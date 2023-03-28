How old is Jeremy Hutchins? All about the YouTuber and content creator

Jeremy Hutchins is a decorated American YouTuber, social media content creator and influencer. He is famously known for his lip-syncs and dance challenges on social media platforms, especially on TikTok and YouTube. How old is he?

Jeremy took his position in digital content creation and gained a massive following by collaborating with other creators. His consistency and the authenticity of his content have made the numbers balloon. Here is everything you ought to know about him.

Jeremy Hutchins' profile summary and bio

Full name Jeremy Hutchins Gender Male Date of birth 19th April 2003 Age 19 years (as of March 2023) Birthday 19th April Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Cleveland, Ohio, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (White and Asian) Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 178 cm or 5'8" Weight 62 kg or 137 lbs Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Alma mater Shasta High School Occupation YouTuber, social media influencer Parents Steve Hutchins and Elza Social media Instagram TikTok YouTube

How old is Jeremy Hutchins today?

As of March 2023, Jeremy Hutchins' age is 19 years. He was born on 19th April 2003 in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, as the only child to Elza and Steve Hutchins. He is of mixed ethnicity since his father is Asian.

Jeremy Hutchins' sister

Jeremy's father, DD Hutchins, is a businessman. Although he is their only child, he grew up with his cousins and friends in Ohio.

Education

Hutchins completed his high education at Shatsa High School in Ohio, USA. He allegedly enrolled at a private university in Ohio, where he is currently pursuing his A levels.

Jeremy Hutchins' career

Jeremy has secured his spot as an influencer on social media platforms like YouTube, TikTok and Instagram. He developed an interest in dancing at a tender age, and his passion prompted him to share his talent online. Hutchings started his TikTok account when he was 13, and his dance videos amassed millions of likes and views from fans. He has garnered over 10.6 million followers on TikTok.

Hutchins shared his first YouTube video titled, Try Not To Laugh Challenge, in 2018. It was one of his most popular videos during his first months as a YouTuber, and five years later, the video garnered over 348,000 views. He has continued sharing content on the platform and diversified the content genre; he shares lifestyle vlogs, prank videos and challenges. He also collaborates with other creators like Ben Azelart and Brent Rivera.

Jeremy Hutchins' YouTube channel has over 6.46 million subscribers.

Instagram

Hutchins is also popular on Instagram, where he shares snippets of his life. He also shares short and funny clips on the platform and enjoys an audience of over 2.4 million followers. His fanbase is famously known as the #HutchGang.

Jeremy Hutchins' girlfriend

Despite his fame and the incredible numbers he commands, Hutchins prefers keeping details about his romantic life private. He was rumoured to have dated Celia Braud, Katie Sigmond and Ashley Newman. He is speculated to be single.

He often shares photos with his best friend, Lexi Rivera; hence, she is often mistaken for his lover.

Jeremy Hutchins' height

He is 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs 62 kg. His light brown hair and blue eyes complement his moderately masculine physique.

Jeremy Hutchins' net worth

Hutchins does not publicly discuss how much he earns from his internet personality and social media influencer career. According to sources, he could be worth between $2 and $10 million.

Quick facts about Jeremy Hutchins

These random facts about Jeremy paint a better picture of the talented YouTuber:

Jeremy has Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). In one of his YouTube videos, he revealed that suffering from ADHD is the reason he fidgets so much.

He was a karate kid who won trophies and a black belt.

He enjoys playing video games in his free time, and his favourite game is Fortnite.

According to the photos he shared on his Instagram account, he underwent surgery in 2018, which was successful.

He used to stutter when he was younger and had to go through speech correction classes to fix the issue.

He has a pet cat called Pepper.

Besides addressing Jeremy Hutchins' age, these details keep you up to speed on his rise to stardom. He shares snippets of his life on his social media platforms.

