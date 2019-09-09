Hlengiwe Mhlaba is a celebrated South African gospel singer famous for her Dwala Lami album. Her style of singing and quality of music inspires one to become more attached to Christ. Her beginnings were humble, but her latter days have been significantly flourishing. She was a teacher before becoming a household name. Interestingly, the minister of Christ and musician has never been married. Here is everything that you need to know about Hlengiwe.

Hlengiwe Mhlaba was born in KwaMAshu in KwaZulu-Natal. She began singing at a very young age when she gave her life to Christ. She continued to sing in her teen years and during her adult life. Her consistency earned her an audience in KZN and Swaziland, especially among crusade and churchgoers. As the years went by, her followers and fans grew in large numbers. Her biography reveals how she became a household name.

Hlengiwe Mhlaba's biography

Mhlaba's biography is a testimony of faith in action. It is a story from grass to grace. She went from being a humble start as a teacher and a singer in crusades to one of the greatest gospel artists in South Africa. She has released more than five hit songs that have had a good reception in the market. Also, under her name, she has more than three albums that performed well in the market.

How old is Hlengiwe Mhlaba?

The celebrated gospel artist was born in Kwazulu Natal in 1973. This makes Hlengiwe Mhlaba's age 48 years old as of January 2022. When compared with Dladla Mshunqisi's age, Mhlaba is slightly older. However, her voice, art, and ministry are still refreshing.

Where is Hlengiwe Mhlaba from?

She hails from KwaMAshu in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. Therefore, she is a South African national.

Is Hlengiwe Mhlaba married?

Mhlaba has never had a man or been in any marriage before. She, however, opted to wear a ring on her finger to scare away men who might have bad intentions for her.

According to her, when many men spot the ring on her finger, they tend to walk away. She also says that most men pursue her for her wealth; cars, money and fame. After her golden goose laid eggs, men suddenly began to show interest in her which was not the case when she was still a teacher. She explained,

I call the ring a ‘stop-nonsense.’ When most men see it, they turn away. A lot of them come for my money, cars and fame. Otherwise, how do you explain this sudden interest? When I was a teacher, nobody wanted me, but now that I am doing well, people want to marry me.

However, she would like to get married if the right man comes her way. She said,

But, I have not met the right person with the right motives. Also, I am too busy to even think about marriage.

Hlengiwe Mhlaba's songs

Hlengiwe's songs are beautiful compositions that educate, entertain and preach. People sometimes confuse her songs with Hlengiwe Ntombelasa's gospel songs, whose contemporary gospel singing style is also wonderful. However, the South African gospel music magnet, Mhlaba, is unique in delivery and overall art.

Hlengiwe Mhlaba's Remember Me is one of her most-loved hits. Nonetheless, these are other songs you could check out:

Ziyamazi Umelusi

Living Waters

You Are Alpha

Uyalalela

When I remember

Sewakhile

Rock of ages

He Lifted Me

Umthokozisi

Izigi

Anybody

Joy

How I love Jesus

It’s Me

He Gives Me Power

in the middle of the night

Abba Baba

Unamandla

Yebo Nkosi

Hlengiwe Mhlaba's albums

Hlengiwe Mhlaba's albums have been a hit on many fronts. They include:

Dwala Lami , released in 2005

, released in 2005 Hlala Kuye, released in 2009

released in 2009 Laphalala Igazi, released in 2011

released in 2011 Abba Baba, released in 2012

released in 2012 Esandleni Somusa, released in 2013

released in 2013 Blessings, released in 2016

released in 2016 Edwaleni, released in 2017

released in 2017 Sthandwa Sami, released in 2017

released in 2017 Greatest Hits, released in 2017

Hlengiwe Mhlaba's labels

Hlengiwe has so far worked with the following record labels:

PARADISE

Universal Music (Pty) Ltd.

EMI South Africa

CCA

Mhlaba Music and Entertainment CC

Hlengiwe Mhlaba's nominations and awards

Her presence in the music industry has been a culmination of awards and accolades for her gift. She is touching lives through her craft and has been awarded for her impact in the Gospel industry. This list of nominations and awards reflects her success as an artist.

Dwala Lami album sold over 200,000 copies - Multi-platinum.

album sold over 200,000 copies - Multi-platinum. Jesu Uyalalela was sold in excess of 200,000 copies - Multi-platinum.

was sold in excess of 200,000 copies - Multi-platinum. Blessings (Izibusiso) sold over 200,000 copies - Multi-platinum.

sold over 200,000 copies - Multi-platinum. Live at the Durban Play House was sold in excess of 300,000 copies - Multi-platinum.

Hlala Kuye sold in excess of 100 000 copies - Double-platinum AWARDS.

sold in excess of 100 000 copies - Double-platinum AWARDS. 13TH SAMA - Nominated.

14TH SAMA - She won in the category of the Best Contemporary Gospel.

1ST Crown Gospel Awards - She won the Best traditional gospel Award.

2nd Crown Gospel Award - She won, courtesy of Dwala Lami, in the best Classic of all time.

in the best Classic of all time. 3rd Crown - She was nominated for one of her best songs, Mhhlekazi, in the Classic of all time category.

Hlengiwe Mhlaba's Instagram

Hlegiwe is passionate about touching lives through her music. She uses her social media to connect with her fans and inspire them through her ministry. On Instagram, she enjoys an audience of more than 23,000 followers.

Hlengiwe Mhlaba's accident

In September 2019, Hlengiwe got involved in an accident after losing control of her car. She was driving to a show that was to be held in Mpumalanga. She was driving her Mercedes-Benz GL 320 CDI when she lost it. Fortunately, the star only suffered minor injuries.

The accident occurred in Melmoth, Northern KwaZulu-Natal. According to the singer's spokesperson, her car rolled when she attempted to avoid an oncoming vehicle driving towards her. Hlengiwe sustained severe internal injuries and was hospitalized in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal.

The singer said that she was alive because of prayers and the grace of God. She has been involved in three accidents so far this year.

Hlengiwe Mhlaba's latest news

In January 2021, a rumour spread on social media about Hlengiwe Mhlaba's death. A DJ from a local radio station in KwaZulu-Natal shared the news on his Facebook page. Hlengiwe and her family and friends received phone calls from people mourning the star's death following the post.

However, her publicist, Nkuleleko Khanyi, refuted the claims confirming that she had spoken to the singer and was okay. Hlengiwe Mhlaba also took to her Instagram account to confirm that she was saddened by the rumour, affirming that she was alive. She also urged social media users to be sensitive to families before posting a sensitive issue on social media.

Hlengiwe Mhalaba is not an ordinary gospel artist. She is talented, filled with grace and most importantly, protected by prayers. Her songs teach, preach and entertain. She has stuck to her roots, and people love her for it.

Source: Briefly News