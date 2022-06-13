20 famous black male models in the world in 2022: Top black male models

While the modelling industry has become more diverse over the years, statistically proven white models still dominate. But there are black male models who have made their way to being the face of some of the biggest brands in the world in 2022. So, who are these high fashion black male models? Find out below in this article.

The famous black male models play a vital role in changing how the world sees people of colour while defying European beauty standards.

Source: UGC

The famous black male models play a vital role in changing how the world sees people of colour while defying European beauty standards. They have it all, from their pretty faces to perfectly sculpted bodies, and the most would agree they are the hottest in the world. See the list below.

Top 20 black male models

This list of black handsome men includes entertainers, actors, athletes, and musicians, among other professionals. These gorgeous dark skinned male models are the whole package with abs, ambition, and talent. Feast your eyes right here.

1. Broderick Hunter

Hunter is one of the famous black male models in 2022. He began his modelling career in 2011 when he was asked to model for a photo shoot. Broderick has worked with major designer houses like Ralph Lauren. He has also been acting, one of his roles being in an episode of the HBO series Insecure.

2. Adonis Bosso

He was signed on the spot the same day he escorted his girlfriend to an agency.

Source: Getty Images

Bosso was born in Ivory before relocating to Montreal to progress his career. He was signed on the spot the same day he escorted his girlfriend to an agency. He has worked for major brands such as Levis, H&M, Gap Inc, and the Banana Republic. He has even modelled for luxury brands like Dolce & Gabbana.

3. Staniel Ferreira

Staniel was born in Guinea Bissau and worked for Vision Los Angeles Agency. It took him close to five years to get signed to an agency, and since then, he has never looked back. His breakthrough was when he booked a gig for the Lady Gaga campaign. He has also been seen in Paper and King Kong Magazine and hit runways for The Blonds, Carlos Campos and Rideau.

4. Victor Ndigwe

Born Victor Ogonna Ndigwe, he is a Nigerian model and the first in the country to make an appearance at the fashion weeks in Paris, Milan and London. He is not only working with agencies in Africa but also in America and across Europe. He has worked with leading agencies such as Elite Milan in Italy and Elite Spain in Spain.

5. Corey Baptiste

Corey Baptiste got into professional modelling when he was 19 years old. One of the major deals he signed was with DKNY. He has since worked with Banana Republic, Ralph Lauren, and Benetton. The star is one of the most sought-after black models.

6. Sacha M'Baye

Sacha is a French fashion model who hails from Senegal. He has modelled for American Eagle, Gap, Espirit, Forever 21, H&M, Moschino, Dolce and Gabbana, Calvin Klein, and Tommy Hilfiger, to name a few. Although his modelling career continues to thrive, he was not wholly moved with simply using his looks for his career. Thus, he ventured into sports, where he is a semi-professional footballer.

7. Shaun Ross

He is known for working in the fashion industry as the first professional male model with the congenital disorder albinism.

Source: Getty Images

Shaun is an American model, recording artist and actor. He is known for working in the fashion industry as the first professional male model with the congenital disorder albinism. Since the start of his career, he has worked for many high-end brands such as Alexander McQueen, Givenchy, GQ, and more. In addition, he teamed up with designer Nina Athanasiou for the In My Skin clothing line to bring awareness to albinism.

8. Terrence Telle

Terrence is a famous black male model in Italy. He was discovered on Facebook and has gone on to become of Italy's most famous models. Telle has become a staple at Milan's Fashion Week, where he has walked the runway for Giorgio Armani and Versace. He has also modelled for Tommy Hilfiger and H&M.

9. Ronald Epps

Ronald Epp is fast becoming a brand ambassador for many famous brands.

Source: Getty Images

Epps is an American fashion model and a past contestant on America's Next Top Model. He is currently signed to Wilhemina and has led campaigns for brands like Balmain and River Island. He has also graced the pages of publications such as Flaunt, Hercules, and GQ Style Germany.

10. Cleo Anthony

Cleo is mainly recognized as an actor, although he began as a model. Originally an athlete, Cleo was homeless before being discovered on Miami Beach. He signed a modelling contract with Irene Marie Models before beginning his acting career in 2003. He has been cast as one of the three males leads in Spike Lee's Netflix series She's Gotta Have It.

11. Tyson Beckford

He is undoubtedly the most famous black male supermodel of all time, scoring lucrative contracts similar to those of his female counterparts.

Source: Getty Images

Who is the most famous Black male model? Tyson Beckford is undoubtedly one of the most famous black male supermodels, scoring lucrative contracts similar to those of his female counterparts. He has achieved much for his age since he started bagging significant contracts in the 1990s. As an actor, he has had minor roles in numerous films and TV shows. Besides, he has been in music videos for Mariah Carey, Toni Braxton, Ludacris and The Notorious BIG.

12. Keith Powers

He walked in Milan's 2014 Men's Fashion Week for Calvin Klein and models for ads in Sketchers, JCPenney, and Sears.

Source: Getty Images

Keith is a young American model best recognized more for his acting roles. After signing with Wilhelmina Agency, the actor started booking some big gigs. He walked in Milan's 2014 Men's Fashion Week for Calvin Klein and models for ads in Sketchers, JCPenney, and Sears.

13. David Agbodji

David Agbodji is a Togolese-American model who has worked with over eight modelling agencies in New York, Paris, Milan, London, Barcelona, and Toronto, among other cities. He has worn designs by Louis Vuitton, Hugo Boss, Vivienne Westwood, D&G, and Hermes and appeared in advertising for Barney's, Banana Republic and Express. He was passionate about art classes before fully committing to modelling in 2008.

14. Nathan Owens

Nathan made a name for himself by being featured in a fragrance campaign for Polo Ralph Lauren Big Pony.

Source: Getty Images

Owens is best known for his portrayal of Cameron Davis on Days of Our Lives. However, the supermodel has appeared in several issues of GQ and print campaigns for the Gap, Polo, Izod, and Sperry. In addition, Nathan made a name for himself by being featured in a fragrance campaign for Polo Ralph Lauren Big Pony.

15. Armando Cabral

He runs his eponymous shoe brand.

Source: Getty Images

Cabral is a man with over 16 years of experience as a model. He has been the face of Benetton and an Alexander Wang/Puma collection. While he might currently be recognized for his own fastly growing fashion brand, he first became known as a European fashion model. He also runs his eponymous shoe brand.

16. Luka Sabbat

He walked in Kanye West's fashion show for Yeezy Season 1.

Source: Getty Images

Who is the most handsome male model? Luka is an American model and cultural influencer who has worked with Warren Lotas, Hugo Boss, and Dolce & Gabbana. He is regarded as the most handsome. He was raised in the fashion industry, where his father was a designer, and his mother was a stylist for brands like Dior. He walked in Kanye West's fashion show for Yeezy Season 1.

17. Valentine Rontez

Rontez has faced the challenges of being a black model in America.

Source: Getty Images

Rontez has been in the modelling industry for years and has seen the challenges of being a black model in America. Despite that, he has collaborated with major brands such as Ralph Lauren, Nautica, Philipp Plein, Balmain, and Versace. Besides, he has also appeared in V magazine and Elle, among other high-end fashion magazines.

18. Bakay Diaby

Bakay is from Guinea and has walked in shows for Hermes, Michael Kors, Commes des Garcons, Kenzo, Ferragamo, and Marni, among other leading brands. His skin tone has been an added advantage as many companies keep looking for the same for their products. Diaby may be young in the industry, but the energy he brings is immense.

19. Lance Gross

He is best known for his role as Calvin Payne on the TBS sitcom Tyler Perry's House of Payne.

Source: Getty Images

Lance is a Ghanaian American actor, model and photographer. Lance started his modelling career when he first worked for fashion designer Karl Kani. He is one of the male African American models who appeared in music videos for artists such as Mary J. Blige, Rihanna, and Mariah Carey. He is best known for his role as Calvin Payne on the TBS sitcom Tyler Perry's House of Payne.

20. Kofi Siriboe

He is best known for his role as Ralph Angel Bordelon on the television series Queen Sugar.

Source: Getty Images

Nana-Kofi Siriboe is an American actor and model. He is best known for his role as Ralph Angel Bordelon on the television series Queen Sugar. The Los Angeles-born model has been in the modelling industry for about a decade. He has worked hard to ensure he gets the top spot whenever there is a gig.

Who is the most popular black model?

Perhaps the most famous black supermodel, Naomi Campbell, was officially discovered at age 15 while shopping in London, though she had appeared in a Bob Marley music video as a child. After being scouted, she became a top supermodel in the late '80s and '90s and remains a significant figure in the industry today.

Who is the most famous black male model?

Tyson Beckford has been described as one of the most successful black male supermodels of all time. He has achieved fame and huge contracts, similar to the female models that had massive success in the 1990s. He was also the host of both seasons of the Bravo program Make Me a Supermodel.

Above are the 20 famous black male models in the world in 2022. In an industry often criticized for its lack of diversity, these faces shine a bit brighter than the rest. With a mix of good looks and talent, it is practically impossible not to notice their glow.

