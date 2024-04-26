Pearl Thusi is facing criticism yet again, this time for a viral Get Ready With Me (GRWM) video featuring her and influencer Nadia Jaftha

The video shows the two stars preparing to go out and enjoying each other's company, prompting mixed reactions from social media users

While some commended their friendship and fun, others criticised Pearl for dancing naked on camera and suggested she should do better

Pearl Thusi is catching strays for being herself again. The star recently had the streets buzzing when her GRWM video alongside influencer Nadia Jaftha went viral online.

Pearl Thusi's video divides Mzansi

Actress and DJ Pearl Thusi is always being dragged on social media. If it's not her skin colour, then it's her career choices or her friendships.

A video of the Queen Sono actress vibing with media personality Nadia Jaftha went viral on social media. The clip shared on X by @Ke_Arturo shows the two stars getting ready to go out and also how they spent their day together.

"Pearl Thusi's GRWM her long hot friend Nadia Jaftha ."

Fans respond to Nadia and Pearl's video

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the stars' video. Some commended them for having fun together, and others blasted Pearl for being naked on camera, accusing her of clout chasing.

@primy_thompson said:

"I am happy she found a new bestie but she needs to stop being naked+dancing to entertain us."

@Daphnedark1 asked:

"Is it a must to dance naked in front of the camera?"

@Mthaniya16m added:

"She needs to forget the other nonexistent friendship and focus on this one. She looks happy here. And lose the nose ring too, it’s giving DJ Zinhle paste."

@ben_sithole commented:

"At some point, Pearl must grow up "

Pearl Thusi shows off new hairstyle and receives mixed reactions

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi debuted her new hairstyle to her followers. The actress-turned-DJ flaunted her latest do, but sadly, she isn't a big fan of the click-clacking from her beads.

Our girl Pearl Thusi had her gorgeous hair braided and doesn't seem entirely happy with her choice of hairstyle. The Queen Sono actress had some Fulani braids done with multiple wooden beads at the end to add flavour to her flat braids.

