actors and their net worth

Actors get paid for filming (e.g. a daily rate) and might also get residuals (money for every time the episode/commercial airs) They also earn from activities such as signings and sitting on panels, public appearances, endorsements and much more. Here is a list of the richest actors and their net worths.

1. Larry Ellison - $94.5 billion

Larry Ellison attends the Rebels With A Cause Gala 2019 at Lawrence J Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Date of birth: 19th August 1944

19th August 1944 Age : 77 years (as of 2022)

: 77 years (as of 2022) Profession: Entrepreneur, Investor, and actor

Larry Ellison is best known as the co-founder, executive chairman, chief technology officer, and former chief executive officer of Oracle Corporation. According to Forbes, his net worth is around $94.5 billion as of 2022. He increased his fortune through his acting career and appeared in over four movies. His most popular movie is Iron Man 2.

2. Jami Gertz - $3 billion

Jami Gertz is seen in Los Angeles, California. Photo: gotpap/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 28th October 1965

28th October 1965 Age : 57 years (as of 2022)

: 57 years (as of 2022) Profession: Investor and actor

Jami Gertz is an American actress who is best known for her roles in Crossroads, Quicksilver, and The Lost Boys. Gertz made most of her wealth not from the entertainment industry but from her investments with her husband. In 2015, she and her husband purchased an NBA team, Atlanta Hawks. Her net worth is estimated to be $3 billion.

3. Oprah Winfrey - $2.6 billion

Oprah Winfrey speaks during WW Presents Oprah's Your Life In Focus: Spring Forward Stronger. Photo: Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 29th January 1954

29th January 1954 Age : 68 years (as of 2022)

: 68 years (as of 2022) Profession: TV host, media executive, author, and actress

Oprah Gail Winfrey rose through poverty and harsh living conditions riddled with abuse to become one of the wealthiest women on earth. Her show, The Oprah Winfrey Show has run for over 25 years. It is one of the highest-rated TV shows in its league. Oprah, who has the highest net worth in Hollywood is estimated at $2.6 billion.

4. Brock Pierce - $2 billion

Date of birth: 14th November 1980

14th November 1980 Age : 42 years (as of 2022)

: 42 years (as of 2022) Profession: Entrepreneur and actor

Brock Pierce is an American former child actor who starred in Disney films in the late 20th century. He starred in both parts of The Mighty Ducks and appeared in First Kid. Recently, he has been famous for being a pioneer and force in the cryptocurrency industry. His net worth is estimated at $2 billion.

5. Jerome Allen Seinfeld - $950 million

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld during an interview. Photo: Sean Gallagher/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 29th April 1954

: 29th April 1954 Age : 53 years (as of 2022)

: 53 years (as of 2022) Profession: Actor, Writer, and producer

Jerome is a well-known comedian who commenced his acting career in the television sitcom Benson. He is well acknowledged for co-creating the wildly popular American comedy Seinfield with Larry David. His speciality is observational comedy, and Comedy Central rated him the 12th biggest stand-up comedian of all time. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is worth $950 million.

6. Jacqueline Gold - $860 million

Chief Executive Officer of Ann Summers Jacqueline Gold attends the Ann Summers brunch to celebrate International Women's Day in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 16th July 1960

16th July 1960 Age : 61 years old (as of 2022)

: 61 years old (as of 2022) Profession: Business Woman and actress

Jacqueline Gold is among the wealthiest women in the United Kingdom. She is the chief executive of Gold Group International, Knickerbox, and Ann Summers. Gold is popular for films like The Panel, Ways to Change the World, and The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett. She has a net worth over $860 million.

7. Tyler Perry - $800 million

Date of birth: 13th September 1969

13th September 1969 Age : 52 years old (as of 2022)

: 52 years old (as of 2022) Profession: Actor, director, and producer

Tyler Perry is a billionaire African American actor born Emmitt Perry Jr. He started his career in the early 1990s and has made a significant impact in the entertainment industry. He is renowned for producing live stage plays adapted as feature films. His net worth is estimated to be around $800 million.

8. Dwayne Johnson - $800 million

Date of birth: 2nd May 1972

2nd May 1972 Age: 50 years (as of 2022)

Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock was a professional wrestler with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) for eight years. His movies have grossed about $10.5 billion worldwide, making him among the industry's highest earners. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dwayne is worth $800 million.

9. Shah Rukh Khan - $600 million

Shah Rukh Khan speaks during One World: Together At Home presented by Global Citizen. Photo: Getty Images for Global Citizen

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 2nd November 1965

2nd November 1965 Age : 57 years (as of 2022)

: 57 years (as of 2022) Profession: Actor, TV personality, and producer

Shah Rukh Khan is an Indian actor, TV personality, and film producer. He is often referred to as the KingKing of Bollywood. He started a career in the entertainment industry in the late 1980s and later moved from Delhi to Mumbai. He has since written, acted, and produced several movies. Khan's net worth is estimated to be $600 million.

10. Tom Cruise - $600 million

Tom Cruise attends the Top Gun: Maverick Royal Film Performance at Leicester Square in London, England. Photo: Neil Mockford

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 3rd July 1962

: 3rd July 1962 Age : 59 years (as of 2022)

: 59 years (as of 2022) Profession: Actor and producer

Tom Cruise is among the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. He is best known for his role in Mission Impossible, earning $75 million for the fourth episode. He has been nominated for numerous awards and won many of them. His net worth is estimated to be $600 million.

11. Simon Cowell - $600 million

Date of birth: 7th October 1959

7th October 1959 Age : 62 years (as of 2022)

: 62 years (as of 2022) Profession: Entrepreneur and TV personality

Cowell owns the British entertainment company known as Syco. He is a record executive who has appeared as a judge on television talent series in America and Britain, such as Britain's Got Talent, The X Facto UK, and American Idol. He was named one of the most influential people in the world by Times Magazine in 2010. Cowell's net worth is estimated to be around $600 million.

12. George Clooney - $500 million

George Clooney attends The Tender Bar Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall in London, England. Photo: Karwai Tang

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 6th May 1961

6th May 1961 Age : 61 years (as of 2022)

: 61 years (as of 2022) Profession: Actor, director, screenwriter, and producer

George Timothy Clooney is an award-winning actor and director. He has received four Golden Globe Awards, two Academy Awards, and a British Academy Award for movie roles and directing. He is best known for starring in Batman & Robin and Three Kings, among others. His net worth is $500 million.

13. Robert De Niro - $500 million

Date of birth: 17th August 1943

17th August 1943 Age : 78 years (as of 2022)

: 78 years (as of 2022) Profession: Actor, director, and producer

Robert De Niro is one of the greatest American actors and the wealthiest actors in the world. He received a Presidential Medal of Freedom from former President Barack Obama in 2016. He has been featured in numerous popular films like Good Fellas, The God Father II, and Once Upon a Time in America.

14. The Olsen Twins - $500 million

Actresses Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen attend the J.Mendel Spring 2012 Fashion Show at Lincoln Center. Photo: Stephen Lovekin

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 13th June 1986

13th June 1986 Age : 36 years (as of 2022)

: 36 years (as of 2022) Profession: Actresses and fashion designers

Mary Olsen and Ashley Olsen started their acting careers as child stars while featuring on the television series Full House. Ashley was active in the movie industry until 2004, while Mary-Kate tarried until 2012. Both of them went into fashion design in 2004. They were jointly ranked 11th richest female celebrities in entertainment by Forbes in 2007. They are worth $500 million.

15. Dr Phil - $460 million

Dr Phil McGraw, one of the world's most well-known mental health professionals and host of the #1 daytime talk show, Dr Phil. Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 1st September 1950

1st September 1950 Age : 71 years (as of 2022)

: 71 years (as of 2022) Profession: Television host and author

Dr Phil rode on the shoulders of Oprah Winfrey to become a popular TV host while appearing on her show. He later started his TV show named Dr Phil in 2002. In addition, he has starred in several Hollywood movies. In 2015, he was inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame, and in 2020, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He is worth $460 million.

16. Arnold Schwarzenegger - $450 million

Date of birth: 30th July 1947

30th July 1947 Age : 75 years (as of 2022)

: 75 years (as of 2022) Profession: Actor, producer, businessman, and politician

Arnold Schwarzenegger started as a bodybuilder in his teen years. He won the Mr Universe at 20 years. He went on to win Mr Olympia seven times and is considered one of the greatest in lifting weights. After that, Arnold went into movies and had his breakthrough with Conan the Barbarian. His net worth is estimated to be $450 million.

17. Ryan Seacrest - $450 million

Date of birth: 24th December 1974

24th December 1974 Age : 47 years old (as of 2022)

: 47 years old (as of 2022) Profession: Television personality and producer

Ryan Seacrest is famous as Live with Kelly and Ryan's co-host. He is also a host on the American Idol and American Top 40. In addition, Ryan is a philanthropist; in 2010, he launched Ryan Seacrest Foundation. He is estimated to be worth about $450 million.

18. Mel Gibson - $425 million

Date of birth : 3rd January 1956

: 3rd January 1956 Age : 66 years (as of 2022)

: 66 years (as of 2022) Profession: Actor, director, screenwriter, and producer

Gibson is most recognised for his roles in The Passion of the Christ, We Were Soldiers, and Braveheart, for which he was awarded an Academy Award and a Golden Globe in 1995. He is also a property investor known to have properties in many locations across North and South America, Australia, and Asia. Mel Gibson's net worth is now believed to be about $425 million.

19. Adam Sandler - $420 million

Adam Sandler attends Netflix's Hustle Philadelphia special screening at Philadelphia Film Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Lisa Lake

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 9th September 1966

9th September 1966 Age : 55 years (as of 2022)

: 55 years (as of 2022) Profession: Actor, comedian, and filmmaker

Sandler is a stand-up comedian who was first a member of the cast of Saturday Night Live. His success and passion led him to join mainstream roles in Hollywood. It is reported that Adam Richard Sandler has signed a three-movie deal with Netflix that is up to $250 million. His net worth is estimated to be $420 million.

20. Bill Cosby - $400 million

Actor/stand-up comedian Bill Cosby arrives for sentencing for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 12th July 1937

: 12th July 1937 Age : 85 years (as of 2022)

: 85 years (as of 2022) Profession: Actor, comedian, and author

Bill Cosby started as a stand-up comedian at a San Francisco nightclub in the early 1960s. He won the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album in the late 1960s. He also became the first African-American to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 1966. His net worth is pitched at $400 million.

21. Jack Nickolson - $400 million

Jack Nicholson attends the Apollo in the Hamptons 2016 party at The Creeks in East Hampton, New York. Photo: Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 22nd April 1937

: 22nd April 1937 Age : 85 years old (as of 2022)

: 85 years old (as of 2022) Profession: Actor and filmmaker

Jack Nickolson had a long year active year in the industry, which spanned from 1955 to 2010, when he retired from the stage. During his career, Nickolson has been nominated for twelve Academy Awards; he has three Oscars making him one of the second most Oscar awardees. His net worth is approximately $400 million.

22. Jackie Chan - $400 million

Date of birth: 7th April 1954

7th April 1954 Age : 64 years old (as of 2022)

: 64 years old (as of 2022) Profession: Actor, filmmaker, martial artist, and stuntman

Jackie Chan started acting in childhood and grew to become a household name and loved by all. He is among the most popular action movie actors worldwide, having performed in over 150 films in his entire career. In addition, he is a vocalist, having released several albums and sung some of his movie theme songs. Chan is worth about $400 million.

23. Sylvester Stallone - $400 million

Sylvester Stallone is seen on the set of Tusla King in Williamsburg. Photo: James Devaney

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 6th July 1946

6th July 1946 Age : 76 years old (as of 2022)

: 76 years old (as of 2022) Profession: Actor, filmmaker, and director.

Sylvester Stallone started his acting career in 1969. He was to become a struggling actor until his movie Rocky became a hit. His next movie, which became a sensation, was Rambo. Stallone has received several awards, including a Hollywood Walk of Fame star and a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture. His net worth is estimated at $400 million.

24. Jennifer Lopez - $400 million

Date of birth: 24th July 1969

24th July 1969 Age : 53 years (as of 2022)

: 53 years (as of 2022) Profession: Singer, Actress, and dancer

J. Lo started her career as a dancer and singer before going into acting. Her first leading role in the movie Selena earned her about $1 million, making her the first Latin American actress to attain such a feat. Lopez's records have sold more than 70 million copies worldwide, while her movies grossed about $3.1 billion. She is worth $400 million.

25. Amitabh Bachchan - $400 million

Date of birth: 11th October 1942

11th October 1942 Age : 79 years (as of 2022)

: 79 years (as of 2022) Profession: Actor, producer, TV host, and singer

Amitabh Bachchan dominated the Bollywood movie industry from the late 1970s through the 1980s. He is one of the finest in terms of performance for more than the decade he was active in the industry. Bachchan is also the most decorated Indian movie actor. In addition, he is a politician and a businessman worth $400 million.

26. Mark Wahlberg - $400 million

Mark Wahlberg seen filming scenes for the new Netflix film Our Man From Jersey in London, England. Photo: Neil Mockford

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 5th June 1971

5th June 1971 Age : 51 years (as of 2022)

: 51 years (as of 2022) Profession: Actor, producer, businessman, former rapper

Mark Wahlberg started as a rapper in the 1990s with the musical group Marky Mark. His first screen appearance was in Renaissance man in 1994. He became a big name in the Hollywood movie industry in 2000 and has starred in several blockbuster movies. He has received several awards, such as BAFTA Award and three Golden Globe Awards. He is worth $400 million.

27. Penn and Teller - $400 million

Penn Jillette and Teller. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 5th March 1971 and 14th February 1948

: 5th March 1971 and 14th February 1948 Age : 67 and 74 years (as of 2022)

: 67 and 74 years (as of 2022) Profession: Actors and magicians

Penn and Teller have been performing together since the late 1970s. They are known for a performance that combines comedy, magic, and scepticism to deliver a scintillating feeling to their audience. They have received numerous awards and nominations in the course of their career. Penn and Tellers's combined net worth is $400 million.

28. Tom Hanks - $400 million

Tom Hanks attends the Sydney premiere of ELVIS at the State Theatre in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Don Arnold

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 9th July 1956

: 9th July 1956 Age : 65 years old (as of 2022)

: 65 years old (as of 2022) Profession: Actor and filmmaker

Tom Hanks is distinguished and liked for his comedic and dramatic movie roles. His feature films have grossed over $9.96 million at the box office worldwide. Some of his most famous movies include Saving Private Ryan, Apollo 13, and Angels and Demons, and a host of other humoured movies. His net worth is estimated at $400 million.

29. Keanu Reeves - $380 million

Date of birth: 2nd September 1964

2nd September 1964 Age : 57 years (as of 2022)

: 57 years (as of 2022) Profession: Actor and director

Keanu Reeves started his acting career in theatre production and television films. His debut movie feature is Youngblood. He struggled with his career until 1997 when he featured in the well-received Devil's Advocate. His later trilogy movie, Matrix, fetched him $250 million, leaving him with an estimated net worth of $380 million.

30. Clint Eastwood - $375 million

Date of birth: 31st May 1930

31st May 1930 Age : 92 years (as of 2022)

: 92 years (as of 2022) Profession: Actor, director, and producer

Clint Eastwood became interested in acting after graduating from high school. He had a prosperous career and is most recognised for his unrivalled devotion to Western Cinema, which allowed him to establish his big-screen machismo and earned him the title, The King of Western Films. His net worth is about $370 million.

31. Will Smith - $350 million

Date of birth: 25th September 1968

25th September 1968 Age : 53 years old (as of 2022)

: 53 years old (as of 2022) Profession: Actor, director, and producer

Will Smith could pass as the best illustration of how a rapper could transform into a movie star. Smith became famous after appearing in the TV show Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. As a result, he was nicknamed after the show. Will Smith holds the record of highest-paid actor for one movie when he earned $100 million for a role in the movie Men in Black. He is worth $350 million.

32. Michael Douglas - $350 million

Michael Douglas attends the 2022 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 25th September 1944

25th September 1944 Age : 77 years old (as of 2022)

: 77 years old (as of 2022) Profession: Actor, director, and producer

With a net worth estimated at $350 million, Michael Douglas has been a household name in the entertainment business for decades. He initially gained popularity when he began to portray a hip officer in The Streets of San Francisco, which was broadcast on national television from 1972 until 1977.

33. Victoria Principal - $350 million

Victoria Principal during 14th Carousel of Hope Ball for Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes at Beverly Hills Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Photo: SGranitz

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 3rd January 1950

3rd January 1950 Age : 72 years (as of 2022)

: 72 years (as of 2022) Profession: Actress, producer, author, and entrepreneur

As she is popularly called, Victoria Principal is best known for her role in the American television soap opera series Dallas. In the mid-1980s, Victoria became interested in beauty therapy and launched her skincare products named Principal Secrets. Her net worth of $350 million accrues her work as a producer and entrepreneur.

34. Jennifer Aniston - $320 million

Date of birth: 11th February 1969

11th February 1969 Age : 53 years (as of 2022)

: 53 years (as of 2022) Profession: Actress and producer

Jennifer Aniston was born to the American actor John Aniston. She was enthralled by the profession and started acting at a very tender age. Her first significant role in a movie was in the 1993 horror-comedy Leprechaun. She has risen to be among the highest-paid actors in the world and is today worth $320 million. Films starring her have made more than $1.6 billion globally.

35. Brad Pitt - $300 million

Brad Pitt at The Dorchester Hotel. Photo: Mike Moore/Mirrorpix

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 18th December 1963

18th December 1963 Age : 58 years old (as of 2022)

: 58 years old (as of 2022) Profession: Actor and producer

Pitt rose to prominence as a rodeo hitchhiker in the road movie Thelma & Louise. He then made the first prominent appearances in major motion pictures in the drama flicks A River Runs Through It (1992) and Legends of the Fall (1994). He has received several awards like Academy Award and two Golden Globe Awards. His net worth is about $300 million.

36. Edward Norton - $300 million

Edward Norton attends the Talking Pictures screening of Motherless Brooklyn during the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival. Photo: Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 18th August 1969

: 18th August 1969 Age : 52 years old (as of 2022)

: 52 years old (as of 2022) Profession: Actor and filmmaker

Edward Norton's debut in Primal Fear (1996) won him a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor and an Academy Award nomination. Since then, his other movie roles have earned him more awards and nominations. Currently, Edward's net worth is estimated at $300 million.

37. Harrison Ford - $300 million

Date of birth : 13th July 1942

: 13th July 1942 Age : 79 years old (as of 2022)

: 79 years old (as of 2022) Profession: Actor and filmmaker

Harrison Ford is the seventh-highest-grossing actor in North America, with values of $5.4 billion and $9.3 billion in North America and the world, respectively. He is an award-winning actor with many accolades and nominations to his name and is worth $300 million.

38. Robert Downey - $300 million

Date of birth: 4th April 1965

4th April 1965 Age : 57 years old (as of 2022)

: 57 years old (as of 2022) Profession: Actor and producer

Robert Downey's career was marked by crucial and mainstream success in his twenties. Time magazine named Downey one of the 100 most influential persons in the world in 2008, while Forbes ranked him the highest-paid actor in Hollywood from 2013 to 2015. His current net worth is $300 million.

39. Denzel Washington - $280 million

Denzel Washington attends the 2022 Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum Salute to Freedom Gala at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 28th December 1954

: 28th December 1954 Age : 68 years old (as of 2022)

: 68 years old (as of 2022) Profession: Actor, director, producer, and screenwriting

Denzel Hayes Washington Jr. is among Hollywood's most recognisable faces who have generated millions of dollars by leading, producing, authoring, and acting in critically and financially successful movies. He gained recognition after starring as Dr Phillip Chandler in the popular medical drama St. Elsewhere. His net worth is pitched at $280 million.

40. Leonardo DiCaprio - $260 million

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio attends Netflix's Don't Look Up World Premiere in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 11th November 1974

11th November 1974 Age : 47 years old (as of 2022)

: 47 years old (as of 2022) Profession: Actor and filmmaker

Leonardo DiCaprio plunged to fame after playing Jack Dawson in master director James Cameron's epic masterpiece Titanic. He is among the most recognised performers in Hollywood history, having garnered three Golden Globe Awards. According to Celebrity Net Worth, DiCaprio is worth $260 million.

41. Salman Khan - $260 million

Date of birth: 27th December 1965

27th December 1965 Age : 57 years (as of 2022)

: 57 years (as of 2022) Profession: Actor, filmmaker, and TV personality

Salman Khan is the highest-paid actor in Bollywood and the first Indian movie star to have charged more than $15 million for two of his greatest popular movies. In 2015, Forbes included him as one of the world's top-paid 100 celebrity entertainers. Khan is also a generous philanthropist and is worth $260 million.

42. Bruce Willis - $250 million

Date of birth: 19th March 1955

19th March 1955 Age : 67 years old (as of 2022)

: 67 years old (as of 2022) Profession: Actor, filmmaker, and singer

Bruce Willis retired from the active screenplay in 2022 after appearing and contributing to over 100 movies. He gained fame after being featured in moonlighting, a comedy-drama series from 1985 to 1989, and his most popular movie, perhaps, is the Die Hard franchise. His net worth is estimated at $250 million.

43. Jessica Biel - $250 million

Jessica Biel attends the Los Angeles Premiere FYC Event for Hulu's Candy at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 3rd March 1982

3rd March 1982 Age : 40 years old (as of 2022)

: 40 years old (as of 2022) Profession: Actress and model

Jessica Biel began her journey to stardom as a vocalist. She gained recognition after being featured playing the role of Mary Camden in the drama series 7th Heaven which started in 1996 and ran for ten years. Her roles in the series earned her an award for the Young Artist of Award. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she is worth $250 million.

44. Jet Li - $250 million

Jet Li arrives for the Premiere Of Disney's Mulan held at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 26th April 1963

26th April 1963 Age : 59 years old (as of 2022)

: 59 years old (as of 2022) Profession: Actor and film producer

Jet Li started his profession as a martial arts superstar in China, and his unrivalled abilities were shown in the films he acted in. He gained international recognition after appearing in the American Buddy Cop Action Drama Lethal Weapon 4. His current net worth is $250 million.

45. John Travolta - $250 million

Date of birth : 18th February 1954

: 18th February 1954 Age : 68 years old (as of 2022)

: 68 years old (as of 2022) Profession: Actor and film producer

John Travolta became famous after being cast in the sitcom Welcome Back Kotter, which ran from 1975 to 1979. He proceeded to make box office successes in the four subsequent movies starting with Carie and Saturday Night Fever. After that, his career was stunted until 1990, when he was featured in Pulp Fiction in 1994. He has an estimated $250 million net worth.

46. Julia Louis-Dreyfus - $250 million

Date of birth : 13th January 1961

: 13th January 1961 Age : 61 years (as of 2022)

: 61 years (as of 2022) Profession: Actress

With an estimated net worth of $250 million, Louis-Dreyfus is one of the most award-winning actresses in Hollywood. She had her breakthrough in playing the role of Elaine Benes on Seinfield, one of the most commercially successful sitcoms. She was named among the world's 100 most influential people in 2016.

47. Julia Roberts - $250 million

Julia Roberts attends the screening of Armageddon Time during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals. Photo: Mike Marsland

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 28th October 1967

28th October 1967 Age : 55 years (as of 2022)

: 55 years (as of 2022) Profession: Actress

Julia Roberts is a versatile actress known to have featured in films of different genres ranging from thrillers to action movies and romantic comedies to drama. She has received several awards, including Academy Awards and three Golden Globe Awards. She was among the highest-paid actresses in the world during the 1990s and is worth $250 million.

48. Kevin Costner - $250 million

Kevin Costner attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Photo: Karwai Tang

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 18th January 1955

18th January 1955 Age : 67 years (as of 2022)

: 67 years (as of 2022) Profession: Actor, film producer, and director

Kevin Costner became prominent in the movie industry following his roles in the 1987 movies, Untouchable and No Way Out. He has received two Academy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. Kevin's net worth is estimated at $250 million.

49. Michelle Pfeiffer - $250 million

Date of birth: 29th April 1958

29th April 1958 Age : 64 years (as of 2022)

: 64 years (as of 2022) Profession: Actress

Michelle Marie Pfeiffer is among the most prolific and highest-paid actresses of the 1980s and 1990s. Her career, which started in 1978, has spanned about four decades. Her movie roles have earned her many awards and nominations. She has eight Golden Globe Awards nominations and is worth $250 million.

50. Morgan Freeman - $250 million

Morgan Freeman presents onstage at the AFI Awards Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 1st June 1937

1st June 1937 Age : 85 years old (as of 2022)

: 85 years old (as of 2022) Profession: Actor, producer, director, and narrator

Morgan Freeman is a distinguished actor who has taken up roles in diverse movie genres. His most striking attribute is his voice which has differentiated him as a good narrator. He is a well-awarded actor, having won an Academy Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Golden Globe Award. His net worth is estimated at $250 million.

The list of the richest actor might be somewhat surprising because most of the most popular actors may not make it to the top of the list. This is because many actors and actresses at the top of the list made their wealth from other sources far from the entertainment industry.

READ ALSO: Top 30 South African ladies' hair cut styles for 2022 | Find out what's hot!

Briefly.co.za shared some haircut styles for ladies to help your inspiration. Truly, short hair is simple and can reduce the weekly time needed for hair grooming.

South African ladies' haircuts are among the best haircuts worldwide. Therefore, check out the post to find ideas for your next cut.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News