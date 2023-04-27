Kwaito legend DJ Cleo announced on Twitter the launch of his new podcast named Eskhaleni PodKHAst

The Bhampa Side to Side hitmaker shared that the first episode is his graduation day at Wits, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts

Supportive Mzansi people said that they would subscribe to DJ Cleo's Eskhaleni PodKHAst

DJ Cleo has joined the Mzansi podcast gang by launching Eskhaleni PodKHAst.

DJ Cleo's podcast 'Eskhaleni PhodKHAst' was shown love by Mzansi people. Image: @djcleo1

Source: Instagram

The podcast industry has been growing in South Africa, with iconic shows like MacG's Podcast and Chill, which currently has over 900 000 subscribers. MacG's show has impacted many lives, including celebrities like Dr Malinga, who received financial assistance after opening up about his financial woes.

DJ Cleo also plans to make a difference in South African communities by dropping inspirational videos on his new YouTube show.

DJ Cleo announces news show Eskhaleni PodKHAst

According to The South African, DJ Cleo, real name Cleopas Monyepao, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Wits, leaving many people inspired.

Shortly after graduating, Cleo announced that he released a new YouTube video on his channel dedicated to his new podcast, Eskhaleni PodKHAst.

In a tweet, the talented DJ celebrated having two subscribers. Briefly News checked again, and Cleo now has over 400 subscribers.

DJ Cleo drops the first video of Eskhaleni PodKHAst

The first video DJ Cleo uploaded was of his graduation day, which currently has over 1 000 views. In the clip, the Bhampa Side to Side hitmaker explained his struggle as a Bachelor of Arts student at Wits.

Mzansi subscribes to DJ Cleo's Eskhaleni PodKHAst

@Mr_Bleck_SA said:

"That's why is called the beginning grootman. With video streaming platforms, the dynamics are different, but they all start from zero and pick up over time. Let your content do the work and worry less about the numbers."

@cuthbertjnr shared:

"Congratulations brother! You're really inspiring and I wish you all the best!"

@OMasenkane posted:

"Not for long .. we are subscribing."

@Beryl_Jiyane replied:

"I'm so proud of you. I've just subscribed."

@Moh22rtt commented:

"What a positive view. The future is powerful."

@SeriesM_GWC wrote:

"I was number 21 on subscribing."

@Khangale20 added:

"One day you are going to celebrate one million views with more than 200k subscribers."

Gogo Skhotheni launches Venting podcast

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Gogo Skhotheni launched her podcast, Venting, to shed light on spirituality and her life as a sangoma.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Gogo Skhotheni revealed that she has always wanted to do a podcast, especially after noticing the differences in sangoma's lifestyles.

In the first episode of Venting, the Izangoma Zodumo star discussed various topics, including her ancestral calling and her feud with Gogo Maweni.

