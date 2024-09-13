David Laid's height, age, girlfriend, biography: All you need to know

One of the young social media personalities and fitness influencers is David Laid. He shot into the limelight through platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. With a massive following and collaborations with other celebrities, details about David Laid's height, weight, and background have piqued most followers' interest.

Fitness model and bodybuilder David Laid. Photo: @davidlaid on Facebook (modified by author)

David Laid is famous among fitness enthusiasts. His transformative journey has inspired millions of people globally. He began sharing his journey on YouTube over a decade ago and wows his followers with his amazing body. He is also a New York-based model who does freelance modelling gigs.

Profile summary

Full name David Laid Gender Male Date of birth 29 January 1998 Age 26 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Estonia Nationality Estonian Current residence Atlantic City, New Jersey, United States of America Weight 198 lbs (90 kg) Body measurement in inches 41-30-31 Body measurement in centimetres 105-78-80 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Julia Jackson Mother Nino Profession Bodybuilder, fitness model, and influencer Net worth $2 million - $3 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter) YouTube

What is David Laid's height?

The social media influencer is six feet two inches tall, an equivalent of 188 centimetres. David Laid's weight is 90 kilograms, translating to 198 pounds.

Background information

The Estonian-American fitness model and bodybuilder was born in Estonia, making David Laid's nationality an Estonian. He has two brothers, though their names are not public knowledge.

David Laid's family went through some challenging times as he lost his father when he was three. During an interview with Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk, he said:

My father actually passed away when I was three. It was an unfortunate accident.

After losing his father, the social media personality, his mother, Nino, and his younger siblings relocated to the United States for entrepreneurial reasons. They settled in Atlantic City, New Jersey, where David's career started.

Facts about David Laid. Photo: @davidlaid (modified by author)

How old is David Laid?

David Laid's age is 26 in 2024. According to his profile on Greatest Physiques, he was born on 29 January 1998.

What happened to David Laid?

He suffered intensified bullying when he was young. At 14, he went through a diagnosis where it was discovered that he had scoliosis, a disorder that causes an abnormal curvature of the spine.

How did David Laid get so famous?

David's journey to stardom began when he started sharing coaching programs and videos of his workouts on social media platforms. After his scoliosis diagnosis, the medical advice he got led him to focus on fitness training.

Fitness instructor David Laid. Photo: @davidlaid on Facebook (modified by author)

He watched several YouTube videos about weight training and diet as part of his concerted efforts. His interest in strength training was integral to his transformation to achieve his dream physique.

The principles that helped him in his journey to transformation became what he documented and began to share with his followers. Many in a similar situation have identified with his struggles with anorexia, weight gain, and mental health, making him a voice among fitness and wellness enthusiasts, and famous bodybuilders.

How did David Laid become a Gymshark athlete?

He became a creative director for the brand after Ben Francis, CEO and founder of Gymshark, reached out to him. As published in The Real Bulletin, David said the following:

When the guys at Gymshark said to me ‘do you want to come and be responsible for resurrecting our heritage for lifting, strength and conditioning’, it took me about under a second to decide. Gymshark is the lifting brand, one that has been a massive part of my life, so I couldn’t think of a better group of people to work with as Creative Director, Lifting.

Is David Laid's body natural?

The fitness trainer often denies using steroids and claims that he grew his body naturally. In a YouTube video he shared where he clarified the issue, he noted that when he started researching bodybuilding techniques, he understood the effects of using steroids. In his words, he said:

They build muscles, they make you stronger, all that which is obviously thgibgs that anyone would want. But there's side effect too. It just messes with your endocrine system and for me just ended not being worth it at any point really.

To further support his claims, he has undergone drug testing and shared his results on his social media handles. He has also shared his workout routines and nutrition plans, consistent with natural fitness practices.

Who is David Laid's girlfriend?

He is reportedly dating Julia Jackson, a social media influencer and content creator. The lovebirds allegedly started dating in 2000. Though they keep their relationship low-key, she has created content with David several times, appearing in some of his workout videos.

David Laid's net worth

According to Sportskeeda and GorillaOverview, the body fitness trainer's net worth is between $2 million and $3 million. He made this from his growing social media posts, training programs, and brand endorsements.

David during one of his workout sessions. Photo: @davidlaid on Facebook (modified by author)

How much does David Laid earn?

While it is not explicitly stated how much the Estonian-American fitness model and bodybuilder earns based on his contract with Gymshark, a previous post on Forbes Magazine noted that fitness influencers could earn over $100,000 annually.

Frequently asked questions

Since David shot into the limelight, his life has been under media scrutiny. Among several questions that searchers often ask are these and the best answers given:

How tall is David Laid? The social media influencer is six feet two inches tall.

The social media influencer is six feet two inches tall. When is David Laid's birthday? He celebrates his birth date every 29 January.

He celebrates his birth date every 29 January. What is David Laid's arm size? It is controversial due to his consistent workout routine.

It is controversial due to his consistent workout routine. How many times does David Laid go to the gym? He reportedly visits the gym six times a week and trains for two hours per session.

David Laid's height and weight have significantly transformed since he devoted himself to improving his bodybuild. He found inspiration in a health challenge and has become a leading voice among fitness enthusiasts globally.

