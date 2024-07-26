South African actor Sello Maake Ka Ncube is reportedly leaving the TV show Champions

Viewers of the show are disappointed by the news, saying the star brought the drama to the series

It was previously reported that Sello's character would be written off the show amid his alleged ongoing divorce

Reports of Sello leaving Champions circulate

The local actor Sello Maake Ka Ncube is allegedly leaving the fan favourite TV show Champions. Entertainment commentator Jabu MacDonald shared that the actor would be leaving the show; however, not much was mentioned about his departure and what would happen to his character, Washington.

Divorce drama the reason for Sello's exit?

ZiMoja previously reported that Sello's character would be written off the show. This was when his alleged divorce from Pearl Mbewe Maake kaNcube was still making rounds.

Sello had lost out on an endorsement deal with Budget Insurance and his role on the Mzansi Magic TV series.

A source had reported that this is because the actor had not fully embodied the role as he was expected to. A source was quoted saying:

"He will still get paid until the end of the season, but he is out."

Fans disappointed by Sello's news

Fans are not happy about this, with many saying the star was the show and that it would not have been the same without him.

@hlebhebhe cried:

"Why? Not when it’s now nice."

@FikileVezi expressed:

"Why. They should end the show beause it won't be champions without the legendary sello Maake ka Ncube."

@lesekele_t asked:

"Hawu. Have they at least confirmed if Champions is having a second season after finishing up season one shooting? I'm doubtful kodwa."

@SiloSibanda shared:

"I hope this means the show is being renewed. I will miss him, but if my current favourite soap is renewed, I will take it."

Sello Maake Ka Ncube and Pearl fight

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sello Maake Ka Ncube and his wife, Pearl Mbewe, allegedly had a lovers' tiff at a hotel.

As a result, Pearl Mbewe Maake kaNcube allegedly sustained a black eye and broken lips after the alleged fight.

There are also allegations that the actor felt entrapped in the marriage because Pearl Mbewe is not only his wife but she is also his manager.

