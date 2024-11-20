Who is Sneako? Age and full biography of the Internet star

Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy, aka Sneako, is currently one of the most controversial social media influencers with bans across various platforms. Despite the criticism, his thought-provoking content has earned him loyal fans who want to learn about Sneako's age and background.

Nico was raised in a mixed-race Catholic household in New York City. He started showing interest in social media and content creation at Sneako's young age. He launched his online career as a teenager in 2013 and has since gained and lost millions of followers due to his conservative ideologies.

Sneako's profile summary

Birth name Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy Other names Nico Date of birth September 8, 1998 Age 26 years old in 2024 Birth sign Virgo Place of birth New York City Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Haitian, Filipino, and Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry Religion Muslim Height 6 feet 2 inches (1.89 m/189 cm) Weight Approx. 77 kgs (169 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Siblings Two, including Vincent and Julie Profession Content creator, internet influencer Years active 2013 to date Social media X (Twitter) Rumble Kick

Sneako's age

The former YouTube star is 26 years old as of 2024. He was born on September 8, 1998, and his zodiac sign is Virgo.

Who is Sneako?

Sneako, real name Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy, is an American internet personality and content creator. He gained popularity through his YouTube channel, where he initially uploaded gameplay commentary videos.

He started uploading in April 2013. His first content was related to Call of Duty and the video game Black Ops 2 before he went viral in 2015 with a vlog titled How People View You. Sneako later transitioned to creating motivational content and sociopolitical commentary and gained popularity with his One Minute Podcast.

The influencer is known for his thought-provoking videos, such as Would You Say the N-Word for 1 Dollar, Women and Men Aren't Equal, and Is It Okay to Be Fat? He has worked with several celebrities and influencers, including Mr. Beast, Kanye West, Jake Paul, Rice Gum, and Adin Ross.

Where is Sneako from?

The internet personality was born and raised in New York City, New York, United States. He currently resides in Miami, Florida.

Sneako's religion

Sneako currently follows the Islamic region after announcing his conversion in early 2023. He was raised in a Christian household that followed the Catholic faith.

The Rumble streamer explained the reason for his conversion in an April 2023 post on X (Twitter). His criticism of Catholics drew mixed reactions, with some calling his reasoning blasphemous. He said in part,

Islam and Christianity have a lot in common. I would say that the major difference is there is some weird stuff in Catholicism.

Sneako's parents

The YouTuber's father is originally from Haiti. He lived in France for a while before relocating to the United States. Sneako's mother was born and raised in the Philippines.

The influencer was raised alongside his two siblings including his younger brother Vincent and his sister Julie. Sneako and Vincent run a streetwear brand called Quality Clothing.

Sneako's girlfriend

Nicolas has not been linked to anyone as of November 2024. His most recent public relationship was with Miami-based TikTok star Maya Katyal in late 2023.

The streamer has dated several women before, including Lily Fofana, Maria Morales, Xena, and Maria Elizondo. Model Lily Fofana and Sneako's relationship drew significant attention in 2021 when he revealed that they were in an open relationship.

Sneako's controversies and feuds

Sneako has been involved in several controversies due to his unfiltered opinions. He has previously been accused of spreading conspiracy theories and misinformation about the 2020 US elections and the COVID-19 vaccines.

He has also come under fire for some of his comments that are considered misogynistic and transphobic. Sneako's YouTube was suspended in October 2022 and reinstated in October 2024 before being terminated again within 24 hours.

Sneako uploads content on Rumble and X (Twitter). He streams on Kick after being permanently banned on Twitch.

The influencer has also been involved in a number of feuds. Sneako and YouTuber MoistCr1TiKaL started beefing when Sneako made derogatory comments about MoistCr1TiKaL's girlfriend.

Sneako has also feuded with Andrew Tate, Mr Beast, and Youtuber Destiny. Sneako and Mr Beast had a falling out due to creative differences when he worked with Jimmy for a short period in 2018.

Sean Strickland and Sneako fight

Sneako and MMA fighter Sean Strickland had a notable confrontation during a sparring session at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas in February 2024. Initially, Strickland lightly sparred with Sneako, but things escalated when Strickland began landing powerful punches, visibly hurting the streamer.

The session ended with Sneako suffering a bloody nose. While appearing on Champ a few weeks later, the streamer shared what he thought of Sean's fighting, saying,

I think he's a perpetually angry person – He is the type of guy who, if he weren't fighting, would probably be in jail...He's the type of person without the UFC like it would be so bad – He likes to hurt people – He is very close to being a serial killer.

Sneako's net worth

The internet influencer revealed that he was worth around $1 million while appearing on the Ahmad Mahmood Show in February 2023. Despite being banned from YouTube, he still earns from Rumble and Kick.

FAQs

Is Sneako Black? Sneako's ethnicity is mixed. The internet star has Filipino heritage from his mother's side of the family and mixed Haitian-Ashkenazi Jewish roots from his father's side of the family.

At Sneako's age of only 26, he has undergone significant transformation to become a polarizing figure. His influence on social media has yet to end despite bans from several platforms.

