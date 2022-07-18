Who is Sir Trill? Age, wife, height, education, songs, profiles, net worth

Many artists make it into the mainstream music industry after being signed under prestigious record labels. Well, this is not true for Sir Trill. He is a man who has put in work and talent and has taken charge of his growth through marketing and collaborating with top artists. Trill is an Ampiano star who continues to blow us away with his music and style. So what is Sir Trill's real name? What recent controversy was he involved in?

There's very little known about Sir Trill's personal life. However, it is evident from his music the sheer passion he has for his career. The world of music has moved him since he was only a little boy, and he is now living his dream of being a musician. So, how old is Sir Trill in 2022 and how much is he worth?

Sir Trill's profiles

Name Sir Trill Date of birth between 1996-1999 Age between 22-25 Place of birth Badplaas, Mpumalanga, South Africa Height 5 feet 9 inches Weight 75 kgs Nationality South African Religion Christian Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Thulisile Ndima Home town Badplaas, Mpumalanga Associated acts DJ Maphorisa, Tyler ICU, etc. Education University of Johannesburg Songs Injabulo, Yini Sdakwa, Uyalazi piano, Samsokolo Social media Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

How old is Sir Trill?

The talented South African singer is estimated to be born between 1996 and 1999. Unfortunately, his exact date of birth is not known. However, Sir Trill's age is assumed to be between 22- 25 years.

Who are Sir Trill's family? Unfortunately, his family information and a lot about him is unknown; we do, however, know he has both parents, siblings and even cousins. But unfortunately, they remain a mystery.

Education

He completed his education at the University of Johannesburg. As a child, he was drawn to music and was heavily inspired by rappers and singers.

Sir Trill's career

He is a very talented and well-liked musician. Once he graduated from the University of Johannesburg and threw himself into his music, his fan base skyrocketed.

Early musical pursuits

The talented singer began having a passion for music at a tender age. Despite being enamoured by music since he was small, he only began composing music while in university, which is a major feat.

Sir Trill's songs

As he was still growing as an artist, he did many collaborations with artists like; DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU. A few of his well-known songs include;

Injabulo

Yini Sdakwa

Uyalazi piano

Samsokolo

John Wick

He has been honoured to perform his upbeat music in several live shows and high-end music concerts. As a result of his thrilling performances, he gained a huge fan following in a really short time. He is also known for promoting his upcoming albums and singles through social media handles.

Which record label is Sir Trill signed to?

He is a one-in-a-million artist who consistently made it to the top without being signed to any record label. Fortunately, after all this work, his music has overtaken the country as his fame continues to skyrocket.

Sir Trill's girlfriend

He has no wife; however he has been in a long-term relationship with Thulisile Ndima for six years. A prolific blogger, MM, took to social media to accuse him of being unfaithful to his girlfriend with Nkosazana Daughter.

Sir Trill's net worth

According to newsunzip.com, he has an estimated net worth of $4-5 million USD. His earnings come from his thriving social media and music career.

Contacts

Sir Trill is an artist, composer, producer and songwriter who is available on all his social media accounts and on WhatsApp.

The links to all of his social media pages are in the summary above.

WhatsApp contacts - +27714307744

Phone contacts - 0764533727 (Strictly for bookings)

Physical stats

The Amapiano star is also a fashion enthusiast and carries a funky but fresh style in how he dresses, not forgetting his signature side hat. Sir Trill's height is 5'9", and he weighs 75kgs.

The controversy around the Ghost album

He has kept his fans waiting on the release of a highly anticipated album, Ghost. He took to his social media to reveal that some people were doing their best to get him cancelled so that he could sign his music rights to them.

Sir Trill updated his tattoos by getting a Ghost tatted on his arm in May to keep fans on edge. However, he ended up not releasing the album and explained the reason behind it as shown below;

Sir Trill is a man full of mystery, from his age to his actual birth year, his family and his life in totality. So it makes sense why he would name his most recent album Ghost. Do you believe there is a conspiracy to get him to sign away his music rights? If so, do you think he should give in?

