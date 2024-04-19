The Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson, surprised fans with a stunning new hair colour, transitioning from blonde to a vibrant ginger look

Fans on social media praised her new appearance, with many suggesting she should experiment with more colours

Mzansi flooded the RHOD star's timeline with heartwarming reactions, some even said the hair was giving Ariel from The Little Mermaid

The Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson is switching things up. The reality TV star recently wowed her Instagram fans and followers with her stunning new hair.

Jojo Robinson shows off her new hair

Mrs Jojo Robinson has been a fan favourite this season of The Real Housewives of Durban. The star who has always been known for being a spoilt housewife recently wowed her fans with her stunning new look.

Taking to her Instagram page, Jojo shared a video showing how she switched her hair from the regular blonde to a more colourful ginger look. She captioned the video:

"GOODBYE BLONDE.. Just call me Ariel ‍♀️ finally decided on a big hair change with my favourite @kimhicky at @carltonhairsa ... A little copper moment anyone. I blame tiktok What do you guys think?"

Fans react to Jojo's new hair

Social media users loved the RHOD's new hair colour. Many said it suited her and should try out more stunning colours.

@mariavkatz said:

"Our very own Marvel character The Ginger Ninja ❤️❤️❤️"

@nonku_williams commented:

"Oh, I’ve lost my blonde bestie…but I love this ginger one even more you look stunning my Jo❤️"

@beverly_steyn added:

"I love this colour on you …. Are you going to keep it ♥️"

@joziewhales.82 noted:

"Beautiful, you suite any colour Jo, I'm just surprised @kimhicky would allow this beautiful blonde to go red.. Either way blonde or brunette.. You rock it."

@fikzozo1 commented:

"Now this hair colour is fireeeeee yeses I love it Jojo❤️"

