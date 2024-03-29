Renowned music producer DJ Cleo has joined the Radio 2000 station to host a new late-night show

DJ Cleo's show is titled Eskhaleni Ke Party , and it will air on Friday nights from 10 pm to midnight

Cleo also announced that he will be dropping new music and visuals on 5 April, which is around the same time as his radio show

DJ Cleo fans are in for a treat. The music producer has his own radio show on Radio 2000.

DJ Cleo has joined Radio 2000 for a late night slot. Image: @djcleo1

Source: Instagram

A new radio show is coming to Radio 2000

Well-known music producer DJ Cleo announced that he has joined the SABC Radio 2000 station. Cleo will be helming the new late-night show called Eskhaleni Ke Party.

The radio show will air every Friday night from 10 pm to midnight.

DJ Cleo to release more music and visuals

The Bhampa Side To Side hitmaker also shared that he will be dropping new music and a music video on 5 April 2024, which is also around the same time as his radio show is expected to air.

"Brand new radio show. Brand new music. Brand new music video. APRIL 5."

Mzansi congratulates DJ Cleo

Fans are excited for the new radio show. They have congratulated DJ Cleo after he shared his video.

siyakhumalo05 said:

"Someone at SABC feeling nostalgic. Bringing all the legends in the fold. DJ Sbu is also back. Congratulations legend.'

ryanthedjs lauded:

"Congrats my bro!"

djzand' shared:

"Welcome back to radio bro."

djdinobravo added:

"That’s what I’m talking about fire. Well done bro."

pearlthusi said:

"Let’s gooooooo!!!!"

blckvreka_ exclaimed:

"What! Washa."

gabisilet added:

"Omg this is gonna be too nice moes."

ladydu_sa said:

"Congratulations."

cheezbeezy_ gushed:

"Love the sound groetman."

