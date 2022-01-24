Whether you are done with high school and wonder what institution offers the best courses or are just looking to further your studies, CTU Training Solutions is your best option. The institution has created a reputation for providing the best tertiary training in Mzansi. So, where is the establishment located? How much are the fees? Read on for more details.

CTU College is an award-winning tertiary education provider in South Africa founded in 1987. They offer training solutions for full time and part-time students. According to industry standards, their national qualifications and international vendor-related certifications are updated regularly and pave the road to success for graduates entering future jobs introduced by the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Is CTU training solutions registered?

CTU Training Solutions is registered with the Department of Higher Education and Training as a Private College (2018/FE07/004) and provisionally registered as a private higher education institution (only selected registered campuses) (No 2014/HE07/004)

What does CTU Training Solutions stand for?

The institution was founded to provide quality tertiary education for its students. Their vision is:

To create an exceptional educational experience

Their mission is:

To make a significant contribution in the development of human capital in Southern Africa

Does CTU offer training courses?

The tertiary institution offers short courses and skills development programmes for school leavers or career changers, and the recruits division specialises in the placement of our graduates.

Courses offered

What do CTU colleges offer? The institution has five faculties that offer full-time studies, part-time studies, short courses and Nano programmes, where you study in small bits at a time until you finish your programme. These are the courses offered at each college.

IT Faculty

This college has produced some of the best IT experts in South Africa. The courses offered include:

App Development

UI Design and UX Development

Cloud and Security Professional

Diploma: IT Network Design and Administration

Games development

Software Development

Design Faculty

The design faculty offers the following programmes.

Computer-Aided Draughting and Design

Diploma in Visual Communication

Graphic Design

Higher Certificate in Graphic Design

Business Faculty

These are the courses offered at the college of business:

BBA: Project Management

Generic Management:

Higher Certificate: Management

Project Management

Tourism Management courses

Engineering Faculty

The various engineering programmes offered are:

Civil Engineering (N1-N3)

Civil Engineering (N4-N6)

Electrical Engineering (N1-N3)

Electrical Engineering (N4-N6)

Mechanical Engineering (N1-N3)

Mechanical Engineering (N4-N6)

Humanities Faculty

The college of humanities has the following programmes:

Business Management (N4-N6)

Human Resource Management (N4-N6)

Management Assistant (N4-N6)

Marketing Management (N4-N6)

CTU Training Solutions fees

CTU school fees are to be paid depending on the course you are doing. However, there are other standard fees when joining the institution. There is an administration fee of R1700. This fee covers the student card, the building of an electronic portfolio of evidence (ePoE) and access to the online library and student LMS.

Online Application

You can register now for full time, part-time and corporate courses. You also have an opportunity to learn more about a variety of national qualifications and international vendor-related certifications offered by CTU. To apply, go to the CTU Training Solutions website, key in your details and wait for their reply. Easy as that!

For international students, an application must include:

A letter from the educational institution which will act as Confirmation of Acceptance and which details accommodation arrangements for the candidate.

Evidence of the applicant’s ability to wholly support themselves financially.

A valid return ticket.

Medical insurance and a statement from the applicant’s doctor.

A valid passport with a minimum of thirty days upon completion of the study.

For applicants over 18 years of age, police clearance is required for all previous countries in which they have resided for a year or more.

A letter of consent from the parents will also be necessary for minors.

Learnerships

CTU has over 14 registered ICT learnerships of NQF Level 5 and 6. At CTU, the learnerships best practice is identified as follows:

All training is instructor-led.

Training times are structured according to required notional hours per learnership.

Participants attend training and workplace learning sessions based on an agreed schedule

Various other options can be offered. However, CTU suggests the 6 monthly theoretical sessions and 6 months’ work experience as the best option - depending on accreditation requirements. Learnership groups smaller than 20 will fall into various available programme schedules. Groups larger than 20 are not restricted to specific starting dates, and their plans can be customised according to the client’s needs.

Campuses

The institution has set up various campuses all around Southern Africa. They include:

Gqeberha Campus

CTU Training Solutions Pretoria

CTU Training Solutions Cape Town

Boksburg Campus

Roodepoort Campus

Vereeniging Campus

Stellenbosch Campus

Potchefstroom Campus

Durban Campus

Polokwane Campus

Contact Details

These are the CTU Training Solutions contact details:

Email: enquiry@ctutraining.co.za

enquiry@ctutraining.co.za Telephone no.: 0861 100 395

So there you have it; everything you need to know about CTU Training Solutions. The institution remains one of the most prestigious tertiary education centres in Southern Africa.

