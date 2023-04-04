Gogo Skhotheni has launched a new podcast called Venting , and the first episode is already available on YouTube

The video has nearly 60 000 views and received compliments from people who have watched the lengthy clip

South Africans praised Gogo Skhotheni's maturity in how she handled the drama with Gogogo Maweni and how she takes her spiritual calling seriously

Gogo Skhotheni has launched her podcast, Venting, to shed light on spirituality and her life as a sangoma.

Gogo Skhotheni's podcast 'Venting' is already a fan favourite. Image: @gogo_skhotheni

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Gogo Skhotheni revealed that she has always wanted to do a podcast, especially after noticing the differences in sangoma's lifestyles.

Gogo Skhotheni releases Venting's first episode

The first episode premiered on Monday, April 3, and by the time this article was published, it had already received over 59 000 views.

Gogo Skhotheni expressed gratitude to Mzansi for showing her podcast love and tuning in in large numbers.

“I'm very much happy that I've gained so many views with just one episode and they are increasing, I feel like people have been waiting and I'm willing to submit. People must not expect a closed off Gogo Skhotheni as I will be touching on other topics.”

Gogo Skhotheni addresses Gogo Maweni in Venting

In the first episode of Venting, the Izangoma Zodumo star discussed a variety of topics, including her ancestral calling and her feud with Gogo Maweni.

The sangoma's beef started when Maweni talked badly about Skhotheni, and she also retaliated by dragging her.

The social media feud escalated to the point where Maweni claimed Skhotheni's husband, Monde, likes both men and women.

Watch the entire episode of Venting below:

Mzansi shares mixed reactions to Gogo Skhotheni's Venting first episode

@Pontsho Hlalele said:

"Your ancestors are very powerful Skhoteni! I love brave and fearless you are when addressing the other party! ❤"

@skybless13 shared:

"Maweni bullied ugogo Ingwe from izangoma zoduma, she went as far as hiring hit men for ingwe. She has finally met her match."

Clinton Nkuna posted:

"Can we have Gogo Ngwemabala next episode "

@Bongani Ninja replied:

"Gogo you have won the round 2 ✊✊ Just move on gogo yeka abantwana badlale edakeni "

@rethabile nkali commented:

"I really enjoyed watching this podcast because it has inspired me a lot and I took a lot from this podcast. I really look up to gogo skhotheni cause she is my inspiration."

@Vinolia Zodwa also said:

"The part where you put Maweni in her place, I loved it❤"

Prudence Poppy added:

"I love and respect Gogo Skhotheni even more ❤️‍❤️‍"

