The Grammy-award-winning singer Tyla looked all saucy on the cover of Elle Magazine

The gorgeous pictures of the Truth Or Dare hitmaker were shared by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Tyla's pictures

Singer Tyla graced the cover of Elle Magazine. Image: @tyla

Source: Instagram

South African superstar Tyla has been the talk of the town lately, and not so long ago, she turned many heads with her gorgeous looks.

Tyla looks saucy on Elle Magazine cover

Grammy-award-winning young singer Tyla has made headlines once again after shined on the cover of Cosmopolitan, stunning fans with her beauty and success.

Recently the star had many netizens salivating over her recently gorgeous look on the cover of Elle Magazine. The picture was shared by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula on his Twitter (X) page and captioned:

"Tyla x Elle Magazine."

See the post below:

Netizens reacted to Tyla's recent magazine cover

Shortly after the controversial gossipmonger shared the photo on his social media page, many netizens flooded the comment section with their responses to Tyla's picture. See some of the reactions below:

@MzansiAfrika7 wrote:

"Uya kude uTyla, amabhuku amfuna la engakhona, makuyisikhathi sakho yisikhathi sakho."

@kumakanisam responded:

"Mhle ke unono."

@General_Sport7 replied:

"Looking gorgeous."

@Dingswayo_N complimented:

"So beautiful."

@General_Sport7 commented:

"It's Tyla's time to eat as they say in #Kenya."

@eupraxiia mentioned:

"Superstar."

ilandilat replied:

"She's fading up so fast though. People clearly overhyped her though she’s beautiful. I can’t look at her the same way it’s almost funny that she won the Grammy."

zabe.th123 shared:

"She's always giving early 2000s loveeeee."

Source: Briefly News