South African musician Moonchild Sanelly recently ditched her signature blue hair for another banging hairstyle. The award-winning singer who is popular for her blue wool hair stunned Mzansi with her new look.

Moonchild Sanelly showed off her new hairstyle. Image: Travis P Ball/Getty Images for SXSW

Source: Getty Images

Moonchild Sanelly shows off her new hair

We all know Moonchild Sanelly loves her eccentric look. The star has always been known to rock her gigantic blue hair that turns heads. Fans were recently shocked to see their fav with a new hairdo.

Taking to her Instagram page, the star shared a short video teasing her upcoming song. Fans couldn't help but notice that the Thunda Thighs hitmaker had a purple wig with bangs on. The video's caption read:

"How do you like your eggs in the morning? I like mine with a HIT! "

Fans can't get enough of Moonchild Sanelly's new look

Social media users loved the star's new look. Many said she looked absolutely stunning with her new hair.

@letsbekindinthisunkindworld said:

"Yaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaasssss this is the mooooooon I love the beat is insane."

@geminixvii_17 wrote:

"New you, New hairstyle"

@johan.hugo.music added:

"People are NOT READY!!!!! Im so excited! ☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️"

@etsbekindinthisunkindworld noted:

"Reminds me of down low vibe ,spacey hotty and yes welcome to the moooooon yaallllll"

@lekwazi commented:

"Loving the new huuurrr pliz keep it"

@merindablack said:

"We got rif of the mop"

