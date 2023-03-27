Who is Eiza González’s sibling? Meet Yulen González Reyna

Eiza González is currently one of the most sought-after Mexican actresses in Hollywood, thanks to her outstanding acting skills. She has also become a person of interest in the international press due to her love life, which is linked to fellow actors like Jason Momoa. However, few people know that the actress has an older brother called Yulen González Reyna.

Yulen González Reyna is best known as Eiza González’s older brother. Photo: @glendareyna on Instagram (Modified by author)

Yulen González Reyna is the only known brother of talented actress Eiza González. But unlike his sister, he enjoys living a quiet life away from the public eye. It might explain the many searchers for “Does Eiza Gonzalez have siblings?”

Yulen González Reyna’s profile and bio summary

Famous as Eiza González’s older brother Full name Yulen Valladares Year of birth May 1978 Place of birth Mexico Age 44 years (as of March 2023) Profession Businessman Nationality Mexican Mother Glenda Reyna Sister Eiza González Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Alex Cesta Son Luca Instagram yulenv

Yulen González Reyna’s age

Yulen González Reyna is the first born of yesteryear Mexican model Glenda Reyna. Photo: @glendareyna on Instagram (Modified by author)

He was born in May 1978 in Mexico as Yulen Valladares and is 44 years old as of March 2023.

How old is Eiza Gonzalez?

Eiza is 33 years of age as of March 2023. She was born on 30 January 1990, in Caborca, Sonora, Mexico, to Glenda and Carlos González, who tragically lost his life in 2002 in a fatal car accident.

Yulen González Reyna’s parents

Since Yulen does not share the same surname with his sister Eiza, he is argued to be the actress’ half-brother. However, it is known that they share the same mother, the Mexican model, Glenda Reyna.

Yulen González Reyna’s ethnicity

According to most of Yulen González Reyna’s profiles, Valladares is of Mexican ethnicity and nationality.

Is Eiza Gonzalez Mexican?

She was born in Mexico and holds Mexican nationality and ethnicity. She also speaks Spanish as her first language and English.

Yulen González Reyna’s career

Unlike his mother and his younger sister, Valladares has not pursued a showbiz career. Instead, he is reported to be a successful businessman.

Yulen González Reyna’s net worth

Unfortunately, there is no official information about this businessman’s net worth. However, his sister’s net worth is known. How rich is Eiza Gonzalez? Her net worth is valued at $5 million in 2023.

Yulen González Reyna’s wife

The low-key celebrity was once married to Norah Ayala, with whom he had a son named Luca. Unfortunately, their marriage did not work out and they divorced. Soon after, he was rumored to be dating Alejandra Cesta, despite there being little information about their love story.

In early 2020, Valladares was rumored to be dating Alex Cesta. Reyna has often boasted online about Alex’s great relationship with Valladares’ son Luca.

Yulen González Reyna’s Instagram

His Instagram account goes by his name Yulen Valladares. However, the account is private, indicating his quest to live a low-key life. The only known photos of Valladares are those shared by his sister and mother.

Yulen González Reyna’s height

Valladares is believed to be of average height, since his height and weight have not been disclosed to the public.

How tall is Eiza González?

She stands tall at 5 feet 8 inches, approximately 1.73 m, and weighs about 127 lbs, which is about 58 kg.

Yulen González Reyna, also known as Yulen Valladares, is best known as the older brother of Eiza González. He lives away from the spotlight, explaining why little is known about him, except for his strong bond with his sister Eiza González.

