Legendary DJs DJ Sbu and DJ Cleo were seen dancing and having a good time in a viral video

DJ Sbu is the host of the No Name Breakfast Show, and he brought DJ Cleo into the studio to play a radio mix

Both DJ Cleo and DJ Sbu recently landed radio gigs, with Cleo joining Radio 2000's new late-night show and DJ Sbu hosting a breakfast show

When two legends unite, a good time is guaranteed. DJ Sbu shared a video of the entire studio at Radio 2000 jamming to DJ Cleo's set.

DJ Sbu brings out DJ Cleo

Podcaster and music producer DJ Sbu shared an epic video of DJ Cleo mixing a fire set at his No Name Breakfast Show. The weekend started early for the crew as Cleo brought out the good music.

The DJ said everybody was on their feet, enjoying DJ Cleo's music set.

"The weekend is KICKED OFF! We have @djcleo1 on the decks and everybody on their feet."

Cleo and Sbu return to radio

DJ Cleo and DJ Sbu have both secured their own radio shows. DJ Cleo is now part of Radio 2000's late-night lineup, where he hosts Eskhaleni Ke Party, while DJ Sbu hosts a breakfast show called No Name Breakfast Show.

When he made the announcement, DJ Cleo shared that he had other exciting things in the pipeline, such as new music and a music video.

"Brand new radio show. Brand new music. Brand new music video. APRIL 5."

DJ Sbu felt a bit emotional in his message when he thanked the people who supported him.

"Thank you to all who've held me down over the years. I am back on mainstream morning radio. I missed you guys. "These are going to be very big shoes to fill. But with the grace of God and your blessing, I know the team will hold it down and make you proud. You are the reason I do what I do. May God continue to bless you and your family."

