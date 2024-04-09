DJ Cleo has finally obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Witwatersrand

Netizens congratulated the radio presenter and podcaster after he shared pictures from his graduation day

In celebration of his massive achievement, DJ Cleo launched his new podcast named Eskhaleni PodKHAst

DJ Cleo graduated from Wits University and started a podcast to celebrate his graduation. Image: @djecleo1

Source: Instagram

DJ Cleo continues to be an inspiration to many young people. the award-winning DJ has finally obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Witwatersrand.

Cleo celebrates graduating from Wits

After a long journey of working hard on those books, Eskhaleni boss DJ Cleo celebrated obtaining his qualification at Wits University.

Entertainment commentator @MusaKhawula praised the musician in a salty tweet aimed at influencer Zuki Lamani.

"DJ Cleo graduates with a Bachelor of Arts degree at Wits University meanwhile. Zuki Lamani still owes R250 000 for hers at the University of Cape Town."

DJ Cleo speaks on deciding to enrol at varsity

The veteran DJ said he had finally decided that after 20 years, he would enrol for a university degree. He was very committed to completing the course even if hardships came through.

"Today I embark on a journey that I’ve ignored for almost 20 years. I’m nervous & excited. It’s gonna take a lot of dedication, hard work, sweat & tears. I hope I can inspire many people out there. I’m ready. See y’all in 2023 on graduation day."

In celebration of his massive achievement, DJ Cleo launched his new podcast named Eskhaleni PodKHAst.

He shared a video from his graduation day and penned a lengthy caption to accompany it.

“My heart is full of emotion, the journey was long and tough. There were moments when I almost cried, feeling overwhelmed by assignments and workload. Loss of income due to the pandemic, divorce, heartbreak and many other things.”

The DJ expressed pride in having overcome all of these hardships.

DJ Cleo joins Radio 2000

In a previous report from Briefly News, muso DJ Cleo announced joining the Radio 2000 family. Cleo hosts a new late-night show, Eskhaleni Ke Party, and it airs on Friday nights from 10 pm to midnight.

Cleo also announced that he will be dropping new music and visuals on 5 April 2024, which is around the same time as his radio show.

