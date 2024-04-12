Championships actor Thato Dithebe announced that he had obtained a Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree

The former House Of Zwide star attended the University of Witwatersrand and is now a qualified engineer

The TV presenter received congratulatory messages from people, and some of his colleagues lauded him

Thato Dithebe has graduated from the University of Witwatersrand. The star shared the wonderful news on his social media pages and received many congratulatory messages.

‘Champions’ actor Thato Dithebe has graduated from Wits University. Image: @presidentthato

Source: Instagram

HOZ actor is a wits graduate

Mzansi Magic's Championships actor, Thato Dithebe, recently announced that he had obtained a Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree.

The 23-year-old TV presenter received congratulatory messages from people, and some of his colleagues lauded him.

On Instagram, Thato wrote:

"Left an entertainer, came back an engineer. Cold. For Mumzy."

Fans congratulate Thato

The former House Of Zwide star attended the University of Witwatersrand while shooting for the new telenovela. He portrays the character of Lebogang in it.

Fans were amazed at how Thato could still carry out his duties and attend to a whole degree.

alufanetia:

"How did you manage to act and study at the same time?"

desireemasango22:

"Please, I’ve been asking myself how you managed to juggle everything at once. Shout out to him."

lesegoy:

"It's all about priorities. Congrats Thato."

khaya_dladla:

"Tell them you will engineer their stories on television. Congratulations buddy."

thembinkosi__mthembu':

"Congratulations my boy."

robot_boii:

"The President. Congrats boy."

kiddo_csa:

"So proud of you!"

puseletso_maunye:

"Congratulations Thato. You raised us since the days of Yotv. You deserve it."

callherthato:

"Well done! So proud of you."

zola_hashatsi:

"That's what's up. Well done, Young Blood."

batshofb:

"Throwing gang signs with mamzo."

DJ Cleo graduates from Wits University, starts podcast

In a previous report from Briefly News, Radio 2000 presenter DJ Cleo has finally obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Witwatersrand

Netizens congratulated the radio presenter and podcaster after he shared pictures from his graduation day. In celebration of his massive achievement, DJ Cleo launched his new podcast, Eskhaleni PodKHAst.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News